ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 56

sqiggler
3d ago

There is not act on academic freedom except from the left. Parents have a right to keep their children free from debauchery. There is no right to teach children to be bigots like the lefts wants. This stuff is dividing our people. Alternative sex does not Need to be taught to children who are already confused about life. The brain of a child does not mature till age of 21. Don’t keep confusing little minds into the sex junk. Drag queens do not need to be included in teaching period! CRT teaches white people to hate their own history. There is only one race the human race. We all bleed the same!

Reply(7)
24
Ray De
2d ago

Academic freedom to the Commicrats is indoctrination and various useless course designed to distract students from critical thinking skills and factual information.

Reply
6
onlyinyourmind
2d ago

if you don't like what DeSantis is doing too bad move back to the state you came from

Reply
14
Related
redriverradio.org

Gov. DeSantis targets 'trendy ideology' at Florida universities

As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers

This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times An associate lecturer from the University of Central Florida criticized a Florida law that allows students to record lectures without permission of the instructor, saying that it makes him feel he’s a “criminal under suspicion.” Barry Edwards, a plaintiff in a federal legal challenge of a law that includes the controversial classroom recording provision, among […] The post Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Another View: Legislature needs to rein in university

***Arne Carlson was Minnesota governor from 1991-1999. Richard Painter is a law professor at the University of Minnesota. One of the most treasured tenets of the American Dream is that adults will leave to their children a better world than they inherited. The focus was always on the betterment of our children.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bay News 9

UCF courses halted by 'Stop Woke Act' back in the classroom

ORLANDO, Fla-- On Thursday a federal judge ruled in favor of Gov. Ron DeSantis and against a group of educators and students that had accused the administration of ignoring a court injunction, against certain aspects of the so-called "Stop Woke Act," which restricts the teaching of certain race-related concepts. What...
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig

One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators worked for the industry before and immediately after he was tasked with overseeing such facilities. (Photo by Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals) One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators spent 10 years working for the industry before the state hired him...
IOWA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded

Advocates want the bill to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity to 8th grade. The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade.
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana

The state funding propping up this discrimination is significant. Indiana spent $241.1 million on vouchers in 2021-22, paying for over 44,000 students to attend 330 private schools. And there is little or no accountability for how the money is spent. (Getty Images) Indiana launched its school voucher program in 2011,...
INDIANA STATE
Salon

Ron DeSantis is tripling-down on the culture war — and running hard toward 2024

With all the hoopla in Washington since the Republican House majority came to town, it's easy to forget that clown car is only performing in one ring of the GOP circus. Hard as it is to take your eyes off that show, it's also important to pay attention to some of the other acts in state houses around the country — and none is more riveting than what's going on down in the laboratory of anti-democracy known as Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
hot967.fm

Minnesota House Passes Bill to End “Hair Discrimination” in State

(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House on a wide margin (111 to 19) passed the CROWN Act, which updates the definition of “race” in the state human rights law to include “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hair styles such braids, locs, and twists.” Chief author, Minneapolis Democrat Esther Agbaje says it’s time to end “hair discrimination” in Minnesota and her bill “will ensure Black Minnesotans have the right to show up to work as their authentic selves without the fear of being reprimanded due to the style of their hair.” The bill now goes to the Minnesota Senate. The House passed the bill twice before but it was not brought up in the Senate which was under Republican control in 2020 and 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy