There is not act on academic freedom except from the left. Parents have a right to keep their children free from debauchery. There is no right to teach children to be bigots like the lefts wants. This stuff is dividing our people. Alternative sex does not Need to be taught to children who are already confused about life. The brain of a child does not mature till age of 21. Don’t keep confusing little minds into the sex junk. Drag queens do not need to be included in teaching period! CRT teaches white people to hate their own history. There is only one race the human race. We all bleed the same!
Academic freedom to the Commicrats is indoctrination and various useless course designed to distract students from critical thinking skills and factual information.
if you don't like what DeSantis is doing too bad move back to the state you came from
