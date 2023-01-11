ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Millions Could Lose Medicaid by April as Pandemic Rules Ease

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of Americans are about to lose Medicaid coverage that they gained — and maintained hassle-free — through the pandemic. The end-of-year spending bill that Congress passed will “unwind” a continuous Medicaid enrollment requirement that states had to honor to get additional federal pandemic funds, explained Jennifer Tolbert, director of state health reform for the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).
Medicaid expansion resulted in decreased postpartum hospitalizations

Medicaid expansion appears to be a boon to the Biden administration's push to improve maternal health, with a 17% decline in postpartum hospitalizations in states that elected to expand the federal program. The results, published in Health Affairs, showed this reduction in hospitalizations held for the first 60 days postpartum,...
AHIP pushes education on Medicaid redeterminations

AHIP hosted a State of the Industry briefing Wednesday detailing the policies the group will be watching in 2023, as well as the challenges facing the healthcare industry. AHIP President and CEO Matt Eyles carved out time to talk about the resumption of Medicaid redeterminations, which were set to kick in upon the expiration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
What is SNAP Restaurant Meals Program? Who’s eligible for it?

The great majority of low-income Americans eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments can only spend them on food that must be prepared at home. This means that they make the vast majority of their purchases at grocery stores and other retailers. However, in a few areas, SNAP recipients can also use the program to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants under the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP).
SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The federal government has given approval to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect to see the emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services said cardholders should see the benefits on Sunday, Jan. 8.
SNAP Benefits: Are there changes in payment schedules?

SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, recipients will shortly get their January payment, which includes the approved cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 12.5% for the fiscal year 2023. The COLA began on October 1, 2022, and will continue until September 30, 2023, assisting SNAP recipients with rising food expenses. SNAP...
Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns

A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
Housing Resources and Help for the Homeless

An increase in the number of older adults who are becoming homeless has experts and advocates worried. Without access to consistent care, older adults who don't have a permanent place to stay often experience increases in medical issues and mental health challenges. Many homeless shelters aren't equipped for older people who may not be able to access bunk beds or may need facilities with wheelchair access. And this problem is expected to grow: A 2019 study by university researchers found that the number of people 65 and older who are homeless will nearly triple compared with 2017.
New law regarding homelessness receives push back

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – House Bill 545 went into effect at the beginning of 2023 and there’s already some pushback from lawmakers and organizations. Representative Crystal Quade filed to repeal the bill on Jan. 3. The bill which is now law makes it a crime for homeless people to sleep or camp on state-owned property. “It’s […]
