Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress' plan
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their insurance plans by April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday
Millions Could Lose Medicaid by April as Pandemic Rules Ease
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of Americans are about to lose Medicaid coverage that they gained — and maintained hassle-free — through the pandemic. The end-of-year spending bill that Congress passed will “unwind” a continuous Medicaid enrollment requirement that states had to honor to get additional federal pandemic funds, explained Jennifer Tolbert, director of state health reform for the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).
Medicaid expansion resulted in decreased postpartum hospitalizations
Medicaid expansion appears to be a boon to the Biden administration's push to improve maternal health, with a 17% decline in postpartum hospitalizations in states that elected to expand the federal program. The results, published in Health Affairs, showed this reduction in hospitalizations held for the first 60 days postpartum,...
AHIP pushes education on Medicaid redeterminations
AHIP hosted a State of the Industry briefing Wednesday detailing the policies the group will be watching in 2023, as well as the challenges facing the healthcare industry. AHIP President and CEO Matt Eyles carved out time to talk about the resumption of Medicaid redeterminations, which were set to kick in upon the expiration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in January
For the more than 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, there may be some questions on top of mind this New Year -- like when...
What is SNAP Restaurant Meals Program? Who’s eligible for it?
The great majority of low-income Americans eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments can only spend them on food that must be prepared at home. This means that they make the vast majority of their purchases at grocery stores and other retailers. However, in a few areas, SNAP recipients can also use the program to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants under the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP).
SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The federal government has given approval to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect to see the emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services said cardholders should see the benefits on Sunday, Jan. 8.
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
SNAP Benefits: Are there changes in payment schedules?
SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, recipients will shortly get their January payment, which includes the approved cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 12.5% for the fiscal year 2023. The COLA began on October 1, 2022, and will continue until September 30, 2023, assisting SNAP recipients with rising food expenses. SNAP...
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
Millions of Americans are enrolled in Medicaid who shouldn’t be — and it’s costing taxpayers billions
No one knows exactly how many people currently enrolled in Medicaid would have been denied access to the program under the pre-pandemic rules.
A welfare scandal showing millions diverted to the rich now sharpens contrasts in the nation's poorest state
A welfare scandal in GOP-led Mississippi showed millions diverted to the rich and powerful instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation.
Why SNAP benefits payments are unlikely to increase this year despite rising food costs?
The SNAP benefits, maximum allotments, deductions, and income eligibility requirements have all been modified by the US Agriculture Department’s Food and Nutrition Service. The modifications will take effect on October 1, 2022. The adjustments made are in accordance with the cost of living adjustment. The 48 states and D.C....
Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns
A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
Increased Benefits for Unemployment, Disability & More in 2023
NJ Labor Department Announces Raised Unemployment Benefits & More for 2023Photo byMorristown Minute. On January 1, the maximum benefit amount for unemployment, disability, family leave, and workers’ comp will rise an additional $30+.
New rule now in effect that will easily allow immigrants to receive public benefits
According to the rule, a noncitizen's application for government programs will not be considered a public charge violation. This rule marks the end of the Trump-era version that limited immigrants receiving benefits.
New Law Expands VA Program for Veterans to Buy Vehicles Adapted for Their Disabilities
Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer Neal Williams has owned several vehicles in the last 25 years that were modified to accommodate his wheelchair and let him drive with hand controls. For his first vehicle, Williams, who is paralyzed as the result of a combat injury in Vietnam, used a one-time...
Housing Resources and Help for the Homeless
An increase in the number of older adults who are becoming homeless has experts and advocates worried. Without access to consistent care, older adults who don't have a permanent place to stay often experience increases in medical issues and mental health challenges. Many homeless shelters aren't equipped for older people who may not be able to access bunk beds or may need facilities with wheelchair access. And this problem is expected to grow: A 2019 study by university researchers found that the number of people 65 and older who are homeless will nearly triple compared with 2017.
Texas Supreme Court says it can’t force the state to process deluge of applications for tax break expiring this year
The Texas Supreme Court declined Friday to intervene in a request from two renewable energy firms that say they’ll miss out on millions of dollars in tax savings from a program set to expire this year because an overwhelmed state agency failed to process their application in time. The...
New law regarding homelessness receives push back
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – House Bill 545 went into effect at the beginning of 2023 and there’s already some pushback from lawmakers and organizations. Representative Crystal Quade filed to repeal the bill on Jan. 3. The bill which is now law makes it a crime for homeless people to sleep or camp on state-owned property. “It’s […]
