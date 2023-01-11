Read full article on original website
Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal
Just one person spoke in favor of new rules the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services proposed for Medicaid patients seeking abortions. The rules would in most cases require a patient who uses Medicaid to get prior approval for an abortion to prove it is “medically necessary,” among other changes. Derek Oestreicher, director […] The post Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Ending involuntary commitments would shift burden of dementia care to strapped communities
State lawmakers from both parties have shown support for a plan to stop the practice of committing people with Alzheimer's disease, other types of dementia, or traumatic brain injuries without their consent to the troubled Montana State Hospital and instead direct them to treatment in their communities. But a budget...
Bill aims to expand treatment options for naturopathic providers in Montana
Naturopathic physicians in Montana would be able to prescribe more approved treatments to their patients if a bill heard Wednesday — one opposed by the Montana Medical Association and some medical doctors — becomes law. Naturopathic physicians are not currently federally recognized, said Ingrid Lovitt, the director of the Montana Association of Naturopathic Physicians. Lovitt […] The post Bill aims to expand treatment options for naturopathic providers in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Updates on recent COVID-19 and Influenza numbers around Montana
A Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital employee shares why it is so important to get vaccinated and a Gallatin Rest home resident shares why she got her vaccine this year.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 750 Cases, Seven New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,650,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,303 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 232,608 doses have been administered and 76,678 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Montana couple travels teaching CPR, important life-saving tool
Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game, the conversation around heart health has been top of mind for many Americans.
‘Huge Increase’ in Hospitalizations and Flu Cases in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Without more people getting the flu vaccine, when the flu season reaches its apex in February, according to Pam Whitney, Infectious Disease Nurse at the Missoula City-County Health Department, ‘we’ll see numbers higher than we’ve ever seen’. A Dire Prediction about...
Montana now tops states with the highest flu cases in the nation
Walgreens tracks cases using retail prescription data and this week placed Montana as seventh highest in the nation for new cases.
Louisiana lawmakers want ‘In God We Trust’ signs in every classroom
"In God We Trust" appears on a U.S. silver coin. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) One of the first bills filed ahead of Louisiana’s 2023 legislative Session would require all public schools and universities to put a new sign in every classroom: “In God We Trust.”. House Bill...
Montana Parents Are Desperate: What To Do About Their Kids Being Bullied
Bullying in Montana schools is not new but the problem is getting worse. Parents are desperately seeking guidance on what to do when their child is being bullied since "normal channels" don't seem to be working. There's something already on the books called "Bully Free Montana" that provides rules, guidance,...
As foster care needs grow, lawmakers consider changes to the state's response
Montana lawmakers are considering a package of bills to change the state’s response to a decade of growth in child abuse and neglect cases. The House Judiciary Committee recently heard two bills from Republican Rep. Jennifer Carlson from Manhattan. They came with support from a bipartisan interim committee that spent the past two years studying the issue.
Montana bill would pay back money taken for wildfires in 2017
Hey Montana, do you remember the fires of 2016 and 2017? Well, even if you don’t, you’re still paying for them – and that’s the genesis of a bill presented by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, in Senate Finance Committee Thursday afternoon. Senate Bill 126 would claw back money, plus interest, on funds the state Legislature […] The post Montana bill would pay back money taken for wildfires in 2017 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Painting contractor agrees to pay millions in overtime wages, damages for workers
Unforgettable Coatings owner Cory Summerhays, with arms folded. (Photo courtesy Arriba Las Vegas) Unforgettable Coatings, a Las Vegas painting company that also operates in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona, agreed Friday to pay $3.68 million to workers it failed to adequately compensate for overtime. “Defendants understand and expressly acknowledge that demanding...
Four Dumb Reasons Why People Hate Montana
Montana might not be the most glamorous state, but people tend to come up with ridiculous reasons why they hate Big Sky Country. Montana is a place where many people tend to kick back and try to enjoy all the beauty they have around. Whether you are an avid fan of wildlife, scenery, or a good old-fashioned beer, Montana has a lot to offer. My folks moved to Montana because they were tired of Tacoma and wanted my siblings and me to live where we could enjoy ourselves and not worry about the big city life.
Here Are The Top 5 Highest Paying Jobs In Montana
From the minute we enter our first day of preschool, we are typically asked one question: What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up?. Lots of children will say they want to be something similar to what a parent or other family member is. Lots of doctors, teachers, firefighters, truck drivers, nurses, etc. This is all fun and games. Playing this imaginary role in our underdeveloped minds is part of what makes being a kid great. We literally believe we can be anything we want.
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore.
One Thing Montanans Would Do Immediately If They Won the Lottery
Montanans are more savvy about winning the lottery than I would have guessed. With another ginormous jackpot on our hands, chatter about "what I'd do with the money" is on everyone's mind. We just did another of our famous "Informal Downtown People Polls" to find out what locals would do...
A Tribal Education Trust Fund guarantees a fundamental right
Jonah Chino prepares her daughter Kailani Mariano before a traditional song and dance at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) As former governor of Tesuque Pueblo and current chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors (APCG), I am forever grateful to...
From public lands to Montana classrooms
Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen issued a celebratory announcement that she’d accepted $46.3 million from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Her message came complete with a photo of a large novelty check made out to “Montana’s K-12 Schools” and emblazoned with the image of a remote state-owned cabin site in Sanders County.
