ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews.org

New tool aims to capture full breadth of repetitive behaviors

Restricted interests and repetitive behaviors (RRBs) in autistic people fall into eight distinct categories, according to a new study. Those categories form the basis of a new tool to assess the behaviors in children and adolescents. RRBs are a core trait of autism but vary widely in type and intensity....
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews.org

Spotted around the web: CDK13; hippocampal plasticity; science Twitter

Hippocampal neurons in a rat model of fragile X syndrome show similar firing rates and spatial tuning during repeat visits to a novel environment; by contrast, wildtype rats show experience-related changes. Molecular Autism. Autistic children in China are diagnosed at 29 months of age, on average; children with single parents,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy