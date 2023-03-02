Retail Intel: Atmos and New Balance Create an Elevated Shopping Experience in the Retailer’s Georgetown Store + More News

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com.

March 8, 2023: Atmos and New Balance have teamed up to create an elevated retail experience within the Atmos Georgetown store in Washington, D.C. Dubbed the NBSE — which is pronounced “The Embassy” and stands for “the New Balance Shop Experience” — the space will host events and be a hub for exclusive New Balance apparel and footwear. This partnership between Atmos and New Balance was described in a statement as “semi-permanent” and the retailer said shoppers can expect months of programming including DJs, personalization opportunities and conversations with local creatives. Atmos said in a statement that it will use the space celebrate the unofficial New Balance fan holiday Grey Day, as well as the Cherry Blossom Festival and other moments throughout the summer. The installation — designed in partnership with Colorway and Makingworks — was executed with maple wood, which Atmos said was designed as a nod its Japanese heritage, and also features custom lighting panels that will house both exclusive and classic New Balance footwear and apparel. It also includes a DJ booth and modular furniture to host presentations, movie screenings, panel discussions and more. Also, Atmos said the experience will feature a curated collection of vinyl records on display in partnership with a local record store that pays, homage to “the D.C. influence on music across genres.” The NBSE will open March 10 at 11 a.m. ET.

March 3, 2023: Ross Dress for Less will open its newest Texas store tomorrow. The new store, located in Paris, spans 18,000 square feet and is located in the Paris Towne Center, which is at the corner of Lamar Avenue and Loop 286. With the opening, Ross Dress for Less and DD’s Discounts operate more than 2,000 off-price apparel and home fashion stores.

March 2, 2023: Stüssy will open its newest store in Fukuoka, Japan on Friday. Located at 2-5-13 Tenjin, Chuo-Ku, Fukuoka-Shi, the store was conceptualized by Perron Roettinger, a design studio based in Los Angeles. According to Stüssy, this new location complements the design direction of the retailer’s other Shanghai, Nagoya, and Kyoto Chapter outposts. And, to commemorate the opening, there will be limited edition T-shirts in black, blue, red, and white with a crown on top of the brand name “S” and the letters “FUKUOKA.”



CREDIT: Yusuke Nakamura

March 2, 2023: Nisolo has opened its newest retail storefront in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. Located at 108 Newbury St., the store will carry the full line of Nisolo’s ethically made shoes and accessories, each adorned with Nisolo’s open-source Sustainability Facts Label. Styles include men’s and women’s sandals, everyday sneakers, high and low heel boots, leather handbags and accessories. The company’s flagship store is located in Nashville’s Buchanan Arts District and at the end of 2022 Nisolo expanded to Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood. The Nisolo Boston store celebrated its grand opening on Feb. 23, with drinks, small bites, and gifts with purchase.

Feb. 27, 2023: Ross Dress for Less is set to expand its footprint in Iowa. The retailer will open its latest store on March 4 in Mason City, an 18,500-sq.-ft. door in the Willow Creek Crossing Shopping Center, located at the corner of 4th Street Southwest and South Eisenhower Avenue. Between Ross Dress for Less and its DD’s Discounts banner, the company operates more than 2,000 off-price apparel and home stores.

Feb. 24, 2023: Coach has opened the first location in a series of new concept stores in Chicago. Called “Coach Play Chicago,” the concept encourages customers to literally play in Coach spaces inspired by the surrounding community. Located at 444 N. Michigan Avenue in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, Coach Play Chicago incorporates architectural features inspired by New York City, Coach’s hometown, alongside local touches nodding to the Windy City’s history displayed throughout the store, including street signs, a baseball glove art installation and marquee signs displaying locally relevant messages, to be updated based on community happenings. Coach Play Chicago will also feature the newest expression of Coach Create, the brand’s customization experience, where local artists will host workshops where customers can create one-of-a-kind pieces at the craftsmanship bar. Customers will also be able to personalize Coach bags with monograms, embellishments and digital prints including special patches and pins exclusive to the location. Coach Play Chicago will also feature the brand’s latest collection of ready-to-wear, bags and accessories, merchandised all-gender throughout the space.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Feb. 24, 2023: Next month, Ross Dress for Less will open a new store in Colorado. The door, which is located in Thornton in the Thorncreek Crossing Shopping Center at East 120th Avenue and Washington Street, will open on March 4. The new location consumes 20,000 square feet of retail space.

Feb. 23, 2023: Tapestry Inc.-owned brand Kate Spade New York launched a new store design with the opening of a new store at The Royal Hawaiian Center in Honolulu earlier this month and in October at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. According to the brand, the newly unveiled store concept is inspired by elements of both uptown and downtown New York. Wood tones, wallcoverings and gold accents complement the brand’s signature color palette of green, black and cream, with touches of pink, red and yellow sprinkled throughout. A residential feel is layered in through eclectic decor, rich fabrics, unusual textures and artwork, all with the aim of giving both a sense of comfort and charm that resembles a New York City apartment. The boutiques offer multiple product categories, including Kate Spade New York handbags, ready-to-wear, accessories, small leather goods, tech accessories, jewelry, watches and more. Kate Spade added in a statement that it will continue to open stores with this new design throughout the year.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Feb. 20, 2023: Next month, Ross Dress for Less will open a new store in Hudson, Fla. The new door — which consumes 21,500 square feet in the Plaza of the Oaks Shopping Center at the corner of State Road 52 and Little Road — will open on March 4. Ross Dress for Less and DD’s Discounts operate more than 2,000 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 40 states, the District of Columbia , and Guam .

Feb. 17, 2023: Ross Dress for Less announced it will reopen its tornado-damaged store in Round Rock, Texas, on March 4. The store spans 30,000 square feet store and is located in the Boardwalk Shopping Center at the corner of Interstate 35 and Louis Henna Boulevard.

Feb. 16, 2023: Fleet Feet is continuing to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint, and its newest store is in Richland, Wash. The door is owned by Julie and Wade Pannell — owners of five other Fleet Feet stores in Washington — and is located at 620 George Washington Way. With stores on the west and east sides of the state, Fleet Feet said in a statement that this Tri-Cities location “provides a convenient link between the other stores and serves as an ideal spot for runners and walkers alike.” The grand opening for Fleet Feet Tri – Cities will take place in late March, and the festivities will include a ribbo n cutting, fun run from the store, special deals and giveaways from top brands. Fleet Feet said the store will also offer the Ignite! 5k Training Program starting in March, and there are plans to add a half – marathon group in the fall.

Feb. 8, 2023: Fendi has opened the doors to its first flagship boutique in Seoul, South Korea. Dubbed “Palazzo Fendi Seoul,” the 715 square meter (approximately 7,696 square feet) store is located in the Cheongdam-dong neighborhood of the city and houses the brand’s women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and fur collections, shoes, accessories, leather goods, and home accessories across four levels. The impressive façade combines geometric diagonals in stainless steel finishing and central glass windows that converge towards the corner of the building, through a modern and urban reinterpretation of classic Roman patterns. The façade is emphasized by LED arches, Fendi signature element recalling those of Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana – Fendi’s Rome headquarters.

Feb. 9, 2023: Fleet Feet announced today that its newest store will be located in Harrisburg, Pa. The store is owned by Shelby and Fred Joslyn, who also own Fleet Feet Mechanicsburg. The new door, which is located in the High Pointe Commons Plaza at 4640 High Pointe Blvd., will host a grand opening celebration on Feb. 25. The celebration will include a group run at 9 a.m. ET, shoe demos and giveaways, happy hour with Hoka at 4 p.m. ET and f ree Fleet Feet Harrisburg T-shirts for customers who spend $200 or more. The store, according to Fleet Feet, will employ the brand’s personalized outfitting experience inside, dubbed Fit ID, which it explained includes 3D foot scanning technology to accurately assess the size and shape of the customer’s feet and how each foot moves through the gait cycle.

Jan. 17, 2023: Nisolo has opened its second physical retail store. Located at 3251 M St NW in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., the store carries the full line of Nisolo’s ethical shoes and accessories. The expansion of its retail footprint to DC is part of a larger expansion plan for Nisolo into brick-and-mortar retail across the country in 2023. This location joins the brand’s first flagship store in Nashville, Tenn. The opening also comes in time to celebrate the one year anniversary of Nisolo’s Sustainability Facts Label, the brand’s comprehensive evaluation tool backed by hundreds of data points, certifications, and third-party data.



CREDIT: Michael H C Jones for Nisolo

Jan. 14, 2023: Dior has opened a new pop-up space featuring its men’s spring 2023 capsule collection with ERL in Beverly Hills, Calif. Located at 8175 Melrose Avenue, the pop-up features models of vintage cars created by Dior and cinema equipment from the 1950s decorate the space to transport shoppers into the world of “California Couture.” Key elements and colors inspired by the collection including bright shades of blue, the skater print from the show invitation and special Dior ERL logos are drawn in throughout the space. Shoppers will be able to enjoy beverage and light bites from a ‘50s inspired café. To finish the setting, a main screen will be playing the spring 2023 runway show. This location is one in a series of openings globally and will remain open through Feb. 12.



CREDIT: Paul Vu

Jan. 11, 2023: Academy Sports and Outdoors will open its first location in Lafayette, Ind. in the spring of 2023. The fourth location in Indiana is set to open in Lafayette Pavilions and will be over 60,000-square-feet. Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening a total of 80 to 100 new stores by the end of 2026. The location will carry a wide assortment of sports and outdoors products from top brands like Nike, Adidas, Columbia, The North Face, Wolverine, Berkley, Winchester, Chubbies, and Under Armour, plus Academy’s private label brands like Magellan Outdoors, Freely, H2OX, R.O.W., BCG, and Mosaic. “We’re excited to be a new destination for the Lafayette community to find everything they need to pursue their sports and outdoors passions with top national brands like Nike, Adidas, Yeti, Columbia, Carhartt, and many more,” Sam Johnson, Academy’s EVP of retail operations said in a statement. “At Academy Sports + Outdoors we deliver fun, great value, and unmatched service that makes it easier for Boilermaker fans to gear up for game day, kids to play ball, hunters to prepare for deer season, and active families to find the apparel and shoes they want.”

Jan. 11, 2023: REI Co-op will open a new store in Athens, Ga. on Friday, Feb. 10. Located in Beechwood Shopping Center at 196 Alps Road, the 17,200-square-foot store will feature a wide assortment of outdoor gear and apparel for camping, hiking, cycling, running, fitness and more. The store will also feature a specialty bike shop will be staffed with certified mechanics to tune or repair equipment. “Our team of 50 employees is excited to be part of the local outdoor community,” Timothy Myers, REI store manager, said in a statement. “Beyond our store, we look forward to taking care of natural places in and around Athens, including a staff service project this weekend to remove invasive plant species from the Middle Oconee floodplain with Georgia River Network.” To celebrate the grand opening, REI invested $10,000 each in Bike Athens and All Terrain Georgia, an initiative of Aimee Copeland Foundation in partnership with Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The nonprofit partners will have a presence during the weekend.

