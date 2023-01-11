Read full article on original website
Related
A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
Biden's 'irresponsible' handling of classified docs bigger 'leakage' risk than Trump's, experts say
Security experts suggest Biden's handling of classified documents, as compared to that of former President Donald Trump, posed a greater threat of leaks.
Comments / 0