FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year

US cancer death rate falls 33% since 1991, partly due to advances in treatment, early detection and less smoking, report says
The rate of people dying from cancer in the United States has continuously declined over the past three decades, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society. The US cancer death rate has fallen 33% since 1991, which corresponds to an estimated 3.8 million deaths averted, according to the report, published Thursday in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. The rate of lives lost to cancer continued to shrink in the most recent year for which data is available, between 2019 and 2020, by 1.5%.
CDC identifies possible safety issue with Pfizer's updated COVID-19 vaccine
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said there is a possible safety issue with the bivalent Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, but it's unlikely it represents a true risk. The agency said it continues to recommend people stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC...
Long Covid resolves within year for many with mild Covid, study says
The majority of long Covid symptoms resolve within the first year after infection for people with mild cases of Covid-19, according to a large study conducted in Israel. "Mild disease does not lead to serious or chronic long term morbidity in the vast majority of patients," said study coauthor Barak Mizrahi, a senior researcher at KI Research Institute in Kfar Malal, via email.
Unusually large fossilized flower preserved in amber identified
Almost 40 million years ago a flower bloomed in a Baltic conifer forest. Dripping tree resin encased the petals and pollen, forever showcasing an ephemeral moment in our planet's past. Scientists have taken a fresh look at the unique amber fossil, which was first documented in 1872 as belonging to...
Surging egg prices mean record profits for largest US egg producer
A spike in egg prices has squeezed customers. But even with rising costs of its own, the leading US egg supplier has found that it can make even more money out of every egg. The egg shortage has enabled record quarterly profits and sales at Cal-Maine Foods, the largest producer and distributor of eggs in the United States. The company produces brands such as Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, Egg-Land's Best and Land O' Lakes eggs.
Sitting too much is bad for your health, but offsetting the impact is easy, study shows
Sure, you've heard the dangers of sitting all day, but with most jobs there isn't much you can do about it, right?. Not according to a new study, which looked into the impacts of prolonged sitting.
Flu activity peaked without post-holiday spike in cases, but respiratory virus season is still in full swing
Flu continues to be very prevalent in the US, but the first wave of the season -- which swept through the country weeks earlier than usual -- appears to have peaked. The weeks after the year-end holidays brought sustained high levels of transmission and hospitalization, but flu activity doesn't seem to have spiked as many public health experts cautioned.
