fox42kptm.com
Those in Nebraska's political scene react to Ricketts' Senate appointment
LINCOLN, Neb.—After weeks of speculation, newly-elected Gov. Jim Pillen made it official: He’s tapping his predecessor, Pete Ricketts, to fill Ben Sasse’s Senate seat. He’ll be joining Nebraska’s senior Sen. Deb Fischer in Washington, D.C. Fischer showed her support in a statement Thursday, saying:. “Congratulations...
fox42kptm.com
Union Omaha unveils 2023 primary jersey
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Union Omaha's 2023 USL League One season will begin in just over two months. On Thursday, the team unveiled their new primary jerseys for the upcoming season. Union Omaha is offering men's, women's, and kid's jerseys, with sizes ranging from small to 4XL. You can...
fox42kptm.com
Tenants voice concerns over bed bug infestation at North Omaha apartment building
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Evans Tower in North Omaha are low-income senior living apartments run by the Omaha Housing Authority. After a tenant’s daughter came to visit him, she saw an infestation of bed bugs. Demetria Harrison traveled from Atlanta to visit her 79-year-old father. She...
fox42kptm.com
Plane crash in Auburn claims lives, former UNK baseball player among victims
AUBURN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A plane crash in Auburn claims the lives of two Nebraska men. One of them was a former baseball player from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. UNK confirmed today the death of 24-year-old Colton Hill. He was also an aviation student. According to the Nehama County Sheriff's...
fox42kptm.com
Methodist Hospital undergoing renovations over the next few months
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Methodist Hospital announced this week that they will be renovating their campus to address higher patient volumes. The biggest renovations will be the addition of two units. The Progressive Care Unit, which is dedicated to patients in need of cardiac, vascular, or thoracic care; and the...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo expecting birth of baby giraffe in the coming months
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo will soon be welcoming a new member into their animal family. “We’re expecting another giraffe calf in early spring, so we’re looking at mid-March,” said Josh Shandera, Senior Hoofstock Keeper at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo. Zoo officials...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Police laud homicide clearance rate, thank Homicide Unit and community
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Omaha Police Department is now crediting the good work of its employees and local community members for being able to help solve crimes. In a Facebook post Friday, OPD says last year ended with a homicide clearance rate of 87 percent. It also noted that...
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: Two minors cited and a minor and an adult booked for school threat incident
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2:25 PM: Two minors have been cited for disorderly conduct, and one minor and one adult have been booked for terroristic threats in the incident, according to a press release from OPD. 11-year-old cited for disorderly conduct. 12-year-old cited for disorderly conduct. 15-year-old male...
fox42kptm.com
Strep throat rising among children
(Omaha, Neb.) — The CDC has put out an advisory on the rise of Group A Streptococcal infections among children. In the Metro, places like UNMC and Children's Hospital have noticed an uptick in these cases as well. Pediatrician Dr. Shannon Godsil at Children's Hospital and Medical Center says...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha North High student arrested after bringing gun to school
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An armed Omaha North High School student was arrested on Thursday after an altercation at the school, according to an email sent to parents by Omaha North's principal. Omaha Police were called around 12:15 p.m. for assistance with a student armed with a gun who...
fox42kptm.com
Maha Festival announces 2023 dates
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha's Maha Festival will be celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. On Friday, organizers announced the dates of when the festival will take place this summer. The 15th annual Maha Festival will take place at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village on Friday, July 28 from...
fox42kptm.com
New AAA data show gas prices are holding steady with a major holiday on the horizon
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - With a major holiday in Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming up, some of you might be looking to head out of town. Wondering what gas prices are looking like out there? As of today, January 11th, averages for regular unleaded are holding steady in comparison to last week. That's according to AAA data.
fox42kptm.com
OPD is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run, according to a Facebook post from OPD. The incident took place on November 4, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. at 6508 John J Pershing Drive.
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska men's basketball loses to Illinois by 26 points with No. 3 Purdue up next
Lincoln, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska men's basketball teams inconsistent season has taken another twist. After an overtime win against Minnesota on January 7, the Huskers lost 76-50 against Illinois on Tuesday night. Sam Griesel and Wilhelm Breidenbach combined for 23 points for NU but it wasn't enough as...
fox42kptm.com
Two arrested after NSP troopers find 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Two Arizona men are in custody after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) found 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-80 near Aurora, Nebraska, according to spokesperson for NSP. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday when a trooper observed...
fox42kptm.com
OPD investigating after robbery at Casey's gas station
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police say they're investigating a robbery that took place at a Casey's gas station on Thursday night. OPD responded to the Casey's near 24th and Martha street around 7:30 p.m. The store employee told officers that an unknown male entered the store and demanded...
