ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

Those in Nebraska's political scene react to Ricketts' Senate appointment

LINCOLN, Neb.—After weeks of speculation, newly-elected Gov. Jim Pillen made it official: He’s tapping his predecessor, Pete Ricketts, to fill Ben Sasse’s Senate seat. He’ll be joining Nebraska’s senior Sen. Deb Fischer in Washington, D.C. Fischer showed her support in a statement Thursday, saying:. “Congratulations...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Union Omaha unveils 2023 primary jersey

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Union Omaha's 2023 USL League One season will begin in just over two months. On Thursday, the team unveiled their new primary jerseys for the upcoming season. Union Omaha is offering men's, women's, and kid's jerseys, with sizes ranging from small to 4XL. You can...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Plane crash in Auburn claims lives, former UNK baseball player among victims

AUBURN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A plane crash in Auburn claims the lives of two Nebraska men. One of them was a former baseball player from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. UNK confirmed today the death of 24-year-old Colton Hill. He was also an aviation student. According to the Nehama County Sheriff's...
AUBURN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Methodist Hospital undergoing renovations over the next few months

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Methodist Hospital announced this week that they will be renovating their campus to address higher patient volumes. The biggest renovations will be the addition of two units. The Progressive Care Unit, which is dedicated to patients in need of cardiac, vascular, or thoracic care; and the...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo expecting birth of baby giraffe in the coming months

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo will soon be welcoming a new member into their animal family. “We’re expecting another giraffe calf in early spring, so we’re looking at mid-March,” said Josh Shandera, Senior Hoofstock Keeper at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo. Zoo officials...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Strep throat rising among children

(Omaha, Neb.) — The CDC has put out an advisory on the rise of Group A Streptococcal infections among children. In the Metro, places like UNMC and Children's Hospital have noticed an uptick in these cases as well. Pediatrician Dr. Shannon Godsil at Children's Hospital and Medical Center says...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Omaha North High student arrested after bringing gun to school

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An armed Omaha North High School student was arrested on Thursday after an altercation at the school, according to an email sent to parents by Omaha North's principal. Omaha Police were called around 12:15 p.m. for assistance with a student armed with a gun who...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Maha Festival announces 2023 dates

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha's Maha Festival will be celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. On Friday, organizers announced the dates of when the festival will take place this summer. The 15th annual Maha Festival will take place at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village on Friday, July 28 from...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD investigating after robbery at Casey's gas station

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police say they're investigating a robbery that took place at a Casey's gas station on Thursday night. OPD responded to the Casey's near 24th and Martha street around 7:30 p.m. The store employee told officers that an unknown male entered the store and demanded...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy