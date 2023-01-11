Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
Democrats and Republicans react to Senator-designate Pete Ricketts announcement
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Democrats and Republicans react to Governor Jim Pillen appointing former governor Pete Ricketts as Senator-designate Thursday morning. Governor Jim Pillen is confident in his selection of Ricketts:. Pete Ricketts fits the bill," said Governor Pillen. "He is hard-working, a positive leader, and someone who advocates...
Those in Nebraska's political scene react to Ricketts' Senate appointment
LINCOLN, Neb.—After weeks of speculation, newly-elected Gov. Jim Pillen made it official: He’s tapping his predecessor, Pete Ricketts, to fill Ben Sasse’s Senate seat. He’ll be joining Nebraska’s senior Sen. Deb Fischer in Washington, D.C. Fischer showed her support in a statement Thursday, saying:. “Congratulations...
With 'unexpected opportunity' to fill Sasse's seat, Ricketts makes commitment to serve
LINCOLN, Neb. — The 2024 campaign starts now as Governor Jim Pillen appoints Pete Ricketts to the U.S. Senate. Pillen says Ricketts has what it takes to not only serve in the Senate but to run for office. With his family's blessing, the former governor now heads to Capitol...
State leaders encourage healthy habits at Governor's Walk
LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor Jim Pillen continued the tradition of the Governor's Walk Friday, encouraging regular exercise and healthy habits. "About a quarter of Nebraskans report they don't get as much physical activity as they should, and in Nebraska the proportion of adults with obesity has been increasing from 28% in 2011 to 36% in 2021," said Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Donahue.
New Nebraska specialty plates have now been unveiled
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A new specialty license plate is coming to Nebraska. It's being released by an agency close to 150 years old. The plates are meant to fund History Nebraska's educational programs. The design is similar to the Good Life highway signs that are placed across the state.
