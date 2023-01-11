Read full article on original website
Related
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Bleacher Report
NBA Scouts: Victor Wembanyama's Potential Weaknesses Are Shot Consistency, Passing
Victor Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 overall 2023 NBA draft prospect and arguably the most highly touted basketball player entering the Association since LeBron James in 2003. That doesn't preclude the 19-year-old from improving upon some aspects of his game, and scouts have noticed some things he can work...
Bleacher Report
NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Ranks at Season's Midway Point
With another week of NBA action in the rearview, it's becoming increasingly clear that this season is the most talent-rich and parity-driven in recent memory. The Celtics' league-leading plus-6.3 net rating is well shy of the average high of 8.6 over the last five seasons. A whopping 22 teams in 2022-23 are between plus-4.0 and minus-2.0. On any given night, it seems like just about anyone can beat anyone. And some of that is driven by the absurd individual heights players are proving themselves capable of reaching.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: John Collins for Beasley, Vanderbilt Trade Discussed by Hawks, Jazz
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has often been mentioned in trade rumors, and the Utah Jazz are the latest team to show interest, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "The Jazz and Hawks have discussed a deal surrounding John Collins for [Malik] Beasley and [Jarred] Vanderbilt, sources said, although Utah has lobbied Atlanta for a first-round pick in addition to Collins to complete that framework," Fischer reported.
Bleacher Report
The NBA's 10 Biggest Disappointments Halfway Through 2022-23
As much as numbers and data have overtaken the NBA discourse, every season is still driven by narrative. We form expectations before each campaign, and then we get to see whether the actual storylines square with the ones we've prewritten in our heads. Because it's so easy to get swept...
Bleacher Report
Report: Kyle Korver Finalizing Contract with Hawks to Serve as Assistant GM
The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing an agreement with Kyle Korver to make him an assistant general manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Korver spent five seasons with the Hawks and appeared in 332 games for the team. Having retired after the 2019-20 season, he returned to Atlanta as the director of player affairs and development.
Bleacher Report
Ben Simmons Mocked by Twitter for Not Scoring as Nets Lose to Jayson Tatum, Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets are going to need Kevin Durant to compete with the Boston Celtics come playoff time. Boston came into Barclays Center on Thursday and left with a 109-98 victory in the potential postseason preview. While the Nets didn't have Durant because of a knee injury, Jaylen Brown was sidelined on the other side with an adductor strain.
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider Notebook: Jae Crowder 'Confused and Hurt' by Situation in Phoenix
NEW YORK — The Phoenix Suns are spiraling, having lost eight of their past 10 contests. Injuries to Chris Paul (hip), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (meniscus), and Cameron Payne (foot sprain) have derailed any opportunity for momentum and prompted the team to plummet in the standings. Defensive star...
Bleacher Report
Myles Turner Rumors: Clippers Remain a 'Legitimate Suitor' to Trade for Pacers Star
The Indiana Pacers may not choose to trade Myles Turner after a surprising 23-19 start to the 2022-23 season. But if they do put the center on the market, don't be surprised if the Los Angeles Clippers come calling. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Clips "remain a...
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Jaylen Brown May Miss 'a Week or so' with Adductor Injury
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is dealing with right adductor tightness that will sideline him for a stretch of games. Ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Joe Mazzulla said he wasn't sure how long Brown will be out but doesn't expect it to be a serious issue. He told reporters the timeframe could be "about a week or so."
Bleacher Report
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Suspended 1 Game After Hitting Massage Gun onto Court
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended by the team for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court during the second quarter in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday night after consulting with the NBA. He exchanged words...
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Expected to Sit Out vs. Heat with Knee Injury
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly expected to miss Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski relayed the news while reporting Giannis has been dealing with a sore left knee. The forward has avoided serious injuries, but he has been limited by knee issues at times this...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Meyers Leonard to Work Out for LA amid DeMarcus Cousins Buzz
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in the market for frontcourt depth and will work out free-agent center Meyers Leonard on Friday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The Purple and Gold plan to work out DeMarcus Cousins on the same day, per Chris Haynes of TNT and...
Bleacher Report
Report: Former Lakers G Mac McClung Accepts Invitation to 2023 Dunk Contest
Mac McClung, currently a member of the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, has agreed to participate in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Per Charania, he'll join Portland Trail Blazers rookie wing Shaedon Sharpe and Houston Rockets forward...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Biggest Needs at 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
The Golden State Warriors remain as hard as ever to figure out with only a month remaining before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline. Their Christmas Day victory over the Memphis Grizzlies keyed an impressive five-game winning streak that came with Stephen Curry sidelined. Then, they lost to the rebuilding duo...
Bleacher Report
Kobe Bryant Game-Worn Lakers Jersey from 2007-08 MVP Season Could Auction for $7M
A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his 2007-08 MVP season could fetch as much as $7 million at auction. Sothebys told TMZ Sports the jersey, which is also signed by the late Lakers legend, is the "most valuable Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey to ever appear at auction." According to their website, Bryant scored 645 points in 25 games wearing the jersey.
Bleacher Report
Spurs Announce NBA Record Number of Tickets Sold for Alamodome Game vs. Warriors
The San Antonio Spurs aren't a particularly exciting team to watch right now, but that's not stopping fans from turning out in droves to watch their upcoming game against the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome. On Wednesday, the Spurs announced an NBA-record 63,592 tickets have been sold for Friday's...
Bleacher Report
Spurs Set NBA Attendance Record of Over 68K in Alamodome vs. Steph Curry, Warriors
An NBA record 68,323 fans watched the San Antonio Spurs host the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome on Friday. Record. Breaking. Atmosphere.<br><br>The official attendance tonight for Spurs-Warriors in the Alamodome is 68,323 😱 <a href="https://t.co/hjQl75f6Dv">pic.twitter.com/hjQl75f6Dv</a>. ESPN @espn. Incredible scene in the Alamodome 😮<br><br>Warriors-Spurs now on ESPN! <a href="https://t.co/b8lX5efyaK">pic.twitter.com/b8lX5efyaK</a>...
Bleacher Report
Bulls Insider Believes DeMar DeRozan Will Want Contract Extension This Summer
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan may not wait long to request a new contract when he becomes extension-eligible following the 2022-23 NBA season. NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson said on the HoopsHype Podcast that "you can bet that he's going to look to be extended this summer." Bleacher Report's Chris...
Bleacher Report
D'Angelo Russell Trade Rumors: Heat Have 'Registered Interest' in T-Wolves Guard
As the Minnesota Timberwolves keep struggling to pull their way out of the play-in tournament mix, D'Angelo Russell's future with the organization is uncertain with the trade deadline looming. Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Miami Heat are a team that has "registered interest" in Russell, but it is "unlikely"...
Comments / 0