FORT WAYNE — There is still no agreement between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and the local musicians union. Despite requesting a deadline extension to consider the Philharmonic’s best and final offer for a new contract the Local 58, Fort Wayne Musicians Association voted to reject the offer that includes a wage increase of 45.8% over the next four years by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic on Wednesday Night.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO