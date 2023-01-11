Read full article on original website
Band Booster fundraiser offers fish and chicken Saturday
WARSAW — The Warsaw High School Band Boosters will host a “Dan’s Fish Fry” fundraiser beginning Saturday afternoon. The fish and chicken fundraiser starts at 4:30 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m. in the Warsaw Community High School cafeteria ahead of the boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball games.
Fellowship Missions fundraiser Jan. 29 at Orthopaedic Capital Center
WARSAW — Fellowship Missions will host its seventh annual Night of Hope and Inspiration on Sunday, Jan. 29. The event will feature musical artist Danny Gokey with special guest Ben Fuller. Doors will. open at the Grace College Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center at 6 p.m. and the show will...
Mike Long elected Kosciusko County Council president, will take reigns in February
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Council elected a new president for the new year, but he was a bit reluctant to take the reigns. Council members Mike Long and Joni Truex were both nominated to serve as president, and Long prevailed in a 4-3 vote. Council newcomers Dave Wolkins nominated...
South Bend frustrated with developer Dave Matthews
SOUTH BEND — The same developer who has failed to deliver on parts of the Buffalo Street Plaza project in Warsaw is facing a legal challenge under similar circumstances in South Bend. The South Bend Redevelopment Commission is taking Developer Dave Matthews to court after six years of waiting...
Grose formally files to run for mayor of Warsaw
WARSAW — Warsaw City Councilman Jeff Grose formally filed paperwork Thursday to run in the Republican primary for mayor. Grose announced his intentions on Wednesday one after three-term mayor Joe Thallemer announced he would not seek re-election. Grose is the lone candidate to announce plans to run for mayor....
Fort Wayne Philharmonic cancels shows as strike continues
FORT WAYNE — There is still no agreement between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and the local musicians union. Despite requesting a deadline extension to consider the Philharmonic’s best and final offer for a new contract the Local 58, Fort Wayne Musicians Association voted to reject the offer that includes a wage increase of 45.8% over the next four years by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic on Wednesday Night.
Sheriff Smith Lauded for proposing and accepting salary lower than predecessor
WARSAW — Sheriff Jim Smith won applause from Kosciusko County Council Thursday after following through on a campaign pledge to accept a lower salary. Appearing before county council for the first time as sheriff, Smith was commended for his proposal made earlier to be paid a salary of $115,000.
Fire Chief stepping down after a year with WWFT
WARSAW — Garrett Holderman, who was hired as the fire chief for Warsaw-Wayne Fire territory last year has announced plans to resign. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Holderman announced his intention to resign effective Feb. 7. He cited personal family reasons for his decision...
Handful of flights in Warsaw affected by brief nationwide grounding
WARSAW — The communication problem that affected airports across the country on Wednesday morning led to a few adjustments at Warsaw Municipal Airport. The shutdown forced Thousands of flights to be canceled or delayed for several hours across the country and officials with Federal Aviation Administration still don’t know what caused the problem.
