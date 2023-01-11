Read full article on original website
Related
Benton County Sheriff Opposes Proposed Washington Gun Laws
Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey released a statement to the media and on the BCSO Facebook page yesterday, joining a number of other elected Sheriffs around the state in opposing the new slate of gun laws being proposed this session. Sheriff Croskey stated in his position that "It is my...
Law enforcement association asks for change to police reform law
Olympia – With lawmakers in the capitol for their 105-day legislative session, some Washington law enforcement advocates are asking for another review of strict police reform laws. 2020 was a year when violent or deadly interactions between police and civilians dominated headlines. Despite the risk of COVID-19, and lockdown orders that closed businesses, churches – even public parks – tens...
Accused Richland Child Rapist Pleads Guilty
(Richland, WA) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a child over the course of five years has pleaded guilty. Richland Police say a 13-year-old girl came forward and told officers she had been molested by Matthew Lowe. Detectives then began an investigation and discovered there were more victims in the case. Lowe was arrested and yesterday took the plea deal that was before him, just before a jury was to be seated in a trial. Lowe was charged with Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct. Now Lowe faces a life sentence with a possible release after he serves 17.5 years on the 2nd Degree Rape of Child count, and the maximum sentence for every other charge.
Pasco murder suspect released from Franklin County Jail on written promise
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The murder suspect in the Breanna Gooldy case has been released from jail. It’s been more than two months since the youngest of the Gooldy sisters, 24-year-old Breanna, died. She was found November 6, 2022, outside after a frigid night in Pasco. She was wrapped in just a few wet blankets and a wet shirt. The man...
FOX 11 and 41
Gov. Inslee and AG Ferguson propose two new gun laws that could affect new gun owners
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in December new legislative proposals that would prohibit military-style weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make those who sell guns responsible for negligent sales in the state. The bills SB-5265 and HB-1240 will tack onto a law...
KIMA TV
Man accused of raping a child pleads guilty
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl over the course of five years, pled guilty on Jan. 11. According to officials of the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, Matthew Lowe of Richland, pled guilty to Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.
A Tri-Cities woman was left outside in the bitter cold. Prosecutors say it’s murder
She was found wrapped in two damp blankets and a curtain.
Armed Felon Nearly Turns Car Into Submarine Near Richland
When you meant to go in reverse instead of drive... Thursday afternoon, this Ford Taurus nearly became a submarine near Bateman Island. Richland Officers were called to Wye Park, which is across the water from Bateman, off Columbia Park Trail. According to police, the driver accidentally put the car into...
Repeat Richland Store Thief Nailed, Had Filed-Down Gun
Richland Police had a busy day Wednesday, one of their arrests had a filed-down gun. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30 PM RPD responded to the Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way on a report of a suspect who had previously stolen some goods, then came back later for more. After Police...
5 people charged after 7 stolen cars and $100K artifact collection seized in Tri-Cities
Investigators said they also found meth and “counterfeit oxycodone pills” suspected of containing fentanyl.
Area Sheriff’s Respond to WA Dems Contoversial Gun Bills
A trio of new gun laws is being pushed by State House and Senate Democrats, and Eastern WA Sheriffs are responding. Bills would require registries, allow lawsuits vs gun makers, and more. Perhaps the most aggressive assault on 2nd Amendment rights is being proposed in Olympia this legislative session. Three...
7 Tri-Cities teens are charged with murder. Why are some in adult court and others not?
A teen who is 13 or 14 can only face adult charges for 2 crimes.
Washington state legislator seeks minimum wage for incarcerated individuals
Washington state legislator Tarra Simmons, wants inmates to start making minimum wage for prison jobs. Simmons argues that the 13th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which outlawed slavery, excluded inmates and that allowed states to continue "exploiting" people.
Gov. Inslee supports lowering legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers, open to reforming pursuit law
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is open to lowering the state’s threshold for determining when a driver is considered drunk. The proposal to lower the blood-alcohol level from .08 to .05 is expected to come up for debate in Olympia this legislative session. “I’m inclined to...
Washington State Lawmaker Takes aim at Proposed gun Legislation
Washington State Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, says lawmakers need to give police more abilities to crack down on gang violence rather than targeting law-abiding gun owners trying to defend themselves. “Washington citizens know that in order to protect themselves and their families, they need to be able to carry firearms,”...
Beware: Scammers Are Prowling Tri Cities, “My Car Broke Down”
How would you handle someone asking for help with their broke down car?. This situation occurred recently. The alleged victim approached a Tri-Cities residence asking for assistance. Jacob S. posted the video interaction on the Nextdoor app. The person asks for a jump and Jacob turned the person away.(Watch here)
Proposed WA Bill Would Greatly Increase Police Liability
In short, this new bill would greatly allow increased lawsuits against law enforcement. Democrat proposed bill would eliminate qualified immunity. Qualified Immunity is, according to Supreme Court rulings dating back to the 1960's a shield that protects law enforcement officers from lawsuits or liability from certain actions taken by an officer during an interaction with a citizen.
northeastoregonnow.com
DNA Leads Hermiston Police to Make Arrest in October Rape Case
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Hermiston Herald and is part of a content-sharing partnership between Northeast Oregon Now and the Hermiston Herald. Hermiston police have arrested a 20-year-old man for rape after DNA evidence connected him to the crime from months earlier. The arrest of Andre...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Small federal contractor in Richland is state’s Employer of the Year
When Salina Savage took the stage on Nov. 17 to receive the Association of Washington Business Employer of the Year award, she was understandably excited. If the Northwest hadn’t heard of Apogee Group LLC before it received AWB’s top honor, it soon learned about the small, woman-owned company from Richland and its nuclear nonproliferation work for the U.S. government.
KUOW
Period tracking apps would have to adhere to new Washington state health privacy laws if this bill passes
Social media lit up with an ominous warning last year, after the Supreme Court rescinded the constitutional right to an abortion: Stop using period tracking apps. That’s because health information people provide to period tracking apps and other health sites are not protected by federal privacy laws like HIPAA.
Comments / 0