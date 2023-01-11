ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Law enforcement association asks for change to police reform law

Olympia – With lawmakers in the capitol for their 105-day legislative session, some Washington law enforcement advocates are asking for another review of strict police reform laws. 2020 was a year when violent or deadly interactions between police and civilians dominated headlines. Despite the risk of COVID-19, and lockdown orders that closed businesses, churches – even public parks – tens...
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Accused Richland Child Rapist Pleads Guilty

(Richland, WA) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a child over the course of five years has pleaded guilty. Richland Police say a 13-year-old girl came forward and told officers she had been molested by Matthew Lowe. Detectives then began an investigation and discovered there were more victims in the case. Lowe was arrested and yesterday took the plea deal that was before him, just before a jury was to be seated in a trial. Lowe was charged with Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct. Now Lowe faces a life sentence with a possible release after he serves 17.5 years on the 2nd Degree Rape of Child count, and the maximum sentence for every other charge.
RICHLAND, WA
KIMA TV

Man accused of raping a child pleads guilty

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl over the course of five years, pled guilty on Jan. 11. According to officials of the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, Matthew Lowe of Richland, pled guilty to Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Armed Felon Nearly Turns Car Into Submarine Near Richland

When you meant to go in reverse instead of drive... Thursday afternoon, this Ford Taurus nearly became a submarine near Bateman Island. Richland Officers were called to Wye Park, which is across the water from Bateman, off Columbia Park Trail. According to police, the driver accidentally put the car into...
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Proposed WA Bill Would Greatly Increase Police Liability

In short, this new bill would greatly allow increased lawsuits against law enforcement. Democrat proposed bill would eliminate qualified immunity. Qualified Immunity is, according to Supreme Court rulings dating back to the 1960's a shield that protects law enforcement officers from lawsuits or liability from certain actions taken by an officer during an interaction with a citizen.
WASHINGTON STATE
northeastoregonnow.com

DNA Leads Hermiston Police to Make Arrest in October Rape Case

Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Hermiston Herald and is part of a content-sharing partnership between Northeast Oregon Now and the Hermiston Herald. Hermiston police have arrested a 20-year-old man for rape after DNA evidence connected him to the crime from months earlier. The arrest of Andre...
HERMISTON, OR
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Small federal contractor in Richland is state’s Employer of the Year

When Salina Savage took the stage on Nov. 17 to receive the Association of Washington Business Employer of the Year award, she was understandably excited. If the Northwest hadn’t heard of Apogee Group LLC before it received AWB’s top honor, it soon learned about the small, woman-owned company from Richland and its nuclear nonproliferation work for the U.S. government.
Richland, WA

