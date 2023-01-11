ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New COVID variant XBB.1.5 is fueling cases in Florida. Here’s why you’re at risk, and what to do about it

By Cindy Krischer Goodman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

A new COVID variant has made its way to Florida, pushing case numbers higher and leading health experts to say the most transmissible version yet is certain to infect even those who have had the virus.

Since Thanksgiving, the confirmed COVID case numbers in the state and positivity rate have more than doubled, and many counties, including Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward, are once again considered to be at high risk for the disease.

For the week ending Jan. 5, Florida reported 31,633 new cases, according to state health data, which includes only cases confirmed by PCR tests. Most people use at-home tests. The week prior to Thanksgiving, Florida reported only 12,150 cases.

The rise in cases during the past few weeks could pale in comparison to what’s ahead, making it crucial to understand your risk, why reinfections are problematic, and how you can avoid getting COVID.

Sequencing shows XXBB.1.5, a new offshoot of the COVID-19 omicron variant, is gaining steam in the Southeast, including Florida. Scientists believe it may be five times as infectious as the original omicron variant, and is spreading fast. The strain, which has been given the unofficial nickname “Kraken,” makes up about 17% of new cases in the Southeast and experts estimate about 15% of new cases in Florida.

“We are guessing, and some of that depends on travel patterns, but I do think we will see it climb rapidly in Florida,” said Shishi Luo, associate director of bioinformatics and infectious disease at Helix, which sequences COVID-19 tests to monitor variants.

The variant barely was on the U.S. public health radar in late November, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has taken over in the Northeast, making up about 72% of new cases — a sign of just how infectious it has become.

“Over the next few weeks I think we will see more regions catch up to the Northeast,” Luo said.

COVID hospitalizations on the rise

XBB.1.5 is a combination of two prior omicron subvariants. Early data indicates because it is “sticky” it can infect people who are vaccinated or previously had COVID.

Experts are monitoring the Northeast closely to learn whether XBB.1.5 causes more severe illness than previous strains.

In the last week, COVID hospitalizations in New York and New Jersey have soared to 11-month highs, according to the latest federal health data. Deaths also are rising in those states, according to the CDC.

“We know that hospitalizations are rising at the same time this new variant is rising, but we don’t know if there is a correlation. We have no data to confirm that,” Luo said, adding that academic hospitals are working on sequencing patient samples to learn whether the new variant is fueling admissions.

So far, new adult daily hospital admissions for COVID in Florida rose 79% over the last four weeks, with the majority of those patients older than 70. Overall COVID hospitalizations in the state rose 44% over the last four weeks, but they are not nearly as high as previous waves.

On Jan. 10, for example, there were 2,556 adults hospitalized in Florida with confirmed COVID compared to more than 17,000 during the delta surge in the summer of 2021 and more than 11,300 during the omicron wave in January 2022.

“It’s been worse in Florida but we are clearly seeing an increase in hospitalized people testing positive,” said Jason Salemi, a University of South Florida epidemiologist who maintains a detailed COVID-19 dashboard .

How protected are you?

More than 30 studies show immunity from vaccination plus infection is strong. However, no one knows how durable the protection is as omicron continues to mutate.

Because XBB.1.5 is better at evading immunity, some infectious disease specialists say even the majority of Americans who have already had the coronavirus likely will catch it again.

Unless you’ve had a recent infection or vaccine, you probably have “very little protection against infection” caused by XBB.1.5, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, told the media.

In Florida, state health data shows more than 3.15 million people have been infected with omicron or an omicron subvariant thus far and thousands more unreported cases are likely. How much protection that provides remains to be seen.

“It should offer enough protection to enough people that as a community we are better off now than we were during the original omicron wave,” Luo said.

Salemi at USF said he and other experts know XBB.1.5 will become dominant quickly, already proving it can outcompete other subvariants. “Is it more likely to cause severe disease? Is it more likely to evade boosters? What does it mean for reinfections and putting people in the hospital?” Salemi said. “These are the things we will be watching to learn more about.”

Should you get the bivalent booster?

Jha, the Whitehouse COVID response coordinator, recommends Americans get boosted as soon as possible — especially those at risk for hospitalization from severe disease.

In Florida, only 25% of seniors have received a bivalent booster to protect them against omicron and only 6% of people ages 18-64. Experts still haven’t determined if getting the latest Moderna or Pfizer bivalent booster helps your chances of escaping XBB.1.5 — but evidence shows a vaccine can reduce the severity of illness.

“Vaccinations are not the only tool, but studies show they can protect us from what’s circulating,” Salemi said. “People 5 or older who received a booster were 19 times less likely to die from COVID than the unvaccinated.”

Because of the lag between hospitalizations and deaths, it could be months before data reveals whether XBB.1.5 proves more lethal. The trend has been a decrease in severity. Last year, about half as many people died from COVID in Florida than in 2021, Salemi said.

Meanwhile, masks are off, airports are jammed, and schools are back in session.

“As we enter the fourth year of the pandemic, it’s harder and harder to make people make drastic changes in their lifestyles to mitigate against a COVID infection,” Luo said. “A vaccine still provides the best protection against severe disease.”

Oral antivirals like Paxlovid and molnupiravir still are expected to be effective against XBB.1.5

What is the transmission timeline with XBB.1.5?

The period of infectiousness for XBB.1.5 is similar to that of the other omicron variants, according to virologist Andy Pekosz , a professor of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at Johns Hopkins

You are contagious one to two days before your symptoms begin and up to a week afterward.

For some people, it could take 5 days to develop symptoms after exposure.

The symptoms with XBB.1.5 are the same as with previous omicron strains: cough, congestion, sore throat, fatigue.

Why reinfections are concerning

It’s still early and there are a lot of unknowns about XBB.1.5, but it is a good idea to do what you can to avoid getting infected, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of research and development at the VA St. Louis Health Care System and a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis told USA Today.

Ali-Aly and other virologists believe repeated infections with SARS-CoV-2 can increase the risk for long COVID and lingering symptoms.

Tips? Questions? Sun Sentinel health reporter Cindy Goodman can be reached at cgoodman@sunsentinel.com .

