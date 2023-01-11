Read full article on original website
news9.com
Pittsburg County Family Desperate To Get Late Father's Sentimental Items Back
A Pittsburg County family is desperate to get their late father's belongings back after someone stole them from his house. They said thieves broke into their parents' home, took things like jewelry and a guitar, and then just days later, their dad died. They said it's wrong for people to...
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Strawberry Capitol of the World
Did you know there's a small town in Oklahoma known as the strawberry capital of the world? While the Sooner State is probably better known for its watermelon and peaches, but we also have strawberries. As a matter of fact, these are some of the very best strawberries you'll ever...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma country singer-songwriter Cutter Elliott donates guitar to School for the Blind
OKLAHOMA CITY-–Oklahoma School for the Blind students were treated to a free concert and their Jazz Band received a new guitar -- thanks to Cutter Elliott, a singer-songwriter and rising star in Oklahoma country music. Elliott, age 27 from Norman, and his guitar player-producer-manager Paul Reeves wanted to give...
Arkansas teacher arrested for ‘possible inappropriate behavior’ with student
A Green Forest English teacher was arrested following accusations of "possible inappropriate behavior" between him and a student.
stiglernews.com
news9.com
news9.com
OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake
Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday. The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out. The sheriff says many people believe...
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
5newsonline.com
Stillwell man sentenced to life in prison for murder
STILWELL, Okla. — Earl McAlister, 55, of Stilwell, Oklahoma, has been sentenced to life imprisonment, and if paroled would receive five years of supervised release for second-degree murder in Indian Country. McAlister pleaded guilty to the murder, which took place in Nov. 2019. The investigation revealed that McAlister shot...
Head-on crash kills man in Leflore County
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a head-on crash in LeFlore County killed a man and left a woman critically injured on Tuesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said (OHP) said around 6:50 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 76-year-old Bobbie Fisk, from Keota, turned westbound in an eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 271, just west of Spiro. The Chevrolet hit a Kia K5 head on.
edglentoday.com
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was https://apnews.com/article/religion-crime-prisons-7d58da8d30b14acc9f1274f779ddff36">convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in...
KXII.com
Driver charged with manslaughter after passenger falls out of vehicle, dies
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - A Pittsburg County man is dead after falling out of a car on New Year’s Day, and the driver has been charged with his death. According to documents from the State of Oklahoma, Joseph Lawrence, 32, was riding in a car with Samantha Rae Adams, 31, who was under the influence of alcohol.
State Of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Scott Eizember
The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Scott Eizember for the 2003 murder of a Creek County couple. Eizember was executed by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and died at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Eizember is the first death row prisoner executed by Oklahoma in 2023.
Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
Muskogee man dies in crash involving tractor trailer on Turner Turnpike
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man died in a crash overnight on the Turner Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash just after midnight on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa. Troopers are still working to determine what led to the crash involving a...
Man sentenced in Fort Smith gets 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
A California man was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for drug trafficking in a sentence handed down in federal court in Fort Smith on January 11.
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police are investigating after a single-vehicle accident left one dead early Wednesday morning on Jan. 11.
KTUL
Wilburton police locate missing 31-year-old woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Wilburton Police Department is searching for a missing person. Police say 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Loyd was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans. She has brown eyes, is five foot and six inches, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. If anyone has information on Loyd's...
Illinois police investigate apparent murder-suicide of Arkansas couple after crash on interstate
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating the death of 34-year-old Tiffany C. Hendrickson and 40-year-old Michael J. Hendrickson of Fort Smith, Arkansas after responding to a crash in Otto Township, Illinois where both individuals were found with gunshot wounds at the scene of a crash.
