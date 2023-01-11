ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell County, OK

stiglernews.com

OHP: Fatality Jan. 10

One person died in a collision near Spiro the evening of Jan. 10, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred a few minutes before 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 271 and Sunset Lane, approximately 20 feet west of Spiro in LeFlore County. Bobbie Fisk, 76,...
SPIRO, OK
news9.com

Muskogee Man Killed In Crash In Creek County

A Muskogee man is dead after an early-morning crash in Sapulpa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say it happened on the Turner Turnpike at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. According to troopers, 61-year-old John Williams died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake

Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday. The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out. The sheriff says many people believe...
FORT GIBSON, OK
5newsonline.com

Stillwell man sentenced to life in prison for murder

STILWELL, Okla. — Earl McAlister, 55, of Stilwell, Oklahoma, has been sentenced to life imprisonment, and if paroled would receive five years of supervised release for second-degree murder in Indian Country. McAlister pleaded guilty to the murder, which took place in Nov. 2019. The investigation revealed that McAlister shot...
STILWELL, OK
KRMG

Head-on crash kills man in Leflore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a head-on crash in LeFlore County killed a man and left a woman critically injured on Tuesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said (OHP) said around 6:50 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 76-year-old Bobbie Fisk, from Keota, turned westbound in an eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 271, just west of Spiro. The Chevrolet hit a Kia K5 head on.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
edglentoday.com

Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was https://apnews.com/article/religion-crime-prisons-7d58da8d30b14acc9f1274f779ddff36">convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in...
MCALESTER, OK
5NEWS

Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
FORT SMITH, AR
KTUL

Wilburton police locate missing 31-year-old woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Wilburton Police Department is searching for a missing person. Police say 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Loyd was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans. She has brown eyes, is five foot and six inches, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. If anyone has information on Loyd's...
WILBURTON, OK

