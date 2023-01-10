ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My 1053 WJLT

Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru

Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers

While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
CANNELTON, IN
KISS 106

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANA STATE
97.9 KICK FM

You Can Hike to a Cave Missouri Outlaw Jesse James Once Hid In

If you'd like one of the most unique day trips you can imagine, there is a cave that Missouri outlaw Jesse James once hid in and you can hike to it. Ever heard of Robbers Cave State Park? There's a reason it has that name. If you cruise across Missouri, it's located just a bit southwest across the border in Oklahoma. The iExplore website describes this place when it says "Pretend You’re an Outlaw with Jesse James at Robbers Cave State Park". That's because it's widely believed that Jesse James and his gang hid out in a cave that's along the hiking trail inside Robber's Cave State Park.
MISSOURI STATE
AOL Corp

Here’s a list of five new restaurants coming to O’Fallon in 2023

An Outback Steakhouse, an upscale restaurant called Le Ono, and Ziggy’s Coffee are among the new dining options coming to O’Fallon in 2023. Up for city approval soon are a Dunkin’ Donuts, Gigi’s Gelato and Italian Market, and a third Starbucks location downtown in a new Southview Plaza proposal.
O'FALLON, MO
KICK AM 1530

Backyard Videos Show Rocket’s Blazing Reentry Over Missouri

A surprise visitor streaked across the Missouri skies this week. Backyard videos captured the moment a rocket reentered the atmosphere leaving a blazing trail behind it. Dan Bush who's a photographer who often shares great videos on the Missouri Skies YouTube channel shared this event from January 11, 2023 based on his video description. After first thinking it was a meteor that grazed our atmosphere, he now believes it was something else entirely:
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball ticket at the Motomart Convenience Store on […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast comeback

Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long. That winter feeling made a quick comeback on Thursday. Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast …. Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KISS 106

This Has Been Named the ‘Most Unique Airbnb Stay’ in Indiana

There are over 1,000 Airbnb rentals in Indiana alone, and one of them was recently named the "Most Unique Airbnb Stay" in the state. There are millions of Airbnbs around the world, so as you can imagine, it takes quite a bit for one to stand out. There are a variety of unique properties you can stay at on Airbnb. Whether it be inside a luxurious treehouse, unique cabins, glamping, or themed homes, the number of awesome properties is staggering. That being said, there was one that stood out above the rest here in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy