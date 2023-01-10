Read full article on original website
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
Zoom Down a Mountain on One of the Fastest Coasters in Missouri
If you consider yourself a thrill-seeker, there's a coaster in Missouri that you should know about that will hurtle you down a mountain at speeds faster than just about any other coaster of its type in America. The Copperhead Mountain Coaster in Branson was recently featured in an article by...
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers
While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
You Can Hike to a Cave Missouri Outlaw Jesse James Once Hid In
If you'd like one of the most unique day trips you can imagine, there is a cave that Missouri outlaw Jesse James once hid in and you can hike to it. Ever heard of Robbers Cave State Park? There's a reason it has that name. If you cruise across Missouri, it's located just a bit southwest across the border in Oklahoma. The iExplore website describes this place when it says "Pretend You’re an Outlaw with Jesse James at Robbers Cave State Park". That's because it's widely believed that Jesse James and his gang hid out in a cave that's along the hiking trail inside Robber's Cave State Park.
Family hit hard after St. Louis food trailer stolen
Owners of a local food trailer are out thousands of dollars after someone reportedly stole their trailer.
So St. Louis: Making My Lunch While Watching a Drug Bust
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
AOL Corp
Here’s a list of five new restaurants coming to O’Fallon in 2023
An Outback Steakhouse, an upscale restaurant called Le Ono, and Ziggy’s Coffee are among the new dining options coming to O’Fallon in 2023. Up for city approval soon are a Dunkin’ Donuts, Gigi’s Gelato and Italian Market, and a third Starbucks location downtown in a new Southview Plaza proposal.
Backyard Videos Show Rocket’s Blazing Reentry Over Missouri
A surprise visitor streaked across the Missouri skies this week. Backyard videos captured the moment a rocket reentered the atmosphere leaving a blazing trail behind it. Dan Bush who's a photographer who often shares great videos on the Missouri Skies YouTube channel shared this event from January 11, 2023 based on his video description. After first thinking it was a meteor that grazed our atmosphere, he now believes it was something else entirely:
St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize
ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball ticket at the Motomart Convenience Store on […]
Is the Arch on the list of the Most Famous American Landmarks?
A list of the Most Famous American Landmarks has to include the iconic St. Louis Arch right? Let us take a look at the list and see what they got right, and what they clearly got wrong... The website called roamingtheusa.com released a list of the 28 Most Famous American...
St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 […]
Calls for condemned former Famous Barr building to be saved
Following a FOX 2 report on a signature building in downtown St. Louis becoming a danger to the public, the City of St. Louis took emergency action to secure the 110 Railway Exchange Building at 7th and Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
FOX2now.com
Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast comeback
Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long. That winter feeling made a quick comeback on Thursday. Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast …. Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long....
This Has Been Named the ‘Most Unique Airbnb Stay’ in Indiana
There are over 1,000 Airbnb rentals in Indiana alone, and one of them was recently named the "Most Unique Airbnb Stay" in the state. There are millions of Airbnbs around the world, so as you can imagine, it takes quite a bit for one to stand out. There are a variety of unique properties you can stay at on Airbnb. Whether it be inside a luxurious treehouse, unique cabins, glamping, or themed homes, the number of awesome properties is staggering. That being said, there was one that stood out above the rest here in Indiana.
BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups Is Closing Indefinitely
The legendary venue might re-open later this year
