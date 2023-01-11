Chris Lane asked fans for prayers Wednesday night as he brought his 3-month-old son, Baker, whom he shares with his wife Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) to the emergency room. The 38-year-old country singer took to his Instagram Story (seen here) on Jan. 11 to share a photo on of the outside of an emergency room as he waited in his car. “Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!” he wrote in the upper portion of the photo.

