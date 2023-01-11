Read full article on original website
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Franklin News Post
Cruise ship crew rescues migrants near Cuba
Crew onboard the Celebrity Beyond, sailing near Cuba, lifted migrant passengers from a makeshift boat onto the luxury vessel for aid. A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis. Kester Howard was painting on a balcony of her luxury cruise...
