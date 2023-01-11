ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cruise ship crew rescues migrants near Cuba

Crew onboard the Celebrity Beyond, sailing near Cuba, lifted migrant passengers from a makeshift boat onto the luxury vessel for aid. A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis. Kester Howard was painting on a balcony of her luxury cruise...

