A YouTuber Who Has No Idea What 'The Matrix' Is About, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
Charlie From 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Now Just Chills On A Yacht
Charlie Davies-Carr, the younger sibling from the "Charlie bit my finger," video shows off his yacht, which presumably came from cashing in on his early YouTube virality. Copies of the video exist on YouTube, but the original was taken down after the clip was auctioned as an NFT, for $760,999, in 2021.
An Archivist Thought He Found Long-Lost WWII Footage. Instead It Was Surprisingly Cute
Ecclesiastical History Professor and Archivist Gregory Schnakenberg was working in the archives of the Dominican Friars, of the Province of St. Joseph, when he stumbled upon a long-forgotten roll of 8mm silent film marked "The Philippines 1942." Thinking it was some World War II footage that had never before been...
