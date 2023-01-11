ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Charlie From 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Now Just Chills On A Yacht

Charlie Davies-Carr, the younger sibling from the "Charlie bit my finger," video shows off his yacht, which presumably came from cashing in on his early YouTube virality. Copies of the video exist on YouTube, but the original was taken down after the clip was auctioned as an NFT, for $760,999, in 2021.
An Archivist Thought He Found Long-Lost WWII Footage. Instead It Was Surprisingly Cute

Ecclesiastical History Professor and Archivist Gregory Schnakenberg was working in the archives of the Dominican Friars, of the Province of St. Joseph, when he stumbled upon a long-forgotten roll of 8mm silent film marked "The Philippines 1942." Thinking it was some World War II footage that had never before been...

