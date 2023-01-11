Read full article on original website
Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 DrawToby HazlewoodMississippi State
Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in MississippiKristen WaltersOcean Springs, MS
Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Death of Her 4 Month Old Daughter: "I Thought I Could Trust Him"Briana B.Biloxi, MS
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of juicy chicken, crisp waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to know that a famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another location in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
ourmshome.com
The Best Bed & Breakfasts to Stay at in the Magnolia State
From ocean adventures with miles of relaxing white sandy beaches to gazing at the views of the famed Natchez Trace Parkway, the Magnolia State is a dream destination for any vacationist. And a bed and breakfast can allow adventurers the best of both worlds with an escape from everyday life...
WLBT
$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing has Mississippians excited to take a chance
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Someone could soon become a billionaire in tonight’s Mega Millions $1.35 billion drawing. Meanwhile, two huge winning tickets remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A Byram Chevron Store owner says he sold the mega millions ticket worth $4 million back in January that is still unclaimed. He...
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
ALDI announces opening date for newest Mississippi store
As some malls struggle to draw customers, one south Mississippi mall is experiencing a resurgence with recent store openings and an extremely popular grocery chain is about to give a big boost when it opens next week. ALDI announced it will open Thursday, January 19, with a “sneak peek” set...
Mississippi Gulf Coast ready for spring break plans with new developments
Travelers searching for new experiences in the new year should look no further than Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast. With an array of new developments and offerings in 2023, the 62-mile coastline offers visitors everything from luxury boutique hotels and upscale dining options to upgraded waterparks and ziplining experiences. Additionally, with the launch of the “One More Day of Play” campaign, visitors are encouraged to extend their trip one more day with seasonal itineraries, exclusive discounts and a behind-the-scenes look at some of the area’s top locales.
visitmississippi.org
King Cake – The Mardi Gras Classic
While traditional celebrations during the time before Lent can be traced back to this region’s earliest French influences, the Mardi Gras – or Fat Tuesday – traditions of the Mississippi Gulf Coast have developed into their own unique brand of revelry. From the carnival “krewes” and floats in more than 20 parades that roll along the Mississippi Gulf Coast to the myriad of Mardi Gras balls and costumes, small towns and coastal communities are festooned in royal purple, green and gold decorations. These colors are said to represent justice, faith, and power in association with the Christian heritage of the festival.
Focused on Mississippi: Try to spot green comet
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – If we brave the early morning chill right now, in a dark, clear sky, we may be able to see something not seen on earth in 50,000 years. Every now and again a comet comes along worth the time to try to see. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be that comet. […]
impact601.com
Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Mississippi from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists. The Hattiesburg location on U. S....
WLOX
‘It really hit home:’ Local restaurant owner reflects on celebrity death news
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - News of the death of Lisa Marie Presley hits home to a lot of people, especially in Biloxi. As we know, Elvis spent a lot of time down here as his career was taking off. No one knows that more than Martha Ebberman at Burger-Burger on Howard Ave.
WLOX
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The price of eggs across the nation remains on the rise as the Avian Influenza outbreak has now wiped out roughly 45 million farm-raised hens. The virus, otherwise known as “Bird Flu,” took its toll towards the start of the holiday season as turkeys became more expensive for customers.
fox29.com
30-foot fin whale found stranded, dead off Mississippi Gulf Coast: ‘A very rare species’
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. - A 30-foot fin whale has died after officials found it stranded off the coast of Mississippi Saturday morning. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies confirmed the news, posting photos to Facebook of the male whale that was found deceased in shallow water near the shoreline in Pass Christian on Jan. 7.
WLOX
‘It really hit home:’ Biloxi woman who sang with Elvis reflects on Lisa Marie’s sudden death
South Mississippi residents have caught Mega Millions fever, hoping Friday the 13th will be their lucky day to become rich. Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese and retired coach Prince Jones remember MLK. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. As Martin Luther King Day approaches, many people remember how the Civil Rights...
WLOX
HAPPENING FRIDAY: Mega Millions jackpot set at $1.3B
South Mississippi residents have caught Mega Millions fever, hoping Friday the 13th will be their lucky day to become rich. Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese and retired coach Prince Jones remember MLK. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As Martin Luther King Day approaches, many people remember how the Civil Rights...
WLOX
West Biloxi development on DeBuys Road could begin in just months
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers have a new vision for a once popular entrance to Biloxi on Highway 90. Now that the plans have been approved by the Biloxi City Council, business owner and restaurateur Rob Stinson is hoping to have the multi-purpose development begin in a few months and to be up and running by the end of the year.
deltabusinessjournal.com
Gaila Oliver Realty Making Real Estate Dreams Come True
Ajournalist, animal rescuer and real estate specialist all rolled up into one. That’s Gaila Oliver. The Washington County resident has been in the real estate business for two decades. “I got into real estate in 2003 while I still owned The Leland Progress newspaper. It was pretty hectic, then...
