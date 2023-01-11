ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi

The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
The Best Bed & Breakfasts to Stay at in the Magnolia State

From ocean adventures with miles of relaxing white sandy beaches to gazing at the views of the famed Natchez Trace Parkway, the Magnolia State is a dream destination for any vacationist. And a bed and breakfast can allow adventurers the best of both worlds with an escape from everyday life...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
Mississippi Gulf Coast ready for spring break plans with new developments

Travelers searching for new experiences in the new year should look no further than Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast. With an array of new developments and offerings in 2023, the 62-mile coastline offers visitors everything from luxury boutique hotels and upscale dining options to upgraded waterparks and ziplining experiences. Additionally, with the launch of the “One More Day of Play” campaign, visitors are encouraged to extend their trip one more day with seasonal itineraries, exclusive discounts and a behind-the-scenes look at some of the area’s top locales.
King Cake – The Mardi Gras Classic

While traditional celebrations during the time before Lent can be traced back to this region’s earliest French influences, the Mardi Gras – or Fat Tuesday – traditions of the Mississippi Gulf Coast have developed into their own unique brand of revelry. From the carnival “krewes” and floats in more than 20 parades that roll along the Mississippi Gulf Coast to the myriad of Mardi Gras balls and costumes, small towns and coastal communities are festooned in royal purple, green and gold decorations. These colors are said to represent justice, faith, and power in association with the Christian heritage of the festival.
Focused on Mississippi: Try to spot green comet

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – If we brave the early morning chill right now, in a dark, clear sky, we may be able to see something not seen on earth in 50,000 years. Every now and again a comet comes along worth the time to try to see. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be that comet. […]
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The price of eggs across the nation remains on the rise as the Avian Influenza outbreak has now wiped out roughly 45 million farm-raised hens. The virus, otherwise known as “Bird Flu,” took its toll towards the start of the holiday season as turkeys became more expensive for customers.
HAPPENING FRIDAY: Mega Millions jackpot set at $1.3B

South Mississippi residents have caught Mega Millions fever, hoping Friday the 13th will be their lucky day to become rich. Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese and retired coach Prince Jones remember MLK. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As Martin Luther King Day approaches, many people remember how the Civil Rights...
West Biloxi development on DeBuys Road could begin in just months

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers have a new vision for a once popular entrance to Biloxi on Highway 90. Now that the plans have been approved by the Biloxi City Council, business owner and restaurateur Rob Stinson is hoping to have the multi-purpose development begin in a few months and to be up and running by the end of the year.
Gaila Oliver Realty Making Real Estate Dreams Come True

Ajournalist, animal rescuer and real estate specialist all rolled up into one. That’s Gaila Oliver. The Washington County resident has been in the real estate business for two decades. “I got into real estate in 2003 while I still owned The Leland Progress newspaper. It was pretty hectic, then...
