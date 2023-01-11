Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Thursday's Hub Territory highlights
— Lincoln East outscored Kearney High 20-8 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 75-57 victory over the Bearcats. Four Spartans scored in double figures led by Carter Mick with 21 and Connor Hamilton with 20. Jack Dahlgren had 18 for Kearney, Ben Johnson had 15 and Colt Straka 10.
Kearney Hub
Holdrege boys dominate defensively, beat Southern Valley
HOLDREGE — Holdrege boys coach Brandt Runge called it the best defensive performance he’s seen in his tenure. Southern Valley averaged 47 points per game headed into Friday’s contest. They scored just 31 in the 60-31 Holdrege victory. The tough defensive approach was inspired by a similarly...
Kearney Hub
Photos: Ansley-Litchfield at Shelton girls and boys basketball
The Shelton boys beat the Ansley-Litchfield boys, 76-56. The Shelton girls also won their game against Ansley-Litchfield, 71-29.
Kearney Hub
UNK wrestlers roll to win over Newman
WICHITA, Kansas – The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team had six bonus-point victories to easily fly by Newman, 36-3, Friday night in Wichita. This was the Lopers first MIAA dual of the year. UNK is now 6-3 (1-0) while the Jets fall to 1-2 (0-2). Coming...
Kearney Hub
Do you enjoy playing pickleball? Doubles teams registration open
KEARNEY – The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is taking registration for men's and women's doubles pickleball leagues, ages 16 and older. There will be an advanced division...
Kearney Hub
2022 UNK graduate Colton Hill dies at age 24 in plane crash
KEARNEY – Former University of Nebraska at Kearney student Colton Hill died Wednesday in a plane crash. The school issued the following information on the 2022 graduate:. Hill, 24, died Wednesday night in a plane crash near Auburn, Nebraska. One other person also died. The plane departed Lincoln for Auburn and was to return to Lincoln, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s office. Authorities found the wreckage at 11 p.m. Wednesday about one mile south of the Auburn airport.
KETV.com
Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night
AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
WOWT
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
Kearney Hub
Over 1,000 cranes folded for York 9-year-old after spinal tumor surgery
LEXINGTON – Area residents recently helped to fold over 1,000 paper cranes, butterflies and swans for Ethan Fago, a 9-year-old who went through surgery for a spinal tumor last year. Ethan and his parents, Todd and Heather Fago, reside in York, but Todd is a native of Lexington and has family in the community.
Kearney Hub
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
New Tommy's Express Car Wash will open in Kearney in mid-March
KEARNEY – Ben Conover and his partner Matt Preister are all in on Kearney’s car wash business. Sometime around mid-March, when they open their bright red Tommy’s Express Car Wash in north Kearney, they’ll know if their investment of time and money was worth it. Conover...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Kearney, NE
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
KSNB Local4
Former KRVN News Director hurt in car crash
BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former news director at radio station KRVN in Lexington is in critical condition after a Tuesday accident near Bertrand. Phelps County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just before noon Tuesday one mile east of Bertrand. In a press release, the sheriff’s office...
siouxlandnews.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
News Channel Nebraska
Small Town Famous renovating, moving into historic Wolbach Building in downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — A business that got its start selling headbands at volleyball tournaments keeps gaining more fame in Central Nebraska. Small Town Famous is on the move. Jacque Cranson started small with her screen printing and embroidery business 11 years ago. About seven years ago, she opened her first storefront after moving to Hastings.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Area Builders Association's Home & Builders Show exhibitors
Tillotson Enterprises Inc. Reinke's Htg., A/C & Elect. Inc. Anderson Bros. Electric, Plumbing & Heating Inc. Heritage Homes of Nebraska. HFC Egress Windows. Allo. Barnwood & Leather. Surface Solutions. Kearney...
Kearney Hub
Bravo: Calendar of Kearney-area events
Home & Builder’s Show, presented by Kearney Area Builders Association, 1-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Admission is $5 or free to children 12 and younger. Wildlife encounters are 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the show is included in admission to the Home & Builder’s Show.
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
Kearney Hub
Kearney refuse collection schedule changes for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill due to the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday. Residential collection:. Trash collection will be delayed one...
Kearney Hub
Platte River whooping crane aerial survey taking flight in March
KEARNEY – The whooping crane population is growing!. Platte River Recovery Implementation Program is readying to start this year's round of whooping crane aerial survey flights. The flights take place from March 6 to April 29 along the Platte River, between Chapman and Lexington, and from Oct. 9 to...
