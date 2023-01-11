ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Indiana snaps three-game skid with 63-45 win over No. 18 Wisconsin

Indiana came alive in the second half against No. 18 Wisconsin, using an 18-2 scoring run out of halftime to run past the Badgers with a 63-45 win at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The victory helped the Hoosiers (11-6, 2-4) snap a three-game losing streak and notch its first win over a high-major opponent since Dec. 7.
GAME DAY: No. 18 Wisconsin at Indiana

Two teams in desperate need of a win, Indiana (10-6, 1-4) hosts No. 18 Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2) in what could be a decisive Big Ten Conference battle for both programs going forward. The preseason Big Ten favorites, the Hoosiers are in a tailspin following three consecutive losses, most recently an...
Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season

A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
