WLFI.com

5 things to know for Jan. 13: Severe weather, Biden, Taxes, Food, Lisa Marie Presley

The US government has received more than 350 new reports of "unidentified aerial phenomenon," commonly known as UFOs, since March of 2021. According to the Pentagon, about half of the reports have been preliminarily identified as "balloons or balloon-entities," while a handful of others have been attributed to drones, birds, weather events, or debris like plastic bags. The remaining 171 reported UFO sightings, on the other hand, continue to be unexplained by the US government.
GEORGIA STATE
WLFI.com

Treasury secretary warns US could default on its debt as soon as June

The Treasury Department said Friday the US could default on its debt as soon as June, setting up one of the first major battles on Capitol Hill after Republicans took control of the House. The US will reach the debt limit on January 19 and then "extraordinary measures" will need...

