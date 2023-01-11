The new TRIGUN STAMPEDE anime already had us partying like it’s 1998, and now we’re doubling down on the celebration, because the original English voice of Vash the Stampede in the first Trigun anime is officially returning for the dubbed version. That’s right, Johnny Yong Bosch is back in the role that kickstarted his decades-spanning career as a VA, and he sounds even more excited about it than we are.

1 DAY AGO