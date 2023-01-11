Read full article on original website
More Cast on Display in Tokyo Revengers 2 Live-Action Film Trailer
The titles for the two-part live-action Tokyo Revengers 2 film were announced back in November, and now we have a new preview to introduce more of the cast. The first film, Tokyo Revengers: Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-), opens in Japan on April 21, followed by Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) on June 30. Let’s take a look at the latest trailer for a peek at the new trio of revengers.
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Trailer Shows All 20 Stories
It won’t be too much longer before Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre premieres on Netflix to spook audiences. Ahead of the series’ January 19 start, a trailer has been released that shows clips of all the twenty stories being adapted from Ito’s works. The clips move pretty fast, so pay attention! In the trailer you can also hear the ending theme song “Iu Toori” (translated as “As Was Said”) being performed by JYOCHO.
Evangelion’s Hideaki Anno Plays Judge in New Movie
Hideaki Anno has a number of job titles under his belt, including creator, director, and writer. And he also likes to do actor cameos from time to time. He has previously cameoed in the movies Doomsday: The Sinking of Japan, Funky Forest: The First Contact, and The Taste of Tea, and he will be playing a judge in the live-action Ichikei’s Crow, which hits Japanese theaters on January 13.
My One-Hit Kill Sister Drops Fresh Teaser, Previews Opening Theme
Is coming to screens sometime this year. Now we’ve got a fresh look at the series thanks to a new teaser. The teaser also gives us a first listen to the opening theme song, “Karei One Turn” by TrySail. It’s so upbeat!. Hiroaki Takagi will make...
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Anime Puts Spotlight on Anisphia’s Maid
A couple weeks ago, the official accounts for The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady anime shared the first in a series of character promos for the series. Now we have another, this time introducing Anisphia’s maid Ilia Coral, voiced by Ai Kakuma. Shingo...
Urusei Yatsura Anime Teases Next Set of Episode Titles
The new Urusei Yatsura anime is set up for a four cours run, and the second kicked off in January with its simulcast running on HIDIVE. That means it’s time to look forward to a whole slew of new episodes, some titles for which have been teased in a new video from the official noitaminA YouTube channel.
Johnny Yong Bosch is Back as Vash in TRIGUN STAMPEDE Dub
The new TRIGUN STAMPEDE anime already had us partying like it’s 1998, and now we’re doubling down on the celebration, because the original English voice of Vash the Stampede in the first Trigun anime is officially returning for the dubbed version. That’s right, Johnny Yong Bosch is back in the role that kickstarted his decades-spanning career as a VA, and he sounds even more excited about it than we are.
Official HIGE DANdism Jams Out to New Tokyo Revengers Theme in Music Video
The second season of the Tokyo Revengers anime is upon us, with streaming already underway in the U.S. on Hulu. Thus, opening theme song performer Official HIGE DANdism is here with a music video for their electrifying opening theme song, “White Noise.”. Here’s how it plays in the opening...
The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Previewed in New Trailer
CHARACTER – ACTOR. Here’s an overview of the returning staff and cast:. Script: Aya Takaha, Yoko Yonaiyama, Chiaki Nishinaka. Crunchyroll streams the first season and OADs and describes the series like so:. Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love....
