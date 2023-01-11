ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Lehigh faces American after Whitney-Sidney's 21-point performance

American Eagles (12-4, 4-1 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-8, 3-2 Patriot) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lehigh -3.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays the American Eagles after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 21 points in Lehigh's 76-58 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders. The Mountain Hawks are 5-2 on their home...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Monmouth faces Towson, aims to end 8-game slide

Monmouth Hawks (1-16, 0-4 CAA) at Towson Tigers (10-7, 2-2 CAA) BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks to stop its eight-game slide with a victory over Towson. The Tigers are 3-2 in home games. Towson is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Hawks have gone 0-4 against CAA...
TOWSON, MD
Falko sparks Binghamton to 66-65 victory over UMass-Lowell

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko scored 19 points and made the second of two free throws with one second left to lift Binghamton over UMass-Lowell 66-65 on Saturday. Falko shot 7 for 13 from the floor and made 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bearcats (7-10, 3-1 America East Conference). Tariq Balogun finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Armon Harried scored 13.
BINGHAMTON, NY

