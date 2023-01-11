Putting face with name Subhead

Family, friends, film society honor late Hollywood actor Fred Ward

Fred Ward’s friends and family join in the memorial tribute to the late actor at The CLIFTEX Theatre, including classmate Dorothy Heath Lightsey (from left) and cousins Garrett and Melanie Gloff. Courtesy Photo by Bosque Film Society

When acclaimed actor Fred Ward passed away earlier this year at the age of 79, tributes poured in from throughout the entertainment industry. Ward had worked with the biggest names in Hollywood and appeared in box office hits and award-winning films for more than three decades.

But for several local residents, Ward’s passing was a more personal loss. It is not widely known, but during the 1950s Bosque County was home to Ward while he was a student at Valley Mills High School.

On Dec. 27, once again Ward’s name shone bright on the marquee of Clifton’s historic CLIFTEX Theatre.

The Bosque Film Society highlighted that local connection with a free Fred Ward Memorial Tribute with a double feature of two of Ward’s most iconic movies: the 1989 cult monster flick “Tremors,” and the 1983 Oscar-winning drama detailing the early years of the United States space program “The Right Stuff.”

During the Memorial Tribute which fell in the week Ward would have celebrated his 80th birthday, information regarding Ward’s career was offered by BFS historian Bryan Davis, who also presented the introduction of the movies.

“I can’t help but think Fred Ward would be surprised, and hopefully proud, by the attention and the respect shown for his work,” Davis said. “We wish he were here with us, for his success is a story like the things movies are made of. His life could’ve gone in such a different direction. But the love family and friends here in Bosque County equipped him the ‘the right stuff’ to make his dreams come true. Enjoy the film, and the collective pride we each hold for Fred Ward, his name once more on the CLIFTEX marquee outside. Happy birthday, Freddie Joe.”

Like Ward, Davis grew up in Valley Mills and would return home to serve as editor of the local newspaper for two years in the early 1980s. He was aware of Ward’s career as he was reaching mainstream success and was acquainted with the aunt and uncle who had raised the orphaned Ward after his mother died when he was 13.

Clifton CPA Richard Lundberg also grew up in Valley Mills and attended school with Ward. Over the years he often discussed Ward’s career with Davis, wanting to pay tribute to their illustrious town resident. They generously sponsored the free admission event Dec. 27 at the CLIFTEX, which 50 people attended.

While “Tremors” was shown at the CLIFTEX in 1990 when it was released, it was the first time for the epic “The Right Stuff” was shown on the Clifton big screen, 40 years after its release.

Bosque Film Society President Brett Voss said the BFS made plans to make the Ward Tribute an annual event. Voss pledged the BFS will honor Ward and work to ensure his memory be kept alive through a documentary film project and future plans to introduce and reacquaint audiences to Ward’s talents through his memorable film roles.

“Fred Ward’s contribution to film merits local celebration and honor,” Voss said. “We are proud to recognize Freddie Joe as one of Bosque County’s best.”

Two years ago, Davis spoke to fellow board members about Ward’s local roots. While board members admired Ward’s film work – like so many others – they had no idea he once called Bosque County home.

And so began the attempt to honor Ward by producing a documentary about his years growing up in Valley Mills, with hopes of Ward possibly being present for a retrospective of his film career. When Ward died in Los Angeles in May 2022, the BFS decided to still move forward with their documentary plans. Completion of the documentary is expected sometime in 2023.

“Fred Ward’s face everyone knows, but not so much the name,” said Davis, the inspired and driving force behind an upcoming documentary on Ward’s life. Davis spent several months researching and writing the script for the BFS short film on Ward’s career and the untold story of Freddie Joe’s years in Valley Mills.

“Fred Ward was an amazing actor highly regarded by directors and fellow actors. I’ve always enjoyed his work even if we didn’t share the same hometown. His had great range, playing comedy, drama, and a leading man action hero equally well.

“But for me the story I love most is how Fred survived a tough childhood to find a loving home with his Texas family. It was those Valley Mills roots, I believe that set Fred Ward on the right path to stability and success in Hollywood.”

Before the screening of “The Right Stuff,” Davis recognized three of Ward’s former classmates in the theater that night thanking them for their help and participation in the BFS documentary in production focusing on Ward’s life in Valley Mills – Rick Lundberg, Class of 1962, played football with Fred; Dorothy Heath Lightsey, Class of 1961 in Valley Mills, and Ann Hillin Thiele, who graduated with Fred Ward in the Valley Mills Class of 1960. Davis also thanked Ward’s cousin Melanie Gloff for her cooperation and for sharing family photos of friend from the time he was a baby through his early years as an actor.

“Freddie Joe’s path was a rocky one that led him to family just down the road in Valley Mills,” Davis said. “He spent time watching movies right here, maybe where you’re seated now, hoping he’d be up there the big screen one day. Tonight his life comes full circle–in the movies, the place where dreams really do come true.”

Early in Ward’s career, with movies like “Escape from Alcatraz,” “Southern Comfort,” and “The Right Stuff” under his belt, he seemed destined for drama. “Escape from Alcatraz” brought Ward great reviews and predictions of stardom. Most every former classmate and family member Davis spoke with called “Escape from Alcatraz” their favorite Ward film, but “The Right Stuff” remains his most acclaimed.

When the movie was shown in the CLIFTEX in September 1979 –with great fanfare– The Clifton Record wrote, “Bosque County boy coming home for a week starting September 6th, but not in person.”

“It may not be Fred Ward’s most acclaimed work, it [Tremors] is probably the film he’s best known for,” Davis said. “And in the 33 years since it was filmed, “Tremors” has evolved into the “cult classic” stratosphere.”

“There were several retrospectives done on the 30th anniversary of the film in 2020. And most credit the enduring appeal to the great chemistry between Bacon and Ward. Some have called the movie the ‘best buddy bromance comedy ever.’” “While the general public didn’t necessarily know Ward’s name, they sure loved his work. One of his old friends from Valley Mills, who ended up living in Fort Worth, said whenever he told people he went to school with Fred Ward, they’d always say, ‘Never heard of him.’And he would say, ‘You know the guy from “Tremors?”’And they would invariably respond, ‘Oh, like Kevin Bacon.’ ‘No, not him, the other guy.’ And then they’d say something along these lines of… ‘You mean the cool dude?’ ‘I love him,’ ‘I love him in everything he’s done.’”