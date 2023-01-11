ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosque County, TX

Tax office’s registration, title system temporarily down

By Staff Report
Clifton Record
The Bosque County Tax Office in Meridian is unable to process vehicle registrations and titles until it resolves compliance issues.

The tax office’s access to the state’s Registration and Title System (RTS) has been removed since Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV).

“System access can be reinstated when the county employees complete the required system training modules,” Adam Shaivitz, Media and Communications Officer at the TxDMV, told the Meridian Tribune in an email. “The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is actively working with county officials to ensure they can resume performing motor vehicle transactions for residents as soon as possible.”

Shaivitz explained that Transportation Code, Section 520.023 requires the TxDMV to implement a training program on use of the RTS, which is the central system for vehicle registration and titling services throughout Texas maintained by TxDMV.

Shaivitz said that the department is also required to ensure a person performing registration or titling services has completed the required training. County tax assessor-collector staff must complete required training before permissions are granted to perform these services. Required training varies based on the type of transactions or services being performed by an employee.

“As part of the oversight of those processes,TxDMV reviews compliance and training records to ensure the proper and accurate completion of state motor vehicle records. Department staff reviews county use of TxDMV systems to identify systematic concerns,” he said. “When concerns are identified, our staff works with the county to correct the errors and return the operation to full compliance.”

An estimated date for the Bosque County Tax Office will resume processing registrations and titles is Friday, January 13, 2022.

While the situation at the tax office is being resolved, Bosque County residents have other options for how to conduct motor vehicle regulatory activities.

Many transactions, such as registration renewals and title transfers, can be completed online through the TxDMV website or the Texas-by-Texas mobile application (www.txdmv. gov/motorists/registeryour- vehicle).

For in-person service, Bosque County residents can visit the local tax offices of McLennan County (registration renewals only); Hill County (registration renewals only); Erath County; or Coryell County.

