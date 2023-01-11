Water board invites input for projects Local Report Wed, 01/11/2023 - 05:54 Image Body

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) invites entities to submit information on projects to be included in the upcoming fiscal year’s State Revolving Fund programs’ “General Activities” Intended Use Plans.

To be included in the initial Project Priority List for State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2024, entities must submit a completed Project Information Form one of two ways: 1) via the online application or 2) by emailing the Microsoft Word version of the form to CWSRF@twdb.texas.gov or DWSRF@twdb.texas. gov, respectively. Project Information Forms must be received by midnight CST on Friday, March 3.

The Clean and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds financial assistance programs help communities save money by providing cost-effective funding for wastewater and water infrastructure projects. Entities that use these programs achieve substantial savings by receiving belowmarket interest rates and, in some instances, principal forgiveness.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) appropriated additional funds for the State Revolving Fund programs, including appropriations that will be available for “all eligible activities” in the SFY 2024 Intended Use Plan, along with other funding restricted to special eligibilities such as emerging contaminants and lead service line replacement activities. This solicitation does not include any allotments to Texas under the special IIJA appropriations covering emerging contaminants for both programs nor lead service line replacements for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program. Further, at this time we anticipate using all of the additional funding provided for “all eligible activities” to assist proposed projects submitted by the March 3 deadline.

Principal forgiveness may be available for entities that qualify as disadvantaged communities or small/rural disadvantaged systems, for projects with green components, for urgent need situations, for emergency preparedness, or for Very Small Systems.