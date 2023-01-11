Clifton police report on successful NYE safety operation News Staff Wed, 01/11/2023 - 05:54 Image Body

The City of Clifton Police Department’s program to provide free rides to prevent drunk driving on New Year’s Eve 2022 was a success.

In a social media post, the department reported the program was part of a larger operation aimed to eliminate major traffic crashes by enforcing traffic laws within the city limits.

“All six patrol officers and the Chief participated in the operation,” Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton said on Facebook. “This was not a secret operation as it was publicized well in advance.”

The high-visibility traffic enforcement operation took place from 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. on December 31, 2022. According to the report, the officers made 76 traffic stops, five vehicle searches, 118 traffic warnings, 35 traffic citations, and three arrests.

The main citations were issued for speeding, discharging fireworks in the city, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest types included one DWI, one public intoxication, and one aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), according to the report.

“As you can see above contrary to some popular belief, the purpose of this operation was not to issue citations, but to gain compliance with the traffic law and prevent drunk driving crashes, thus keeping our citizens and visitors to our town safe,” Chief Blanton said.

The chief continued, “I feel that by saturating the area with officers, and offering free rides home, we are making people think twice about driving drunk.”

Chief Blanton thanked the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers for keeping up with the Clifton police officers during this period, along with their duties assisting first responders that night.

The chief added that the Clifton police department will be conducting more high-visibility operations in 2023. He encouraged folks who need a ride home after drinking too much alcohol to please call the department for assistance.

“We will be happy to take you home. And no, it is not a trap to arrest you,” he said. “We hope everyone had a safe and happy new year!”