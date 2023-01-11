ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, TX

Clifton police report on successful NYE safety operation

By News Staff
Clifton Record
Clifton Record
 3 days ago
Clifton police report on successful NYE safety operation News Staff Wed, 01/11/2023 - 05:54 Image Body

The City of Clifton Police Department’s program to provide free rides to prevent drunk driving on New Year’s Eve 2022 was a success.

In a social media post, the department reported the program was part of a larger operation aimed to eliminate major traffic crashes by enforcing traffic laws within the city limits.

“All six patrol officers and the Chief participated in the operation,” Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton said on Facebook. “This was not a secret operation as it was publicized well in advance.”

The high-visibility traffic enforcement operation took place from 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. on December 31, 2022. According to the report, the officers made 76 traffic stops, five vehicle searches, 118 traffic warnings, 35 traffic citations, and three arrests.

The main citations were issued for speeding, discharging fireworks in the city, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest types included one DWI, one public intoxication, and one aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), according to the report.

“As you can see above contrary to some popular belief, the purpose of this operation was not to issue citations, but to gain compliance with the traffic law and prevent drunk driving crashes, thus keeping our citizens and visitors to our town safe,” Chief Blanton said.

The chief continued, “I feel that by saturating the area with officers, and offering free rides home, we are making people think twice about driving drunk.”

Chief Blanton thanked the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers for keeping up with the Clifton police officers during this period, along with their duties assisting first responders that night.

The chief added that the Clifton police department will be conducting more high-visibility operations in 2023. He encouraged folks who need a ride home after drinking too much alcohol to please call the department for assistance.

“We will be happy to take you home. And no, it is not a trap to arrest you,” he said. “We hope everyone had a safe and happy new year!”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Man in jail after Killeen pursuit causes power outage

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man is in the Bell County Jail after a Killeen pursuit leads to a power outage. This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, and a complaint was returned charging 23-year-old Jayonn Jordan Moore with Aggravated Robbery.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Temple Police look for man, woman wanted in Walmart theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man and woman who they say stole from a Temple Walmart on Jan. 7. The thieves drove off in the red vehicle, pictured below. If you recognize these two people or the vehicle, contact Temple Police at 254-298-5550. You can also report anonymously here.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

23-year-old charged after robbery in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged after a reported armed robbery in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the Killeen Police Department, Jayonn Jordan Moore allegedly robbed a man of his wallet, phone and vehicle at gunpoint in the 4600 block of Frontier Trail.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Police arrest man after three-county chase

HILL COUNTY (FOX 44) – A man is in custody after a Tuesday evening pursuit through three Central Texas counties. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit coming in from McLennan County on Interstate 35 northbound. A vehicle was being pursued in relation to a reported aggravated robbery.
HILL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen structure fire causes street closure

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Killeen Police officers closed off all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Friday morning – between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street – due to a structure fire. Killeen firefighters were also on scene. Travelers wre urged to...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Waco teen pleads guilty in violent crime spree, sentenced to 20 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teen who authorities say was part of a violent crime spree in late 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday. Gregory Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts, including three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a building and two counts of aggravated assault in a series of crimes Jackson committed when he was a juvenile.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
WACO, TX
KWTX

‘This could happen to anyone:’ Dangerous black mold plagues Temple homeowners

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The 2021 freeze affected many Central Texans, but the effects from the freeze are still lingering for two new Temple residents. Experts said that when pipes burst in homes, there’s a likelihood for dangerous mold to grow. That’s exactly what a Temple family who moved to Central Texas from North Carolina about a year ago is dealing with today.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Popeyes employees say they haven't been paid in weeks

TEMPLE, Texas — A group of Popeyes employees that work at the West Adams Avenue location in Temple claim they haven't been paid in weeks. 6 News spoke with some of them off camera, who say they've gone three and even four pay periods without seeing a single cent.
TEMPLE, TX
kwbu.org

Dr. Jackson Griggs - CEO of Waco Family Medicine

The 2023 season of the Central Texas Leadership Series begins with a look at how Waco Family Medicine is making healthcare affordable for Central Texans, bringing high-quality healthcare to all. Jim Haller leads the conversation with Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of Waco Family Medicine.
WACO, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
Clifton Record

Clifton Record

47
Followers
72
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Clifton Record

Comments / 0

Community Policy