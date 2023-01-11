ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WAND TV

Decatur PD, City encourage residents to register security cameras

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are encouraging city residents and business owners to register their external security systems with DPD. Registering a camera will not give DPD access to the camera feed. Rather, it provides a location and other information that...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign schools replacing school buses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — New buses are on the way to Champaign Unit 4 schools. The district plans to replace 20 buses in the fall. Brad Carriveau, the district’s transportation director, said they’re replacing buses that are out of service and need repairs. The last time they got a few new buses was two years […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location

According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

UIPD: Man loses $5,000 in online loan scam

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said a man was scammed out of $5,000 in the summer during an Internet-based scam. Officials said the victim was searching online for a loan in August and found a website for this purpose. He provided his personal and banking information to the website, which promised to […]
URBANA, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings

Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Crash on U.S. Route 45 Champaign /Douglas County line

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. The northbound lane of U.S. Route 45 reopened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Illinois State Police responded to a crash on U.S. Rt. 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line Friday morning. Police say it was a single-unit crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Humane Society is on the move

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Champaign County Humane Society is getting ready to move to their new location in Champaign in the next few months. It’s getting very exciting! The new address will be 4003 Kearns Drive, phone number and website will remain the same. Champaign County Humane Society.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Center Square

Caulkins blasts latest lawmaker pay raises, stresses job should be about public service

(The Center Square) – Illinois state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, says he has no intention of cashing in on the 18% pay raise state lawmakers gave themselves as part of the state’s new $1.7 billion spending plan. “The optics of this are bad and the reality of it is even worse,” Caulkins told The Center Square. “I’m embarrassed by it, and have no desire to benefit from it.” Instead, just...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Man arrested after police chase, carjacking in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after Champaign Police said he was involved in a series of events that included a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police officials said officers were called to an “unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
mahometdaily.com

Candlewood residents come together under dire circumstances

EDITOR’S NOTE: In order to protect residents in the Candlewood Mobile Home Park, names will not be used in this piece. Actual conversations with residents, not just ones taken from Facebook, have taken place over the last couple weeks. This is the account of those families who needed a place to put their voice without fear of retribution from current or former owners of the subdivision. We are happy to provide that for them.
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Arrest made in Champaign’s first murder of 2023

Editor’s note: This article originally listed Zaire Herman as being 21 years old, an age that was provided by the Champaign Police Department. Champaign Police have since corrected themselves to say Herman is actually 20 years old. This article has been updated accordingly. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fox32chicago.com

All-clear issued after bomb threat reported on University of Illinois campus

URBANA, Ill. - An all-clear was issued after a bomb threat was reported at Davenport Hall Friday morning at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. The University of Illinois Police Department was made aware of a 911 call that claimed explosive devices were placed at Davenport Hall, officials said. Police shut down the building and issued a campus safety alert warning people to avoid the area.
URBANA, IL
wglt.org

Normal’s 2nd cannabis dispensary plans to open in Chinese restaurant building

Bloomington-Normal could soon see the opening of its third cannabis dispensary. And then a fourth. The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals on Jan. 19 will hear a proposal to open High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, Normal, in the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden restaurant. Mandarin Garden has operated in that location since 1990, though recently it’s only done carryout in part due to hiring challenges, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene blog.
NORMAL, IL

