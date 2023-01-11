Read full article on original website
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Ivanka Trump grew 'visibly upset' as she failed to get her father to rein in his supporters on Jan. 6, before retreating to an office
The January 6 committee report details how aides to Donald Trump, including Ivanka, implored him to help stop the attack on the Capitol.
CNN's Don Lemon has testy exchange with Texas Republican over border crisis: 'You said a lot of things'
CNN's Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins clashed with former GOP Congressman Will Hurd over President Biden's border policies on Wednesday ahead of Title 42's end.
Another Longtime CNN Reporter Leaving Network
Longtime CNN reporter Suzanne Malveaux is reportedly leaving the network, marking the most recent departure from the news media giant, amid ongoing changes to their programming.
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Florida Coast Guard asks for help with migrant surge moments after WH accuses DeSantis of 'political stunts’
Moments after the Biden Administration blasted Ron DeSantis' move to activate the national guard, the Republican governor shares that the U.S. Coast Guard asked for the state's assistance in dealing with the migrant surge.
Dozens of illegal immigrants land on Florida beach, run from police as migrant crisis surges away from border
More than two dozen illegal immigrants ran from police officers in Florida after their boat landed at a nearby beach as the influx of migrants into the state continues to surge.
Karine Jean-Pierre grilled for claiming DeSantis ‘made a mockery’ of immigration system: ‘Talk is cheap'
Critics blasted White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she accused Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of making a "mockery" of the immigration system.
Biden has three strikes on border crisis after week of 'stunning' failures, Karl Rove says: 'I'm gobsmacked'
White House called out for being in "la-la land" on the migrant crisis after visiting a "cleaned up" El Paso, Texas, and not pressing the issue with Mexico's president.
Border Patrol chief testimony: Biden policies led to increased illegal crossings
(The Center Square) – “More damaging evidence” of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies have been uncovered in a trial that began Monday in a lawsuit filed against the Biden administration by Florida, state Attorney General Ashley Moody said Thursday. “Florida is the first state to take...
Donald Trump Promises 2024 Will Be a 'Monster'
The former president is optimistic about his party and his own chances in 2024, while the GOP still remains without a House speaker.
Ron DeSantis activates national guard after ‘alarming influx of migrants’ in Florida Keys
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order to activate the state’s national guard to respond to what his office called an “alarming influx” of migrants fleeing Cuba and other Caribbean nations.His order also directs state law enforcement agencies to support local governments responding to what Mr DeSantis called President Joe Biden’s “lawless immigration policies” that “continue unabated” and overburden resource-strapped municipalities.The order comes one day after the White House announced that migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua who cross the US-Mexico border with out legal permission will be immediately expelled, following a similar policy for Venezuelans.Mr DeSantis –...
Biden to get a firsthand look at US-Mexico border situation
President Joe Biden is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, his first trip there as president after two years of hounding by Republicans.
White House Criticizes Governor DeSantis on How He is Handling Cuban Refugees
President Joe Biden is traveling to improve relations with Mexico and trying to solve the migrant crisis from the southern border. At the same time, the White House staff is criticizing the Florida governor on how he handles migrants after recent immigrants arrived in the state.
AOL Corp
White House blasts DeSantis for deploying National Guard to deal with Cuban migrants
WASHINGTON — In the midst of implementing its own controversial new program for dealing with the flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border, the White House on Wednesday criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for deploying the National Guard to handle the arrival of undocumented immigrants from Cuba. “We...
Florida Keys Emerge as an Immigration Crisis Hot Spot
Hundreds of refugees have arrived in Florida’s southernmost county since New Year’s Day, prompting legislators at the state and local level to call for border protection improvements from the federal government.
