Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Eater
Downtown’s New Food Hall Boasts Ube Bread Pudding, Ramen, and Porchetta Sandwiches
The latest food hall to open in the Las Vegas Valley is located downtown, inside the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Food halls are catching on in Las Vegas and the one at the Fremont marks the first one downtown. It coincides with a string of changes for the 66-year-old casino, including a new sportsbook and renovated guest rooms. The food hall now occupies space that used to be a parking garage. And it introduces a handful of new options for breakfast, quick-service dinners, and late-night ramen.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas
Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
Longtime LGBTQ+ Bar Flex Cocktail Lounge to Reopen with New Location, Same Staff
After a long hiatus and a lot of hard work, Flex will reopen in a new spot that stays true to its original spirit
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling. The scramble is on to not only find eggs, but at a decent price, many store shelves are empty, or prices can crack your wallet.
8newsnow.com
Where to get your Friday the 13th Tattoos in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s that time again! Tattoo shops across the valley will be having special tattoo deals this Friday the 13th. The day has turned into something of a tattoo shop holiday. The tradition, now occurring at most tattoo shops on the so-called “unlucky” day, can be traced back to Oliver Peck, the co-owner of Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, who held the first Friday the 13th tattoo event back in 1996. Peck has been a judge on the Paramount Network reality show “Ink Master.”
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this week
A popular restaurant chain opened its first Nevada location this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its first Nevada location in Las Vegas, according to local sources.
Thrillist
23 Ways Las Vegas Will Look Different in 2023
What's new? What's next? Las Vegas is constantly changing, and while the new openings of 2022 were pretty cool, they almost seem tame compared to everything Sin City has in store for 2023. The word of the year is ambition. We'll see the arrival of new resorts like Durango and Fontainebleau, a nighttime Formula 1 Grand Prix along the Strip and the long-awaited debut of the MSG Sphere. Get planning now. The new year has lots of good stuff to keep you busy over the next 365 days.
vegas24seven.com
The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson
The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson. The Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on Monday, Jan. 16 in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts are encouraged to dine in when doors open at 6 a.m. to sit down and enjoy specialty dishes, mimosa flights, cocktails and more.
963kklz.com
Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?
So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
Construction on new Durango Station resort moves along in southwest Las Vegas
Construction is moving along on Durango station -- the newest station casinos resort coming to the valley. It will be located at the 215 and Durango. While construction is currently underway with traffic congestion, getting to work surprisingly hasn't been too much of an issue for local business owners and employee. "Right here on Durango, there’s a lot of traffic and it’s moving slow so people may be looking around and might notice our sign so it may be good for branding and benefit our business in the end," Nick Pace, owner of 'Abel's Bagels' said.
8newsnow.com
Discount offered for National Bagel Day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and if you’re ready to try some new and unusual flavors like a hot Cheetos bagel, there’s a bagel place in Las Vegas you might want to try. The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin has 30...
Las Vegas Weekly
Where to delight in your Dry January in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is one of the best places in the world to go out drinking, and those doing it without alcohol also have great options here. Many of the Valley’s top cocktail bars and watering holes are amping up their NA offerings this month, including the trio of lounges known as the Cocktail Collective at Venetian and Palazzo.
Fox5 KVVU
Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
nevadabusiness.com
LM Construction Breaks Ground on Latest $40 Million Project in Henderson, NV.
LAS VEGAS (Jan. 12, 2023) – LM Construction, a leading developer of industrial space in the Las Vegas valley, broke ground on its latest project, Nancy J Industrial Park, as grading commenced Jan 2nd 2023. Nancy J Industrial Park consists of eight freestanding buildings. Each building includes (4) 9’...
Las Vegas Is Home To One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
Universal Studios Announces Massive Expansion Coming To Las Vegas, Texas With Two Very Different Concepts
Universal Parks and Resorts are expanding and building two brand new locations.
Historic Westside market expands to bring more options to food desert
Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear says that 25% of the ward 5 population he represents resides in a food desert.
news3lv.com
Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
addictedtovacation.com
The 11 Best Stops On Your Trip Between Las Vegas And The Hoover Dam
There are numerous things to do in the area between Las Vegas and Hoover Dam. There are many tours available for the Hoover Dam itself. You are also not too far away from Valley of Fire State Park, Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area, and the Grand Canyon Skywalk.
963kklz.com
Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem
A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
Comments / 0