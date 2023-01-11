ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Eater

Downtown’s New Food Hall Boasts Ube Bread Pudding, Ramen, and Porchetta Sandwiches

The latest food hall to open in the Las Vegas Valley is located downtown, inside the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Food halls are catching on in Las Vegas and the one at the Fremont marks the first one downtown. It coincides with a string of changes for the 66-year-old casino, including a new sportsbook and renovated guest rooms. The food hall now occupies space that used to be a parking garage. And it introduces a handful of new options for breakfast, quick-service dinners, and late-night ramen.
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas

Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
8newsnow.com

Where to get your Friday the 13th Tattoos in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s that time again! Tattoo shops across the valley will be having special tattoo deals this Friday the 13th. The day has turned into something of a tattoo shop holiday. The tradition, now occurring at most tattoo shops on the so-called “unlucky” day, can be traced back to Oliver Peck, the co-owner of Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, who held the first Friday the 13th tattoo event back in 1996. Peck has been a judge on the Paramount Network reality show “Ink Master.”
Thrillist

23 Ways Las Vegas Will Look Different in 2023

What's new? What's next? Las Vegas is constantly changing, and while the new openings of 2022 were pretty cool, they almost seem tame compared to everything Sin City has in store for 2023. The word of the year is ambition. We'll see the arrival of new resorts like Durango and Fontainebleau, a nighttime Formula 1 Grand Prix along the Strip and the long-awaited debut of the MSG Sphere. Get planning now. The new year has lots of good stuff to keep you busy over the next 365 days.
vegas24seven.com

The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson

The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson. The Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on Monday, Jan. 16 in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts are encouraged to dine in when doors open at 6 a.m. to sit down and enjoy specialty dishes, mimosa flights, cocktails and more.
963kklz.com

Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?

So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
8 News Now

Construction on new Durango Station resort moves along in southwest Las Vegas

Construction is moving along on Durango station -- the newest station casinos resort coming to the valley. It will be located at the 215 and Durango. While construction is currently underway with traffic congestion, getting to work surprisingly hasn't been too much of an issue for local business owners and employee. "Right here on Durango, there’s a lot of traffic and it’s moving slow so people may be looking around and might notice our sign so it may be good for branding and benefit our business in the end," Nick Pace, owner of 'Abel's Bagels' said.
8newsnow.com

Discount offered for National Bagel Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and if you’re ready to try some new and unusual flavors like a hot Cheetos bagel, there’s a bagel place in Las Vegas you might want to try. The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin has 30...
Las Vegas Weekly

Where to delight in your Dry January in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is one of the best places in the world to go out drinking, and those doing it without alcohol also have great options here. Many of the Valley’s top cocktail bars and watering holes are amping up their NA offerings this month, including the trio of lounges known as the Cocktail Collective at Venetian and Palazzo.
Fox5 KVVU

Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
news3lv.com

Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
963kklz.com

Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem

A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
