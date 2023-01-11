Read full article on original website
The Bear Season 2 confirmed for 2023 release
Fresh from its success at the Golden Globes, the team responsible for The Bear have announced plans for the show’s return with Season 2 in 2023. The Bear was one of the surprise TV hits of 2022, receiving critical acclaim and a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and becoming one of the most talked-about shows of the year.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Barry Season 4: 2023 release, cast, plot and more
Here’s everything we know about Barry Season 4, the fourth and possibly final chapter of the HBO show, from any release date details to cast, plot, and more. 2022 was an extraordinary year for television. Stranger Things Season 4, The Bear, Severance, House of the Dragon, The Sandman, The Boys Season 3, Rings of Power: all superb in their own ways.
Addison Rae reveals ITEM Beauty range will no longer be a Sephora exclusive
Addison Rae has confirmed that her ITEM Beauty range will no longer be a Sephora exclusive and that she will be reworking the future of her makeup brand. Content creator Addison Rae appears to be taking a step back from the beauty industry. The influencer wrote on a recent Instagram story about how ITEM Beauty will no longer be a Sephora exclusive and how this decision also coincides with her desire to establish herself in the industry.
OpTic Dashy drama explained: tell-all stream, Rambo beef, “toxic teammate”
In the aftermath of Call of Duty League Major 1, there has been almost non-stop drama within the OpTic Texas camp. From huge roster moves and rumors to Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell’s tell-all stream where he explained their issues, here’s a recap of what’s gone down.
Kevin Feige asked Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan to join the MCU
Ke Huy Quan showed his action prowess in Everything Everywhere All At Once – but he’s also set to star in the MCU, after being personally asked by Kevin Feige. Everything Everywhere All At Once, despite being an indie film, has managed to become a cultural juggernaut. Rave reviews have praised the movie for its creative and technically beautiful filmmaking, along with its themes surrounding immigration and Asian diaspora.
Winter Love Island villa first look: Where is Love Island filmed?
Winter Love Island UK 2023’s new villa has been unveiled with fans being given a first look of the luxurious complex. Here, we’ll run through some snaps of the new set and if you’re wondering about where Love Island UK’s winter season is filmed, you’re in the right place.
5 movies to watch if you love The Last of Us
If you’re a fan of The Last of Us game – or excited for the HBO adaptation – the following are five films that tell a similar story. It’s been in the works for years, and this weekend the TV adaptation of hit video game The Last of Us finally launches globally. Overseen by the game’s creator Neil Druckmann, and Chernobyl showrunner Craig Mazin, the official synopsis is as follows…
Best Espathra build for seven-star Cinderace Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Cinderace is back in seven-star Tera Raids, and Espathra is one of the best damage-dealing Psychic-types players can use to take down the challenging fire bunny. Cinderace, the final evolution of the Gen 8 fire starter, can finally be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. However, players will have to take on the fighting Tera Type in seven-star raids to get their hands on one.
Twitch streamer mortified as cat exposes her embarrassing search history
A Twitch streamer was left stricken with embarrassment after her cat hopped on her keyboard and pulled up what she was searching for online. They say curiosity killed the cat, but as Twitch streamer ‘Beddle’ found out, a cat can also prove to be quite dangerous when you’re surfing the web.
Adin Ross hit with unexpected Twitch ban
Twitch streamer Adin Ross has been banned on the streaming platform, and his fans are puzzled as to why. Controversy has followed Adin Ross in the last month, with the streamer supporting Andrew Tate amid his arrest in Romania and continuing to support rapper Tory Lanez despite his recent conviction in relation to a shooting.
Where to find Psyduck & Golduck in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Generation 1’s infamous headache-induced Pokemon, Psyduck, as well as its evolution Golduck return in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how to find these Water-types in Pokemon in Generation 9. While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a ton of great new Pokemon like Pawmi, Charcadet, and Frigibax, it also brought...
The Passion of the Christ 2 is filming this year – yes, really
Somehow, Jesus returned – The Passion of the Christ 2, the sequel to Mel Gibson’s brutal religious epic, is set to begin filming this year. In 2004, Mel Gibson directed The Passion of the Christ, a movie chronicling the final 12 hours of Jesus’ life, including the betrayal of Judas, the scourging at the pillar, and the crucifixion.
Fortnite & Family Guy crossover still in the works according to new leaks
According to newly leaked information, Epic Games is still developing content for a Fortnite and Family Guy crossover. Hints at a Family Guy collaboration began making the rounds in February 2021 when a sprite sheet featuring a host of codenames hit the web. The codename “FrenchFry” appeared in the listing,...
How to do the smile dating test on TikTok
TikTok users are finding out what their dating personality is using the smile dating test that’s becoming popular on the platform — here’s how to try it for yourself. There have been a huge number of different quizzes and tests to go viral on TikTok over the years, with users loving to share and compare their results with other users on the platform.
iitzTimmy praises Seer Heirloom in Apex Legends but baffled by one part
Popular streamer Timmy ‘iitzTimmy’ An is impressed with Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom in Apex Legends, but one aspect of it “makes no sense” to him. Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection Event arrived on January 10 and it introduced an array of fresh cosmetics, private matches, and brought back the fan-favorite Control LTM.
Dixie D’Amelio and David Dobrik dating? Cryptic post sparks relationship rumors
TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio claimed she was on a date with YouTuber David Dobrik in a Snapchat post — but not all of her fans are happy about this possible pairing. Dixie D’Amelio notably broke up with long-term boyfriend Noah Beck in late 2022 after cheating rumors plagued the ex-couple for months.
Jeremy Renner Shares Video As He Gets Wheeled In For Possible CT Scan After Snowplow Accident: Watch
Jeremy Renner appeared to be in high spirits during his latest step in recovering from his horrifying snowplow accident. The Hawkeye star, 51, took to his Instagram Stories late Friday night, January 13, to share a video of himself being wheeled into a hospital room with a Canon computed tomography machine, which is used for CT scanning. “I wish you all a very special night,” he captioned the brief clip.
Adin Ross calls out Twitch for lack of support while showing “fake love” to other streamers
Streaming star Adin Ross has hit out at Twitch for not supporting him and also showing “fake love” to other streamers for promoting them without giving them a big contract. It’s been over four years since Adin Ross first ventured into the streaming world, and he’s been on...
Jenna Ortega responds to Lady Gaga recreating iconic ‘Wednesday’ dance
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega has responded to Lady Gaga recreating her iconic dance from the show after it became a viral trend on TikTok. Netflix series ‘Wednesday’ debuted in November 2022, and it immediately became a huge hit, taking over social media. Jenna Ortega played the starring...
