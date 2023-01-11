Addison Rae has confirmed that her ITEM Beauty range will no longer be a Sephora exclusive and that she will be reworking the future of her makeup brand. Content creator Addison Rae appears to be taking a step back from the beauty industry. The influencer wrote on a recent Instagram story about how ITEM Beauty will no longer be a Sephora exclusive and how this decision also coincides with her desire to establish herself in the industry.

