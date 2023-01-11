Read full article on original website
Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits
Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
Fans praise sweet moment Colin Farrell helped Jennifer Coolidge to Golden Globes stage to accept her award
Colin Farrell has earned praise for his chivalry after he was captured jumping out of his seat to offer an arm to Jennifer Coolidge as she made her way to the Golden Globes stage to accept her award.On Tuesday, the Golden Globes returned after a hiatus last year and offered a number of notable moments including host Jerrod Carmichael’s shocking Scientology joke and Rihanna’s fashionably late arrival.The awards show also included a heartwarming moment between two of its winners, Jennifer Coolidge and Colin Farrell.The moment took place shortly after Coolidge, who wore a black sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown...
2023 Golden Globe Awards Best Moments: From Snubs to Drunk Speeches
Hollywood’s funniest and most talented were recognized Tuesday night at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael at LA’s The Beverly Hilton, viewers were inundated with diamonds and Barbiecore looks galore as well as our favorite, rowdy jokes and acceptance speeches. Per usual, there...
Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch
Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler After He Brought His Sister to the Golden Globes
Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler's plus-one. The Elvis actor invited his older sister Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won for his leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. He was up against fellow nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. (Find out all the winners here.)
Ashlee Simpson reveals what makes mother-in-law Diana Ross ‘nerve-wracking’
When your mother-in-law is such a legendary diva that she is known as “The Boss,” it can be one hard act to follow. Just ask Ashlee Simpson, 38, who’s been happily hitched to Diana Ross’ 34-year-old son Evan since 2014. Even though the “Pieces of Me” singer found pop stardom long before she married into the Ross family, she still gets intimidated when it comes to playing her music for the supreme Supreme. “It’s nerve-wracking at first, playing music: A, for anyone, when it’s new, but definitely her,” Simpson said during an appearance with her husband on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Tuesday....
Ana De Armas Rocks Black & Silver Dress At 2023 Golden Globe Awards: Photo
Ana de Armas, 34, wowed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10! The actress, who is nominated for an award in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category for her role in Blonde, showed off a sleeveless black dress with a silver sequined front as she posed on the red carpet. She also had her long hair down and added silver earrings and a matching bracelet.
Prince Harry got high at Courteney Cox’s house and the toilet “became a head”
Prince Harry has spoken about the time he ate “[magic] mushroom chocolates” while staying at Courteney Cox’s house in Los Angeles in his forthcoming memoir. In an extract from Spare, which was released today (January 10), the Duke of Sussex wrote that he went to the Friends actor’s house after a party where he consumed the hallucinogenic snack.
Anna Kendrick’s dating history: Full timeline of ex-boyfriends
Anna Kendrick may keep her romantic life mostly private, but the “Pitch Perfect” star has been in many long-lasting relationships. In January 2023, the actress gave rare insight into a “toxic” romance in which she had been cheated on and “gaslit” — but did not identify her partner. From filmmakers to cinematographers, here are all of the men Kendrick has been linked to over the years. Edgar Wright Kendrick met filmmaker Edgar Wright in 2009 while working on “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” Although the duo split in 2013, they appear to have maintained an amicable relationship and occasionally interact on Twitter. Kendrick told Dax Shepard...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Cradles Baby Bump & Kisses BF On Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos
Mommy and Daddy’s night out! As Kaley Cuoco awaits the arrival of her first little one, she made enjoyed a date night at the 2023 Golden Globes with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. The pair walked the red carpet with Kaley wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute lavender silk chiffon empire waist gown with a hand pleated bodice, bow accents on the straps, and hand embroidered crystal embellishments and simplistic jewelry. (Yes, we see the ring on THAT finger too!) Meanwhile, he beau was all smile sin a dapper cream colored tuxedo, is hand firmly interlocked with his lady love! A perfect date night for a pair that soon will trade in red carpets for late night feedings!
Backstage at the Golden Globes: Austin Butler on "blacking out," Michelle Yeoh ditches "the rocking chair," and more
After a year away, the Golden Globes returned Tuesday night for its 80th installment, and backstage, the winners were in the mood to party. Austin Butler, who picked up his first ever Golden Globe for playing the title role in Elvis, admitted he was still recovering from "sort of blacking out" a short time earlier, when he accepted his award. "You know, I remember going to so many auditions and never booking anything, and I just feel so grateful right now," explained the actor, who also thanked Elvis' family, who, "have now welcomed me into their family in such a beautiful way," making him, "endlessly grateful to them..."
Kevin Feige asked Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan to join the MCU
Ke Huy Quan showed his action prowess in Everything Everywhere All At Once – but he’s also set to star in the MCU, after being personally asked by Kevin Feige. Everything Everywhere All At Once, despite being an indie film, has managed to become a cultural juggernaut. Rave reviews have praised the movie for its creative and technically beautiful filmmaking, along with its themes surrounding immigration and Asian diaspora.
Lily James Stunned on the 2023 Golden Globes Carpet in a Voluminous Red Cut-Out Gown
Lily James may have single-handedly fueled the ‘90s beauty resurgence with her turn as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy last year, but she just arrived at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards looking like a modern-day muse in a far cry from one of her character’s signature fitted looks.
Brad Pitt Makes Rare Appearance At Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Shower: Photo
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey had a star-studded guest list for their baby shower over the weekend — including the one and only Brad Pitt! In a since-deleted Instagram image shared by actor Jonathan Bluth (seen below), Brad, 59, looked fashionable in a comfy blue jumpsuit. He flashed a grin with his hands in his pockets and looked happy to be celebrating Kaley and Tom’s baby.
Go Behind the Scenes of the 2023 Golden Globes With Must-See Pics of Brad Pitt, Austin Butler and More
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. There were lights, there were cameras and there was plenty of action at the 2023 Golden Globes. Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th annual award show from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 10. And from his opening monologue to the last trophy handed out (and all the fabulous fashion in between), there were several memorable moments.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt Had the Time of His Life at the Golden Globes
Brad Pitt deserves the trophy for Most Popular at the 2023 Golden Globes. Nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Pitt was truly living it up at the award show on Jan. 10, posing for photos with stars in the audience, including Quentin Tarantino, Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, with a big smile on his face.
How to Make a Mel Brooks Comedy in 2023: Nick Kroll Explains
It’s a common refrain: Mel Brooks, the comedy mastermind behind “The Producers” and “Space Balls,” could never make a Mel Brooks movie in today’s climate. Well, Mel Brooks made a Mel Brooks series, Hulu’s “History of the World, Part II,” in this very climate. Nick Kroll, who is a main executive producer, star, and director on the upcoming eight-episode sequel to 1981’s “History of the World, Part I,” told TV critics that the times-have-changed notion is overblown. “I don’t think it’s as tricky to navigate doing comedy right now as people would like to imagine,” Kroll said at Saturday’s Television Critics...
Michelle Williams Turned to Gucci for her Postpartum Red Carpet Moment
Only a few months after welcoming her third child, Michelle Williams hit the red carpet last night at the Golden Globes. The actor was nominated for “Best Actress” for her acclaimed role in the Steven Spielberg-directed drama The Fablemans. For the special occasion, she wore a cream gown by Gucci that featured dramatic, oversized ruffles along the one-shoulder silhouette. The expertly tailored gown also included a cinched waist and a high-slit, making it a bold and enchanting statement piece of postpartum fashion.
SAG Nominations 2023: 15 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Michelle Williams to ‘Yellowstone’
The 29th annual SAG Awards unveiled its nominees Wednesday morning with presenters Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson and, as always, there were a few surprises in the mix. Of course, the biggest shock of the morning may have been the 11th hour Hail Mary to save the SAG Awards, as the orphaned kudocast suddenly has a new home. Although Netflix execs had previously expressed no interest in picking up the telecast — which had been let go by TNT/TBS after decades — the streamer reversed course Wednesday morning and announced a new deal that will see the SAG Awards run...
