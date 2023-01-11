After a year away, the Golden Globes returned Tuesday night for its 80th installment, and backstage, the winners were in the mood to party. Austin Butler, who picked up his first ever Golden Globe for playing the title role in Elvis, admitted he was still recovering from "sort of blacking out" a short time earlier, when he accepted his award. "You know, I remember going to so many auditions and never booking anything, and I just feel so grateful right now," explained the actor, who also thanked Elvis' family, who, "have now welcomed me into their family in such a beautiful way," making him, "endlessly grateful to them..."

3 DAYS AGO