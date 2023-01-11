Read full article on original website
FIFA 23 update 6 patch notes: Massive stamina & free-kick changes in Ultimate Team
EA SPORTS have revealed the patch notes for FIFA 23 update 6, which makes huge changes to stamina and brings quick free-kicks back to the fold. FIFA 23 has undergone quite a few changes over the last few months, with EA constantly tuning gameplay and adding new content to modes like Ultimate Team and VOLTA.
Mizkif banned on Twitch for “Aiding Account Suspension Evasion”
Streaming star Mizkif has been banned from Twitch for “Aiding Account Suspension Evasion.”. The 27-year-old returned to streaming just a few weeks ago following allegations in September 2022 that he helped cover up a sexual assault. After being placed on leave and put under investigation by his organization One...
Dr Disrespect begs Warzone 2 devs to get BR “under control”
YouTube streamer and mustache savant Dr Disrespect has begged Activision to get Call of Duty “under control” claiming that Warzone 2 is currently in an “atrocious” place. Dr Disrespect has been brimming with criticism of Warzone 2 since its release back in November. Amongst criticism of...
Meme YouTuber claims he lost channel after DMCAs from Nikocado Avocado
Popular meme YouTuber ‘KraccBacc’ claims that he lost his channel due to DMCA claims from fellow creator Nikocado Avocado after making edits of him in a few videos. Although YouTube is populated with a slew of prominent meme accounts, KraccBacc was one of the more popular meme-making channels, boasting around one million subscribers until his profile was suddenly taken offline in mid-January.
Fortnite players divided over new Shockwave Hammer nerf
After unvaulting the Shockwave Hammer, Fortnite developers nerfed the number of bounce charges the weapon holds, which has divided fans. Introduced at the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, the Shockwave Hammer acts as a weapon and another means of transportation. It featured a fair few hiccups at launch, however,...
Overwatch 2 Xbox players stun pro PC team in crossplay showdown: “I respect console now”
An Overwatch 2 console team showed why you shouldn’t underestimate controller players after they took a pro PC Contenders squad to the limit in a crossplay match. Despite being available on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, Overwatch 2 is widely considered to be a primarily PC game when it comes to pro play, especially due to the advantages of using a mouse and keyboard.
IRL Twitch streamer left in tears as stranger racially abuses her in public
Twitch streamer bigcocobuns, a partnered channel on the platform, was broadcasting IRL from Ohio, when she broke down in tears following racist abuse from a stranger. In Real Life (IRL) streaming can be a risky business, as while it makes for entertaining content, it can often attract the wrong kind of attention too. This has been particularly noticeable for female streamers and minorities, who have repeatedly captured scary and racist interactions on stream.
Adin Ross hit with unexpected Twitch ban
Twitch streamer Adin Ross has been banned on the streaming platform, and his fans are puzzled as to why. Controversy has followed Adin Ross in the last month, with the streamer supporting Andrew Tate amid his arrest in Romania and continuing to support rapper Tory Lanez despite his recent conviction in relation to a shooting.
Overwatch 2 players want Mercy’s “unfun” pocket abilities replaced
The Overwatch 2 devs are being urged to rework some of Mercy’s abilities as players insist that the hero is unfun to play against or as. Mercy has been one of Overwatch’s most popular heroes since its release. Despite receiving a big rework in the first game with Resurrection being moved to a standard cooldown ability, players believe that the hero is in line for more changes.
Modern Warfare 2 players bash “infuriating” removal of Shipment playlist
Modern Warfare 2 players heaped Infinity Ward’s latest spin on Shipment with praise, and were equally as disappointed when the 24/7 Shipment playlist disappeared. Season 1 Reloaded re-introduced Shipment to Modern Warfare 2 with a fresh coat of paint. Instead of its usual ground-locked environment, the fan-favorite multiplayer map takes place on top of a ship during a storm.
Apex Legends Horizon is still “busted” with multiple weapons despite nerf
Apex Legends streamer Taxi2G has revealed that a few weapons are still “busted” when used with Horizon’s Gravity Lift despite the recent issues with her tactical. With Respawn making a few tweaks to the current roster of legends, players have been clamoring for a Horizon nerf, with many claiming she is overpowered as a result of her Gravity Lift making no noise.
xQc stuns fans by leaving Luminosity after two years
Twitch giant xQc has parted ways with Luminosity Gaming after more than two years with the organization. Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has become one of the biggest names in the entire streaming world. It’s hard to look anywhere on social media and not find traces of his influence across the space.
Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs claims controller is superior “in every way”
Apex Legends streamer Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano has claimed that controller is superior in “every way” to keyboard and mouse, after a concerted stint with a controller. The mouse and keyboard versus controller debate is nothing new, in any game or esport. In Apex Legends, it perpetually...
Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals fast Polyatomic camo unlock method
As Modern Warfare 2 players push towards unlocking Polyatomic camo, The LA Guerillas TikTok account has provided the perfect unlock method. Modern Warfare 2 reinstated a 24/7 Shoot House on January 11, replacing Shipment, and community members bashed the “infuriating” decision. Players weren’t quite ready to bid farewell to non-stop Shipment, but Shoot House offers the perfect headshot hunting environment. The map is full of head glitch locations, perfect for picking off enemies.
Best Slowbro Tera Raid build: How to solo Cinderace raids with Stored Power
Players have found a way to easily beat Cinderace in seven-star Tera Raids, and it’s by using this incredibly powerful Stored Power Slowbro build – but it’s for Solo play only. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game is almost entirely made up of Tera Raiding. Despite a brief...
Best Espathra build for seven-star Cinderace Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Cinderace is back in seven-star Tera Raids, and Espathra is one of the best damage-dealing Psychic-types players can use to take down the challenging fire bunny. Cinderace, the final evolution of the Gen 8 fire starter, can finally be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. However, players will have to take on the fighting Tera Type in seven-star raids to get their hands on one.
Insider claims Starfield has been delayed to the end of 2023
An industry insider claims the eagerly-anticipated Starfield has once more been delayed, its new launch window set for late 2023. Bethesda Game Studios’ Executive Producer Todd Howard initially teased Starfield during an E3 2018 presentation. The spacefaring RPG returned to the spotlight in 2021, with a teaser trailer and November 2022 launch date in tow.
Apex Legends dev footage may have leaked new Pathfinder Passive
During an Apex Legends dev live stream, Respawn may have leaked a new Pathfinder Passive or Ultimate buff coming in Season 16. With a 9.7% pick rate in Apex Legends Season 15, Pathfinder is one of the most popular characters in the Outlands. Despite this, since the introduction of Recon...
M4 World Championship on course to break all-time esports viewership record
The M4 World Championship is the first time that the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament is hosting a live crowd, and needless to say, it is well on its way to becoming the most popular event in esports history. The fourth iteration of the global Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament,...
Sean Gares says 100T wanted Oxygen Valorant star: “He’s insane”
In a stream reviewing the North American Valorant Challengers Open Qualifier matches, Sean Gares, the former head coach of 100 Thieves’ Valorant team, revealed that he wanted one of the Oxygen Esports stars on his squad during their rebuild. When Gares joined 100 Thieves, he was tasked with rebuilding...
