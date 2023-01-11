Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Robert Downey Jr looks unrecognisable in first-look photos for new show
Robert Downey Jr looks a world away from how we know him in a first-look picture from his new show The Sympathizer. The Marvel star is set to take on multiple roles in the new HBO series, including that of a Hollywood director, as well as a congressman and CIA operative.
digitalspy.com
Emma Roberts lands next TV role in dark comedy series
Emma Roberts has found her next TV project. The actress will produce and star in Second Wife for Hulu opposite Lucifer star Tom Ellis. The dark comedy will follow Sasha (Roberts) — a woman who runs away from New York to find a fresh start in London after a messy breakup. There, she falls in love with recently-divorced father Jacob (Ellis) and they impulsively get married.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's Netflix rom-com
Netflix's Your Place or Mine has blessed us with a first trailer. Featuring Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as one-time lovers turned best pals Debbie and Peter, the story puts them in a Holiday-esque situation as they swap lives for a week. They happen to be polar opposites...
digitalspy.com
Abbott Elementary's future is confirmed beyond season 2
Quinta Brunson is unstoppable and ABC has taken note, confirming that Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a third season. As soon as the show came out it gained a loyal fanbase, thanks to a magical mix of wit, humour, drama and faultless acting. And, the mockumentary proved a winner...
digitalspy.com
Luther movie confirms Netflix release date
Luther is coming back to our screens and we now have the confirmed release date for the eagerly-anticipated Luther: The Fallen Sun. The new movie brings back Idris Elba's troubled detective John Luther for the first time since 2019 when the final series aired on BBC One. As ever, a gruesome serial killer is terrorising London, but there's one big change: Luther is in prison.
Dax Shepard admitted to Anna Kendrick that his wife Kristen Bell is jealous of her
Dax Shepard told Anna Kendrick that his wife, Kristen Bell, is jealous of her during the January 9 episode of Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast.
seventeen.com
Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
Former Royal Butler Insists Prince Harry Is ‘Saying Things That Don’t Add Up’ Now
Here's what a former royal butler, who worked for King Charles III and his family, is saying about some things in Harry's interviews not "adding up."
Daniel Radcliffe Admitted to Hooking Up With a Few ‘Harry Potter’ Fans
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted he hooked up with a few 'Harry Potter' fans over the years, before he settled down with his current partner.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
NME
Prince Harry got high at Courteney Cox’s house and the toilet “became a head”
Prince Harry has spoken about the time he ate “[magic] mushroom chocolates” while staying at Courteney Cox’s house in Los Angeles in his forthcoming memoir. In an extract from Spare, which was released today (January 10), the Duke of Sussex wrote that he went to the Friends actor’s house after a party where he consumed the hallucinogenic snack.
Upworthy
Son gifts religious parents a 'Jesus' portrait, but it's actually Obi-Wan Kenobi
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 29, 2020. It has since been updated. Christmas is a time for celebration and a holiday for the family. It's custom to exchange gifts with our loved ones during the holiday season but one person might have taken it a little too far by pranking his mother. Ryan, who hails from Utah, gifted a portrait of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, to his mother for Christmas, and told her it was Jesus. You can't blame the mother since McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Star Wars series does look a lot like Jesus' traditional portraits. His unsuspecting mother thanked him for the portrait and immediately found a nice spot on the wall to hang the picture. His religious mother hadn't seen Star Wars so she readily assumed it was Jesus Christ. Ryan revealed to Insider that his parents were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were not really into movies. His mother may have seen him watching Stars Wars during his younger days but they never really watched the film in its entirety and didn't have any idea about the characters or the plot. Ryan also shared the video of the moment on YouTube, which has garnered more than 2.6K likes.
Anna Kendrick Reveals Brutal Psychological Abuse at the Hands of Ex-Boyfriend
Anna Kendrick recently got brutally honest about psychological abuses she endured while with an ex-boyfriend. The Pitch Perfect star has chosen to keep the man’s identity a secret, but she felt comfortable sharing details during the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard. “I was with...
digitalspy.com
Ke Huy Quan explains why The Goonies 2 hasn't happened
Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan has given his opinion on why a sequel to The Goonies hasn't happened. The actor, who recently picked up a Golden Globe Award for his role in Daniel Kwan's 2022 sci-fi thriller, revealed there had been attempts to make a second Goonies film over the past 30 years — and that he thought it would be the film which would relaunch his career.
digitalspy.com
Yellowjackets season 2 trailer shows first-look at Elijah Wood in action
Yellowjackets season 2 has unleashed its first teaser trailer, offering fans a taste of Elijah Wood's newcomer Walter. Clocking in at one minute, the engrossing footage reintroduces the likes of Christina Ricci's Misty Quigley, Melanie Lynskey's Shauna Shipman and Juliette Lewis's Nat Scatorccio, who survived an aero-disaster in the Canadian wilderness as high-schoolers.
NME
Timothée Chalamet sparks nepotism debate after claims he “hasn’t auditioned in over seven years”
Timothée Chalamet has sparked a conversation around Hollywood nepotism after his agent said the actor hasn’t “auditioned for anything” in over seven years. Last week (January 7), agent Brian Swardstrom denied reports that Chalamet had auditioned for the lead role in Gladiator 2. His response comes after Normal People actor Paul Mescal was said to be in negotiations for the lead role, which sparked unverified claims that Austin Butler, Miles Teller and Chalamet had also auditioned for the part.
‘I go all Larry David on ’em’: Brad Pitt says slow driving in passing lane is his biggest ‘pet peeve’
Brad Pitt has opened up about his biggest pet peeve in a new interview. The 59-year-old Mr & Mrs Smith actor revealed what irritates him the most while promoting his new film, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon.“You know what my pet peeve – my Larry David moment – is?” he said. “It’s when people are in the passing lane and they’re going as slow as everyone in the regular lanes.”Pitt was referencing the show Curb Your Enthusiasm, in which the star, Larry David, accidentally offends characters on a regular basis.Explaining the types of drivers he finds frustrating, the Ad Astra star...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lawrence Labels Pete Davidson the Most Famous Celebrity in the World
Jennifer Lawrence doesn't get starstruck often, but there are a few celebs that absolutely wow her -- Pete Davidson included. In a new interview for W Magazine, Lawrence reveals who is on her list and who has made her do a double take in the past. "To me, the biggest...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals Mike's secret in Summer storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street revealed Mike Hargrave's big secret on this evening's (January 13) episode amid the Summer Spellman storyline. Viewers will know that Summer has offered to be a surrogate for Mike and his wife Esther, though a major spanner was thrown into those plans in tonight's scenes after Summer learned big news about Mike.
