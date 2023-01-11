Read full article on original website
ourmshome.com
Greater Good Prevails for Mississippi Wash House
Laundromats, also known as washhouses, are cornerstones of communities, whether realized or not. For many families, the luxury of washing their clothes at home doesn’t exist, so they rely on loading up the laundry in the car and going to a facility. Once looked at as time wasted while washing clothes is now seen as an opportunity to supply essential hygienic resources, empower local entrepreneurs, and enable intergenerational learning and development, thanks to the Pierre family.
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
mageenews.com
O’Banner delivers opening prayer for Senate
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Reverend Columbus O’Banner, Senior Pastor of Mount Moriah Church in Magee, delivered an opening prayer to the Mississippi Senate on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the invitation of Senator Chris Caughman, who led the Pledge of Allegiance before Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann guided lawmakers through the day’s agenda.
WLBT
Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each year, Mississippi’s education system struggles with shortages as teachers give up their jobs. One educator left the classroom over what she said were mounting duties and responsibilities. She instead chose to fight to improve conditions for those still on the front lines in education.
Jackson Free Press
Brotherhood of Destruction: An Addiction-Fueled Journey to Hell and Back
"Whenever we yell, y'all come running!" Benny Ivey's father Glenn had just told him and his brother Danny to hide on the side of their small shack at the bottom of Marsalis Lane in South Jackson. Benny was 15, and Danny was 16 that night in 1991 as they crouched...
$2.5 million grant awarded to help promote public understanding of religion in Mississippi
A new $2.5 million grant has been awarded to for the promotion, and interpretation of the role of religion in Mississippi history and culture. The Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded the money to the Foundation for Mississippi History to help the Mississippi Department of Archives and History support and promote programs, activities, and projects focused on religion in Mississippi history and culture.
thelocalvoice.net
Former Mississippi Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Moe’s Penny Bar
TLV News The Local Voice is a bimonthly entertainment guide and newspaper based in Oxford, Mississippi, covering and distributed in North Central Mississippi, including Oxford, Ole Miss, Taylor, Abbeville, Water Valley, Lafayette County, Yalobusha County, and parts of Panola County, Marshall County, and Tupelo . The Local Voice is distributed free to over 255 locations in North Mississippi and also available as a full color PDF download worldwide on the internet.
Doctor: Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state’s top health officer said. Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State Department of Health, […]
NBC News
Democrat Brandon Presley enters Mississippi governor's race
Brandon Presley, a Democrat and member of the Mississippi Public Service Commission, is running for governor, he announced Thursday morning. "I’m running for Governor because I know Mississippi can do better," Presley said in a video released alongside his campaign announcement. "Small towns like this one are the beating...
WLOX
Mississippi Secretary of State stands firm in response to Biloxi Businessmen’s Club
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is standing firm in his response to a Biloxi business group whose members worry his office is standing in the way of waterfront development. Back in November, the Biloxi Businessmen’s Club sent a letter to Secretary Watson asking that he...
Amid Mississippi water woes, proposal could unseat mayors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the legislation, told reporters some constituents had asked whether […]
WDAM-TV
State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday.
Trial for former Madison County engineer moved to April
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The federal trial against former Madison County Engineer Rudy Warnock was pushed back to April 3, 2023. The Madison County Journal reported Warnock’s attorneys filed a motion to continue in December 2022. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi agreed to continue the case. Warnock faces up to […]
impact601.com
Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Mississippi from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WLBT
State Auditor Shad White claims state loses millions because of fatherless homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White said fatherlessness in Mississippi is one of the root causes of some of the state’s most pressing issues and it’s costing taxpayers hundreds of millions each year. We talk about Mississippi being 50th in this or 50th in that. We’re...
WLBT
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
Mississippi increasing pace of adoptions from foster care
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s foster care system is on pace for more adoptions during the current budget year than the previous one. Department of Child Protection Services Commissioner Andrea Sanders told lawmakers Tuesday that judges finalized adoption of 644 foster children during the year that ended June 30, while 600 adoptions have happened since […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
