FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Margaret Louise Dobbins
Margaret Louise Dobbins, 53, of Statesville, N.C., died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born in Iredell County to Bill Carruth and Julia Dobbins. Margaret was a hairdresser, and she loved her job. She enjoyed cooking and having family and friends get together to eat. She...
Kayla Edith Smarowsky
Kayla Edith Smarowsky, 33, of Statesville, N.C., passed away January 13, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center after an extended illness. Kayla was born May 16, 1989, in Pottsville, Pa., to the late Albert John Smarowsky Jr. and Catherine Malick Triplett of Statesville. She was a manager in the food service industry.
Irene Wilhelm Sherrill
Irene Wilhelm Sherrill, 87, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House. Irene was born on November 14, 1935, in Rowan County, N.C., to the late Glenn C. and Ethel Eudy Wilhelm. She worked at J.C. Penney warehouse and was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church.
Thomas William White Sr.
Thomas “Tommy” William White Sr., 88, of Olin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Willow Valley in Winston-Salem, N.C. Tommy was born on October 13, 1934, in Iredell County to the late Claude and Lucy Jurney White. He was retired from Union Grove Saw and Knife and was a member of the Zodiac Club and Ruritan Club. Tommy proudly served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed dancing and gospel music.
Jerald Morris Cooper
Jerald “Jerry” Morris Cooper, 80, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born on June 9, 1942, in Indianapolis, Ind., to the late Morris and Ruth Sharpe Cooper. Jerald was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1967...
Arthur Joseph Brown Jr.
Arthur “Artie” Joseph Brown Jr., 77, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away on January 11, 2023. He was born on July 21, 1945 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Arthur and Rose Richards Brown. Artie proudly served our country in the United States Army and was very proud...
MLK event speaker urges Troutman community to unite, move forward
Town Manager Ron Wyatt welcomed about 75 community members who gathered to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the second annual Town of Troutman MLK Breakfast on Friday at the Career Academy and Technical School. After enjoying a breakfast prepared by Chef Nate Turner’s culinary arts...
Find Your Purpose: Mitchell Community College celebrates MLK’s enduring legacy (Photos)
Mitchell Community College staff, students and community residents celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday in Shearer Hall on the Statesville Campus. The event was sponsored by Mitchell’s Equity and Inclusion Council. Facilities Support Services staff member Roy Davidson recited King’s famous “I...
Sheriff: ICSO deputies searching for suspect in Troutman-area homicide
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigators have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a homicide suspect after deputies found the body of an elderly man inside a home near Troutman on Saturday. Carlton Michael Clarke, 23, is wanted on a felony murder charge in connection with the death of...
South Iredell High community mourning loss of assistant baseball coach
South Iredell High School students, teachers, administrators and supporters are mourning the loss of assistant baseball coach Chris Davis. Coach Davis suffered a medical emergency while he was on the baseball field performing maintenance by himself on Tuesday, according to Iredell-Statesville Schools. Iredell County EMS personnel responded to the scene,...
ICSO detective completes digital evidence investigations training
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Elliot Lane recently attend digital evidence investigations training at the National Computer Forensic Institute in Hoover, Ala. NCFI is a training facility of the U.S. Secret Service where local and state task force officers can attend specialized training and equipment upon selection. Detective Lane,...
MerleFest celebrates 35 years of music, moments and memories
Wilkesboro — MerleFest, presented by Window World, will honor Doc Watson’s 100th birthday and commemorate the festival’s 35th year in 2023. The festival will be held on the campus of Wilkes Community College on April 27-30. To celebrate the historic milestone, organizers intend to showcase MerleFest’s unique...
Welcome Back! MPD canine returns to duty after recovering from life-threatening medical condition
Mooresville police Cpl. Andrew Beck knew something was wrong with his canine partner Valor in late September. After a routine training session, the 6-year-old German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix started whining in the back of Beck’s patrol car. That behavior was unusual, Beck said, and he quickly realized that Valor was in significant pain.
Sheriff: Suspect faces 25 felony charges in connection with theft of motor vehicle parts
A Harmony man faces more than two dozen felony charges in connection with the theft of motor vehicle parts from a business near Statesville. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Adam Steven High, 38, of County Line Road, Harmony, in a news release Friday afternoon. The ICSO began investigating...
High levels of community transmission of COVID-19 reported in Iredell County
The Iredell County Health Department is reporting high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, and health officials are encouraging residents to take steps to protect themselves and loved ones from serious illness or death. Iredell moved from low- to high-transmission status on January 5. For the week ending December 31,...
Town of Troutman receives clean 2021-2022 audit report, recognizes Rotary Club donation
Alan Thompson of Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams and Company presented the Troutman Town Council with an unmodified audit report, the highest level possible, during Thursday’s meeting. Thompson praised Finance Director Justin Mundy and the staff for their cooperation in gathering information needed for the audit. The town’s available general...
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015166-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. RECREATION PROGRAM SPECIALIST (ADULT) DETENTION DEPUTY SHERIFF (BAILIFF) TRANSIT DRIVER II W/ CDL (PART TIME) TRANSIT DRIVER I NON-CDL ( PART TIME) Position: 622003. Code: 60015192-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Location: ICATS OPERATIONAL. Posting End Date: 01/19/2023. Salary: $14.80-$23.09. SITE OPERATOR (PART TIME) Position:...
Statesville officials banking on sharp increase in property tax revenues to fund capital projects, employee raises
After years of delaying major capital projects because of stagnant property tax revenues, Statesville officials are increasingly optimistic that they will have millions of additional dollars to invest in new facilities — and in city employees — during the coming years. During their annual planning retreat Thursday, Statesville...
City of Statesville Career Opportunities (January 13)
Applications are being accepted online only. Apply for open positions online by clicking HERE. Summary: The Network Administrator is responsible for maintaining, upgrading, and managing software, hardware, and networks. Resourcefulness is a necessary skill in this role. Ability to diagnose and resolve problems quickly. Communicate with a variety of interdisciplinary teams and users. Ensure that technology infrastructure runs smoothly and efficiently. Collaborate and offer necessary technical support for firewall and network systems.
