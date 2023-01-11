Read full article on original website
Bossier Suspect Wanted for Passing Counterfeit Money
On 01/08/2022, An unknown black male entered 2242 Barksdael Blvd, Bossier City and attempted to break a $100.00 bill. The suspect handed the money to the cashier and it was easily recognized as being counterfeit. The suspect asked for the money back and was denied. The suspect left on foot. The suspect was camo shorts, black hoodie w/camo Superman logo, and had a light colored backpack.
Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Shreveport Double-Shooting
A Natchitoches man is guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot, a Caddo Parish jury decreed Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
Bossier Police Seek Two Suspects in Car Theft and Fraud
On 12/15/2022 a report was made in reference to theft of a motor vehicle and theft of bank and credit cards. The victim told police that all of her cards were in the vehicle when it was stolen. It was reported that the victim's card was used at a business on North Market street. Video was obtained, and stills of the suspects were released to the public to help find them. The video showed a white male and female were together in the store attempting to use the victim's card.
Bossier Police Searching for Violent Criminal Suspect
On December 25, 2022 Cordell Wade became involved in a physical altercation with the victim in which he violently assaulted her. Cordell was recently released from jail on a similar incident that occurred Christmas time of 2021. His whereabouts in relation to this crime is being sought. Anyone with information...
Shreveport K-9 “Barry” Assists in Big Drug Bust
On January 9th, 2022, around 5:00 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue. The vehicle refused to stop and led patrol officers on a chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton when the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.
How Did Caddo Parish Do on 2022 Crime Stats?
Crime continued to drop in Caddo Parish during 2022, according to annual crime statistics released today by Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. About the decrease in crime, Prator said, “I am very proud of the brave men and women of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the way they engage with the citizens. This creates an ideal partnership, and the result is that our crime numbers continue to fall.”
Shreveport Men Plead Guilty for Shooting at Police
A pair of Shreveport men facing trials for firing guns at a Shreveport police officer face serious prison time after they pleaded guilty to the charges this week. Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, while Ladarren Jackson, 38, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer.
What Are Egg Prices at Stores in Shreveport Bossier?
Egg prices continue to climb in Louisiana and people who use them daily are facing another blow to the grocery budget. The skyrocketing egg prices are the result of several factors including Avian Flu, supply chain issue and fuel costs. The average price for a dozen eggs is closing in on $4 a dozen across the United States.
Shreveport Man Arrested After High Speed Chase
On January 8th, 2023, around 5:40 pm Shreveport Police Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a Honda Civic at Clarke Boulevard and Jewella Avenue. The vehicle refused to stop and Shreveport Police Patrol officers gave chase. The vehicle fled through the Mooretown Neighborhood eventually crashing in the 4900...
Shreveport Police Hunting for Man Who Shot Four-Year-Old
On January 7th, 2023, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 2900 block of Peach Street on reports of a shooting. Responding officers found that a four-year-old child was struck by gunfire while playing on a local playground. The injured child was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
Four-Year-Old Innocent Bystander Shot in Shreveport Altercation
In the afternoon of January 7th, shots rang out on Peach Street. Just before noon, Shreveport police were called to the scene of a shooting involving multiple people. According to Shreveport Police Department, an altercation involving 2 groups of people, lead to a gunfight. The two groups seem to have...
Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson Arrested: Impersonating Police
Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven P. Jackson was arrested on January 7th in Plain Dealing on a charge of impersonation of a police officer. According to Bossier City Police spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, the incident happened in Bossier City in November, 2022 at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. According to the Bossier City Police Department, the complainant alleged an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business' parking lot.
Two High-Profile Murder Trials to Start in Caddo Court
A pair of high-profile second-degree murder trials will be held this week in Caddo District Court, with jury selections commencing Monday, January 9, 2023. One involves a pair of victims shot at an altercation in downtown Shreveport in June 2019. The other centers on the death of a child struck by a stray bullet fired near a west Shreveport motel two years later.
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Will Speed Cameras Be Coming to Bossier City?
Bossier City leaders are having a work shop next week to talk about the possibility of putting speed enforcement cameras in school zones in the city. The meeting is set for Tuesday January 17 at 1pm in the Bossier City Council Chambers on Benton Road. All city councilmembers and the...
Grayson Boucher Possibly Shaking Up Shreveport City Council
Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher, who represents District D, announced on KEEL Radio late Thursday that he intends to run for City Marshal. If Boucher gets elected as Shreveport City Marshal this March, he will have to vacate his city council position. If that were to happen, the council is tasked to appoint someone to fill his seat.
The Duo Behind The Terrifier Franchise Are Coming To Shreveport
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is heading back to Downtown Shreveport for year #8 at the Shreveport Convention Center. The event started back in 2015, and only missed 2020 due to the pandemic. Since its start, Geek'd Con has been one of the premiere comic con style events in the...
Real or Not? Here are the Top 10 Urban Legends About Shreveport
Northwest Louisiana is steeped in local legends. But are these long-told tales true? We asked residents about their favorite myths regarding Shreveport-Bossier City with interesting results!. I remember growing up watching Midsouth wrestling with my father on Saturday mornings. He told me that it had to be 'real' because fake...
Will New Law Prevent Shreveport’s Mayor From Doing His Job?
In 2019, the Shreveport City Council passed a measure to give the council oversight on city contracts. The ordinance would have required Council approval for any contract over $1 million dollars. Mayor Adrian Perkins veto'd the measure saying it "would have impeded his administration's operations." At the time, the council...
Shreveport School-Zone Changes on the Way
The Shreveport Police Department in its partnership with Blue Line Solutions and along with the City of Shreveport, and Shreveport schools are working to make Shreveport a safer city. On Jan 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 AM and 2-4 PM to 7-9 AM and 2:30-4:30 PM. School...
