Alabama State

2023 College Football Games We Can't Wait To Watch

After an incredibly entertaining 2022-23 season, the focus now shifts towards future contenders in their respective conferences and the countrywide fight to the national title. Some of the most thrilling games of the 2023 regular season thrive from the results of the previous season's matchup and how it affected each...
Northwestern Investigating Alleged Hazing by Football Team After 2022 Season

Northwestern is investigating an allegation that hazing occurred within the football program following the 2022 season. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported the Big Ten school initiated an investigation that will be conducted by attorney Maggie Hickey of the ArentFox Schiff law firm and is expected to include interviews of players and coaches.
College Football Teams Needing to Replace the Most NFL Talent

College football programs lose players to the NFL draft every year, whether it be underclassmen or seniors. Last year, the Georgia Bulldogs had 15 players selected, which was the most for a school in the current seven-round format. It's not surprising that the schools producing the most draft picks typically compete for the College Football Playoff and national titles.
2023 NFL Draft: Buying or Selling Latest Buzz, Rumors on Top Prospects

Although the silliest part of NFL draft season is still on the post-Super Bowl horizon, the regularity of April-focused reports is beginning to rise. The latest comments and rumors are connected, too. Will the Chicago Bears stay committed to Justin Fields and pass up a top quarterback prospect with the...
Spurs Set NBA Attendance Record of Over 68K in Alamodome vs. Steph Curry, Warriors

An NBA record 68,323 fans watched the San Antonio Spurs host the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome on Friday. Record. Breaking. Atmosphere.<br><br>The official attendance tonight for Spurs-Warriors in the Alamodome is 68,323 😱 <a href="https://t.co/hjQl75f6Dv">pic.twitter.com/hjQl75f6Dv</a>. ESPN @espn. Incredible scene in the Alamodome 😮<br><br>Warriors-Spurs now on ESPN! <a href="https://t.co/b8lX5efyaK">pic.twitter.com/b8lX5efyaK</a>...
Report: Former Lakers G Mac McClung Accepts Invitation to 2023 Dunk Contest

Mac McClung, currently a member of the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, has agreed to participate in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Per Charania, he'll join Portland Trail Blazers rookie wing Shaedon Sharpe and Houston Rockets forward...
Former Alabama RB Ahmaad Galloway Dies at Age 42

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway was found dead in his apartment on Monday at the age of 42, per Rick Karle of WVTM 13. Galloway was a teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, Missouri, and Susan Reid, who is the school's principal, said he was discovered during a welfare check. The cause of death is unknown, but the medical examiner is investigating to discover how he died.
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Suspended 1 Game After Hitting Massage Gun onto Court

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended by the team for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court during the second quarter in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday night after consulting with the NBA. He exchanged words...
