Bleacher Report
Top Men's College Basketball Programs in Danger of Missing the 2023 NCAA Tournament
Kentucky has won eight men's college basketball national championships, Villanova has won it all in two of the past six tournaments and Michigan has been an NCAA tournament regular for more than a decade. But each of those (normally) top teams is in danger of missing the 2023 dance. Typically...
Bleacher Report
2023 College Football Games We Can't Wait To Watch
After an incredibly entertaining 2022-23 season, the focus now shifts towards future contenders in their respective conferences and the countrywide fight to the national title. Some of the most thrilling games of the 2023 regular season thrive from the results of the previous season's matchup and how it affected each...
Bleacher Report
Northwestern Investigating Alleged Hazing by Football Team After 2022 Season
Northwestern is investigating an allegation that hazing occurred within the football program following the 2022 season. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported the Big Ten school initiated an investigation that will be conducted by attorney Maggie Hickey of the ArentFox Schiff law firm and is expected to include interviews of players and coaches.
Bleacher Report
College Football Teams Needing to Replace the Most NFL Talent
College football programs lose players to the NFL draft every year, whether it be underclassmen or seniors. Last year, the Georgia Bulldogs had 15 players selected, which was the most for a school in the current seven-round format. It's not surprising that the schools producing the most draft picks typically compete for the College Football Playoff and national titles.
Bleacher Report
Georgia's Darnell Washington Declares for 2023 NFL Draft After Winning National Title
Darnell Washington won two college football national championships during his time at Georgia. Now he is pursuing his dream of an NFL career. The tight end announced Thursday he is declaring for the 2023 draft:. Washington arrived at Georgia as a 5-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports'...
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Bleacher Report
Spurs Announce NBA Record Number of Tickets Sold for Alamodome Game vs. Warriors
The San Antonio Spurs aren't a particularly exciting team to watch right now, but that's not stopping fans from turning out in droves to watch their upcoming game against the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome. On Wednesday, the Spurs announced an NBA-record 63,592 tickets have been sold for Friday's...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Buying or Selling Latest Buzz, Rumors on Top Prospects
Although the silliest part of NFL draft season is still on the post-Super Bowl horizon, the regularity of April-focused reports is beginning to rise. The latest comments and rumors are connected, too. Will the Chicago Bears stay committed to Justin Fields and pass up a top quarterback prospect with the...
Bleacher Report
Spurs Set NBA Attendance Record of Over 68K in Alamodome vs. Steph Curry, Warriors
An NBA record 68,323 fans watched the San Antonio Spurs host the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome on Friday. Record. Breaking. Atmosphere.<br><br>The official attendance tonight for Spurs-Warriors in the Alamodome is 68,323 😱 <a href="https://t.co/hjQl75f6Dv">pic.twitter.com/hjQl75f6Dv</a>. ESPN @espn. Incredible scene in the Alamodome 😮<br><br>Warriors-Spurs now on ESPN! <a href="https://t.co/b8lX5efyaK">pic.twitter.com/b8lX5efyaK</a>...
Bleacher Report
Report: Former Lakers G Mac McClung Accepts Invitation to 2023 Dunk Contest
Mac McClung, currently a member of the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, has agreed to participate in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Per Charania, he'll join Portland Trail Blazers rookie wing Shaedon Sharpe and Houston Rockets forward...
Bleacher Report
Former Alabama RB Ahmaad Galloway Dies at Age 42
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway was found dead in his apartment on Monday at the age of 42, per Rick Karle of WVTM 13. Galloway was a teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, Missouri, and Susan Reid, who is the school's principal, said he was discovered during a welfare check. The cause of death is unknown, but the medical examiner is investigating to discover how he died.
Bleacher Report
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Suspended 1 Game After Hitting Massage Gun onto Court
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended by the team for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court during the second quarter in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday night after consulting with the NBA. He exchanged words...
Bleacher Report
Report: MMA Coach James Krause Worked as Middleman for Bettors, Offshore Sportsbook
The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended MMA coach James Krause's license after the discovery of suspicious betting patterns in the lead-in to a Nov. 5 fight involving his client, Darrick Minner, and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, who won via first-round TKO stoppage. Now word comes from ESPN's David Purdum that Krause allegedly...
