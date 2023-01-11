Read full article on original website
Stanford Leads Women’s NCAA Relay Qualification As Only School With 5 ‘A’ Cuts
Through midseason invitationals, Stanford is the only women's program that's swum 2023 NCAA 'A' cuts in all five relays. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Midseason invites are over and the calendar has turned to 2023, which means that NCAAs are on the horizon. With that, it’s time to check in on how many schools have NCAA qualified relays.
TCU Swimming & Diving Sweeps Weekly Big 12 Awards
TCU swept the Big 12 Weekly Swim & Dive awards for the second time this season, with Piotr Sadlowski and Olivia Rhodes earning Swimmer of the Week honors. Current photo via Big 12 Sports. Courtesy: Big 12 Sports. TCU swept the swimming and diving awards for the second time this...
Emma Weyant Returns to NCAA Competition And Releases Sporti Swim Collection
On the heels of Emma Weyant's Sporti Swim Collection release she announces she is returning to NCAA competition this weekend with the Gators. Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant returns to NCAA swimming competition this weekend at the University of Florida vs Florida Atlantic University (FAU) dual meet. We sat down with Emma to unpack her big Sporti Collection release, which led SwimSwam traffic for 24 hours, and she dropped this news on us.
See 22 Swim Camps You Might Love In 2023
These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
2023 Pro Swim Series-Knoxville: Clement Secchi and Drew Kibler Scratch 100 Back
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Only 2 swimmers have scratched from the A and B finals for night 3 finals in Knoxville. Both scratches came in the men’s 100 backstroke. Missouri’s Clement Secchi swam a 55.82 to be seventh heading into tonight’s A final but instead has scratched the event. The 100 back was not his only event scheduled for tonight as he will be in lane six of the 50 fly during the A final of that after going a 24.36 for fourth this morning.
2023 SERGIO LOPEZ SWIM CAMPS – Sign Up Today
Come join 4-time Olympic Coach and 1988 Bronze medalist, Sergio Lopez, as he teaches you the techniques and drills that have helped Olympians and World Ranked Swimmers around the world. During camp swimmers will focus on improving their technique, and mental strength while building positive relationships with other swimmers in...
arena Swim of the Week: Ella Jansen Caps Off Double With 100 Fly Win At Knoxville PSS
After tying for fourth in a competitive 200 free final, Jansen won the 100 fly in Knoxville by a decisive margin with a new personal best time of 58.92. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim...
Olympic Silver Medalist Emma Weyant Is Eligible to Swim for Florida
After transferring from UVA, Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant is eligible to swim for the Florida Gators on Friday in their dual meet with FAU. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Emma Weyant has been busy. In the span of one week, the 2020 Olympic Games silver medalist in the...
Distance Freestyler and IMer Sophie Kiryk Verbals to FIU
Kiryk's ability to score in the distance IM and free events can help FIU as it transitions in a new conference over the next couple of years. Current photo via Sophie Kiryk. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
2023 Pro Swim Series — Knoxville: Day 3 Finals Live Recap
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. After for the first time in long course since the Tokyo Olympics this morning, Simone Manuel will be back in action tonight, racing the 50 free. It will be interesting to see how she fares agains the likes of swimmers such as Abbey Weitzell, who has been Manuel’s co-star in the sprint events for several major international meets. In prelims, Weitzeil qualified first with the only sub-25 time in the field (24.70), while Manuel was fourth in 25.48. Also in the mix for this 50 free race are Olympians Erika Brown and Olivia Smoliga, who are the second and third seeds respectively.
SwimSwam Pulse: 83.7% Think Summer McIntosh Breaks A Long Course World Record In 2023
Out of the 83 percent of readers who believe she'll break a world record, over 71 percent think McIntosh will take down the 400 IM mark first. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls....
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 1/13/2023
2023 kicks off with several swimmers shining at the Mid States All Star Championships in Indianapolis. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results. Blake...
How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/12-1/17
One of the major highlights of this weekend's schedule will be Alabama hosting Texas and Ohio State for their Senior Day. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This looks to be a busy weekend in college swimming, with action taking place across all of the Power-5 conferences. Some noteworthy meets...
All-American Cora Dupré Won’t Finish the Season with Alabama Swim Team
Cora Dupré, who was 4th in the 100 free and 5th in the 50 free at NCAAs last year, is stepping away from the Alabama program. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Alabama All-American swimmer Cora Dupré says that she won’t finish the season with the Crimson Tide, making...
Marwan El Kamash Among 800 Free Scratches On Day 1 of Knoxville Pro Swim
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Live Stream (USA Swimming) A total of five swimmers have scratched out of the 800 freestyle on the opening day of the Pro Swim Series event in Knoxville, which will be the lone event contested on Wednesday afternoon. Two of those scratches come...
WATCH: Grimes Win 800 Free as Sandpipers Go 1-2-3; PSS Knoxville Day 1 Race Videos
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. In this post you’ll find race videos from the first day of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. It was a short session, featuring only the men’s and women’s 800 free, which was a timed finals event. The videos in this post come from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Simone Manuel Hits 25.48 50 Free In First Long Course Swim Since Tokyo
LCM (50 meters) Simone Manuel had a successful return to the pool on Friday morning at the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, qualifying for the final of the women’s 50 freestyle in what was her first long course swim since the Tokyo Olympic Games. Manuel put up a...
Kylie Masse Sets Pro Swim Series Record with 27.38 50 Back in Knoxville
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Kylie Masse set a new Pro Swim Series record during her win in the women’s 50 backstroke on Thursday night in Knoxville, Tennessee. Masse reached the wall in 27.38, taking down Olivia Smoliga‘s previous Pro Swim record of 27.43 from 2018. Smoliga finished third in the A-final (28.07) behind Katharine Berkoff (27.80) and Masse in her first meet since last April’s U.S. International Team Trials. Regan Smith, who qualified second this morning in prelims, scratched the 50 back along with the 200 free final earlier in the session.
NCAA All-American Morgan Scott Suffers Torn Labrum, Will End College Career Early
Scott, a three-time individual first-team All-American and NCAA relay champion, scored 32 points for Alabama last season and was her team's top sprinter. Alabama fifth-year Morgan Scott, a three-time individual first-team All-American and NCAA relay champion, has suffered a torn labrum and is out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, ending her college career two months early.
Hali Flickinger Balances Life, Her Mental Health, And Wins SC World Champs Gold
Hali Flickinger took the longest break of her career, balanced her swim life with her career life, and netted a SC World Champs gold medal. Current photo via Mine Kasapoglu, ISL. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman...
