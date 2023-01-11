Read full article on original website
Related
aircargonews.net
Qatar Airways Cargo sees cargo volumes grow in 2022
Qatar Airways Cargo last year saw its cargo volumes grow while also accelerating digitalisation with its Next Generation vision. The carrier, which late last year introduced new routes, transported more than 1.7m tonnes in 2022, up from over 1.6m tonnes in 2022. Included in these figures, Qatar Airways Cargo transported...
aircargonews.net
Mountain Air Cargo is first to operate Textron Aviation’s Cessna SkyCourier freighter
FexEx feeder airline Mountain Air Cargo has become the first to operate Textron Aviation’s new Cessna SkyCourier freighter. “The generation of C408 Feeder aircraft has commenced. MAC first to operate the new C408 SkyCourier,” said Mountain Air Cargo in a website update. In May, Textron Aviation delivered the...
aircargonews.net
Management change for Lufthansa Cargo’s heyworld
Lufthansa Cargo’s e-commerce logistics startup heyworld will be jointly managed by Boris Hueske and Nikola Todic from February 1. Both will succeed Timo Schamber, who has been managing director of heyworld since its foundation and has decided to devote himself to new tasks outside heyworld and Lufthansa Group. As...
aircargonews.net
NEO Air Charter appoints Flett for Nordics expansion
German cargo charter broker NEO Air Charter has appointed Ian Flett to the new position of regional sales manager, Nordic region. Based in Denmark, Flett will promote the company’s services to forwarders and logistics service providers with customers in the industrial, government and humanitarian aid sectors throughout Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.
aircargonews.net
Liege Airport’s cargo volumes take a hit
Liege Airport registered a double-digit percentage decline in air cargo volumes last year as the loss of a large customer and the resumption of bellyhold operations elsewhere took their toll. The airport handled 1.1m tonnes of freight last year, which is 19.3% down on the 1.4m tonnes processed in 2021.
aircargonews.net
ACI Europe calls for review of environment permit set to curb cargo at Liege
Airports Council International (ACI) Europe has said a new environmental permit will see cargo specialist Liege Airport lose business to competitors. The association of airport operators called for a review of the environment permit that is expected to curb cargo operations at the Belgium airport – which is already reporting reduced volumes – and see shippers, forwarders and airlines to turn to other airports in Europe.
aircargonews.net
Freightos and WebCargo report rapid rise in online bookings in 2022
Online booking portal Freightos has seen a rapid increase in the number of bookings it has registered as the platform has continued to add airlines and the industry has continued to adapt to a digital environment. Freightos recorded a 154.3% year-on-year increase in transactions to 668,185 in 2022, while in...
Comments / 0