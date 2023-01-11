ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Bassett Makes History During Golden Globe Win

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Angela Bassett made history tonight!

This evening, the legendary actress won the Golden Globe award for her performance as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” This honor makes the 64-year-old actress the first actor ever to win a major award for a Marvel movie – talk about Black excellence!

This award is Bassett’s second win at the Globes after taking home the trophy for best actress in a musical or comedy for 1993’s Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Of course, the beauty gave a stellar acceptance speech upon receiving her honor, telling the audience, “I got to find my words. I’m so nervous. My heart is just beating,” she began.

“The late Tony Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny. But in order for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith. It requires patience, as we just heard. And it requires a true sense of yourself. It’s not easy because the past is circuitous and it has many unexpected detours, but, by the grace of God, I stand here. I stand here grateful.”

She also took the time during her speech to honor her friend, Chadwick Boseman,  who died of cancer in 2020. “We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. We were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” she said.

“We have joy in knowing that with this historic ‘Black Panther’ series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us. We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like, behind and in front of the camera. To the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love.”

Way to go, Angela, on making history tonight!

