pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Playhouse Opens 2023 Season with First-Ever Student-Led Production
The Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) student-led production of “Into the Woods” will open Pasadena Playhouse’s 2023 season. The show, directed by Fran de Leon, will run for three performances at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 26 and 27. Two shows will be for students and one will be open to the public for free.
coloradoboulevard.net
Altadena’s Early Black Entrepreneur
El Prieto Canyon, just above Altadena proper, was the home of Robert Owens who, born into slavery in 1806, became the wealthiest Black man in Los Angeles County later in life. With little accessible information about Robert Owens and Altadena’s popular El Prieto Canyon, Erik Hillard, a local outdoorsman and trail builder, was inspired to find out more about the man after whom the treasured canyon was named.
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Sacred Heart to Host ‘A Celestial Celebration Under the Star’
Flintridge Sacred Heart invites the community to join us for “A Celestial Celebration Under the Stars” in honor of Sister Celeste Botello, OP for her 20 years of commitment and service to Flintridge Sacred Heart. The 46th annual gala will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at...
pasadenanow.com
Barger Gives $40,000 to Fund Door of Hope’s Homeless Prevention Work in Communities Surrounding Pasadena
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented a $40,000 check to Door of Hope, a non-profit organization located in Pasadena that helps families overcome homelessness, yesterday afternoon while meeting with its management team, caseworkers, and board members. The funds will be used to extend Door of Hope’s services to communities...
pasadenanow.com
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School Observes Veterans Day With Annual Ceremony
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School celebrated its 3rd Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11, 2022. The color guard has been provided by the United States Marine Corps Fourth Division, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment located here in Pasadena. The purpose of this celebration is to honor all...
pasadenanow.com
City Announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures
Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Council will not meet on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Council is scheduled to meet the following Monday, Jan. 23. Pasadena...
pasadenanow.com
Local Nonprofit Unable to Help Everyone Asking for Shelter During Winter Storms
Pasadena’s unhoused population has been affected by the recent winter storm series far more than most local residents, but resources to help the unhoused during bad weather are short. From Friday, Jan. 6 through Thursday, Jan. 12, two dozen unhoused people asked for motel vouchers from Friends in Deed,...
pasadenanow.com
You are Invited to Holy Family School’s January School Tour!
Holy Family School’s 2023-2024 Admissions Process for new students is underway, and HFS know that choosing your child’s education is incredibly important. On Sunday, January 29th, HFS invite you and your family to celebrate Catholic Schools Week with its parish community at the 9:30 a.m. Family Mass. Following Mass, Student Ambassadors and Parent Docents host HFS January School Tour, and they’d love to be able to share with prospective families its school mission of faith, community, service, and academic excellence!
beachcomber.news
Queen Mary Membership Program Offered
In November 2022, Beachcomber published a story of the Long Beach City Council approving the payment of $1 million, for ongoing repairs to the Queen Mary. And now, in partnership with Long Beach Heritage, in collaboration with Evolution Hospitality, LLC and the Queen Mary Heritage Foundation, Long Beach is now offering the first-ever annual membership opportunity for the Queen Mary.
pasadenanow.com
A Welcome Surprise for Huntington Middle School Eighth Graders
Huntington Middle School’s Mrs. Allais surprised all of the 8th grade students with a fantastic announcement on Tuesday afternoon. With the support of a local donor, they are able to provide a great incentive to the 8th grade class. Every 8th grader who is passing all of their classes...
pasadenanow.com
Tour Jackson STEM Magnet Dual Language Academy in Altadena
Jackson Magnet STEM Dual Language Academy is a school of residence where STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) are incorporated across the curriculum. Jackson has both a standard English mainstream program and a Spanish dual language immersion program. An in-person tour will be offered on Friday, January 20, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
LA Mayor Karen Bass administration clears large Venice encampment, houses 92 homeless
In her first 100 days, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is dealing with the homeless crisis straight on. She was out there when crews started clearing encampments in Venice.
Descendants of Black-Owned Beach at War Over Decision to Sell it Back to County for $20M
A family is split in two over the decision to sell a historic Los Angeles beach property. After a decision was made by the heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce to resell the Black-owned land Bruce’s Beach, back to Los Angeles County, some descendants objected to that decision. Earlier...
pasadenanow.com
PUSD’s Sierra Madre Elementary Named a 2023 Distinguished School by State
Sierra Madre Elementary School in the Pasadena Unified School District has been selected for the 2023 California Distinguished School Program, which celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees for their innovation, talent, and success in supporting students. It was the sole Pasadena Unified campus to receive the award this...
pasadenanow.com
Children Will Enjoy ‘Royalty & Tea’ With Rose Queen Bella and Her Court This Weekend
Future Kings, Queens and Princesses, come dressed in your finery to attend the Royal Court Tea Party this Saturday!. The event intended for families and children aged 2 to 12 is free and open to the public at the Pasadena Public Library’s Hastings Ranch Branch at 3325 E. Orange Grove Blvd.
pasadenanow.com
Riddle, Williams Take Initial Step to Run For Assembly
District 2 City Councilmember Felicia Williams and former Pasadena Police Lieutenant Phlunte Riddle have taken steps to seek the assembly seat currently held by Chris Holden in 2024. Williams and Riddle have opened exploratory committees, the first step in a campaign for the State Assembly according to the Secretary of...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: Now, We Respond
A number of letter writers seemed to be upset about my missive on legal advice on Measure H. Some people are receiving eviction notices because they paid May 2021 rental rates. What I said, and I say again and will say later is I don’t offer legal advice, nor has...
pasadenanow.com
We Still Get Letters: Gumbo Should Be Nourishing
Local news should serve to inform the community. Even in an opinion column (i.e. this Wednesday’s political gumbo), it’s irresponsible to publish opinions that sow confusion about the facts. Here’s the fact: Measure H is currently the law. Many tenants are within their rights to pay the rolled-back May 2021 rent. And yet they’re afraid to do so. Because for some reason their local news source, rather than clearing up misinformation, is hemming and hawing the same way their landlords are.
pasadenanow.com
NIAAA Recognizes Ramona’s Athletic Director Rebecca Lamas ’06
Ramona Convent Secondary School (RCSS) pleased to announce that Ms. Rebecca Lamas ’06, Ramona Athletic Director, has been recognized by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) as a Certified Athletic Administrator. To earn this distinction, Ms. Lamas has demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the...
