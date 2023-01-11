Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Man goes missing after recent move to Greenville
Clemson has hired Garrett Riley as their new offensive coordinator. Riley was previously at TCU and is the brother of Southern Cal coach Lincoln Riley.
Shane Beamer Blasts South Carolina Radio After Garrett Riley Report
The Gamecocks coach was none too pleased with a report claiming his program really wanted to hire Riley prior to his deal with Clemson.
Highly-Touted 2024 TE Commits to Clemson
Clemson picked up its third verbal pledge of the 2024 recruiting cycle as TE Christian Bentancur announced a commitment to the Tigers.
Clemson falls at number 16 Duke
Durham, N.C. – Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 19 and Clemson could not overcome a slow start to the second half, falling 66-56 at the hands of No. 16/19 Duke on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils to 15-1, 5-0 ACC, on the year, while the loss drops […]
Jeff Scott headed back to Clemson
Jeff Scott is headed back to Clemson. Multiple sources told The Clemson Insider Thursday that Scott is returning to Clemson and rejoining the Tigers' staff, though it obviously won't be in the (...)
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening
First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. 1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The USGS reported an...
housebeautiful.com
Designer Whitney McGregor Freshens Up a Starter Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina
When a young couple’s charming 1942 home in Spartanburg, South Carolina, needed a new aesthetic direction, they called in Greenville designer Whitney McGregor for help. The result is so upbeat and fresh that McGregor says she would happily move right in. “In another world, I live here by myself,” McGregor laughs. “It’s happy and cozy and bright, and it’s reflective of my clients and their personality. They’re light and fun-loving.”
thenewirmonews.com
Education Choice: the SC Governor’s Schools
Did you know that South Carolina offers free, public residential high schools focused on rigorous academics and professional achievement for students in any part of the state? These are called SC Governor’s Schools and there are three: the SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe (JDLH), for Arts & Humanities (SCGAH), and for Science & Mathematics (GSSM). Most students begin attending a Governor’s School in the 11th grade, but some programs can begin in the 10th grade.
thetigercu.com
Clemson partners with South Carolina agencies to fight opioid crisis
South Carolina’s Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services Director Sara Goldsby and Governor Henry McMaster announced their collaborative partnership with three South Carolina universities to fight the opioid epidemic across the state. The plan comes as a reaction to the evolving addiction crisis that is affecting communities...
Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia
Granite is one of the hardest rocks on Earth. Much of what is mined around the world is crushed for gravel or cut into countertops, sidewalk curbs, and building stones. But in Elberton, Georgia—where, 325 million years ago, a great mass of magma rose through the earth’s crust, cooled, and solidified—90 percent of the granite coming out of the area’s numerous quarries is crafted into cemetery memorials. One could say death keeps Elberton itself alive. The post Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WYFF4.com
Greenville lottery winner quadruples jackpot in big win
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A month has passed since a woman cashed in a $200,000 Powerball win from Upstate gas station. “I’m still pinching myself,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. Officials say that the woman was buying another Powerball ticket at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett...
WYFF4.com
Pretty Place Chapel announces temporary closure to public visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Folks who want to visit the Pretty Place Chapel in South Carolina will have to wait until February. Pretty Place announced Thursday that the chapel will be closed beginning Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Feb. 6. (Video above: Timelapse of sunrise Easter...
FOX Carolina
Family of 5 displaced after tree falls on Greenwood home
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family of five who was displaced when a tree fell on their home. The family is renting the home on Deadfall Road East but has moved to a hotel for now since it is unlivable. The property owner said it will take several weeks to repair the damage.
Historic South Carolina Coca-Cola plant to be revitalized
A historic Spartanburg building will now see new life. City council approved plans to revitalize Spartanburg’s vacant Coca-Cola plant.
FOX Carolina
‘Won’t be the last’: NWS confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weather experts say the South is the region to most likely experience tornadoes in January, and Friday’s number of clean ups is evidence of that. A swirling storm system is responsible for the deaths of at least six people in Alabama. And here in our region the National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes are responsible for damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties.
Greenwood crews respond to several storm damage calls
Greenwood fire officials said they responded to numerous storm-related calls Thursday evening.
greenvillejournal.com
Bon Secours St. Francis to illuminate Greenville campuses in blue lights
In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will illuminate its downtown and Eastside campuses in blue lights on Jan. 11. The event is also in support of the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign and #WearBlueDay, which works to bring awareness to the prevalence of human trafficking.
Student found with unloaded gun at Spartanburg school
A student was found with an unloaded gun Friday afternoon at a middle school in Spartanburg.
Comments / 0