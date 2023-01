LINCOLN, Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. Derrick Walker led Nebraska with 19 points, but a short-handed Nebraska squad fell at No. 3 Purdue, 73-55, Friday night at Mackey Arena. Nebraska (9-9, 2-5 Big Ten) was without two of its three leading scorers, as Juwan Gary (shoulder)...

