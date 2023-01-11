Read full article on original website
How Much WWE Paid Shane McMahon In 2022
Despite the fact that Shane McMahon hasn't been seen on WWE programming since early 2022, his involvement with the company hasn't definitively come to an end. According to a report filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11, Shane "received an aggregate of approximately $828,000 in connection with" being kept on by the company as an "independent contractor performer" throughout 2022. In comparison to his salary over the last two years, he earned slightly more than he did in 2020 ($820,369), but significantly less than he did in 2021 ($1,313,823).
What Happens If Vince McMahon Sells WWE?
Amid the ongoing uncertainty as to the future of WWE, what will happen if Vince McMahon does indeed end up selling the company?. The wrestling world was rocked in July 2022 when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE amid an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to female former employees of the company.
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
Update on the claim that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H “opposed” a WWE sale
As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday. Following Stephanie’s departure, it was reported by Axios.com that her and Triple had “opposed” the idea of WWE being sold. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding that claim…. “Regarding the story out that...
WWE: Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery
The behind the scenes climate of World Wrestling Entertainment has flipped upside down in less than a week. Following Vince McMahon's return to the WWE Board of Directors, daughter and WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions, leading to Nick Khan assuming all CEO responsibilities and Vince once again being elected to chairman of the board. Stephanie's exit represents the second time within the past calendar year that she has departed the WWE, as she took a brief leave of absence in Spring 2022. While Stephanie's next steps from a long-term perspective remain unknown, her immediate future will be focusing on her health.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Two WWE Hall Of Famers Set For TV Return
A new report has revealed that two WWE Hall of Famers are set to make their return to television as part of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. WWE’s flagship show kicked off back on January 11th, 1993 as the company moved on from its previous long-standing Prime Time Wrestling show.
New Report on the WWE Sale and Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, Potential Buyers
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and former WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are reportedly against the sale of WWE, or at least they were at one point. Axios recently wrote a piece on the recent WWE shakeups and noted that Triple H and Stephanie opposed a sale. “Sources...
Mandy Rose On If Triple H Has Reached Out To Her
Mandy Rose had a dominant reign as NXT Women’s Champion as she was able to hold on to the title for 413 days, but last month Rose dropped the title to Roxanne Perez. Shortly after it was reported that WWE had released Mandy Rose due to content posted on her FanTime page.
Update on Ronda Rousey following her WWE Smackdown women’s title loss
As seen during the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title right after Rousey had successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey’s rumored Wrestlemania 39 match against Becky Lynch is reportedly “very unlikely”...
Update on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Status, Latest on Saudi Arabia Reports
As PWMania.com previously reported, multiple sources claimed on Tuesday night that WWE had been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and would revert to private ownership. However, Ariel Helwani, as well as other sources, dismissed the rumors. This report is available at this link. While WWE is still...
Famed Actor to Join NASCAR as Full-time Driver
Famed actor Frankie Muniz has announced that he will be joining NASCAR's ARCA series, marking a significant departure from his time in show business and an unusual career transition.
Jim Ross Has Blunt Advice For WWE Stars After Vince McMahon’s Return
AEW star Jim Ross has some very straightforward advice for WWE stars who may be feeling uneasy after Vince McMahon sensationally returned. After retiring in July 2022 from WWE, Vince McMahon began 2023 in shocking fashion as he strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results January 13, 2023
Welcome to ewrestlingnews.com and the live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. SmackDown is coming at you live from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tonight we see the WWE InterContinental Champion Gunther defend against Braun Strowman. Kevin Owens will go one on one with Sami Zayn on the road to his Royal Rumble match with undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Be sure to refresh the page for ongoing results. Also, join our comment section below to engage with our community.
WWE Hall Of Famer Says There’s No Attitude Era Without Him
A WWE Hall of Famer has made the bold claim that there would have been no Attitude Era in WWE if it wasn’t for him and a big move he made. The Attitude Era is fondly remembered by fans of a certain vintage as WWE pushed the boundaries during the last few years of the nineties and sought a more mature audience for their product.
Rapid Decline Of Television May Have Huge Impact WWE & AEW’s Upcoming TV Rights Deals
The decline of television has led to some speculation that the next WWE and TV deals could be hurt by it. It has been reported heavily that Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman of WWE with the intention to sell WWE at some point in the next six months. That’s because WWE’s TV deals with Comcast/NBCU for Raw and Fox for Smackdown will expire in September. The WWE sale is likely going to happen in the first six months of 2023 unless WWE decides they don’t want to do it due to whatever offers they might receive.
Major Financial Company Predicts Major Losses For FOX In WWE SmackDown Deal
A major financial institution took a closer look at Fox’s deal with WWE to air Smackdown and revealed that the financial losses of the deal are significant. It was in October 2019 when Smackdown on Fox started as the beginning of a five-year deal that expires in September 2024. After Smackdown spent years on smaller networks like UPN at the beginning, they were on other smaller broadcast TV channels (The CW, My Network TV), and they were moved to cable channel Syfy.
Update On Potential WWE Sale Claims Saudi Arabia PIF Is Not Favored To Buy Company
An update on the potential WWE sale has been provided while noting that the Saudi Arabia PIF group are not considered the favorites to buy the company. There have been a lot of rumors about who might buy WWE including a false rumor that came out in the last week that led to some anger among fans. That’s because there was a report claiming the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund had bought the company, but it turned out to be false.
Kofi Kingston On His Mentality As A WWE Superstar
When it comes to how he feels about being a WWE Superstar, Kofi Kingston is all about putting on the best show possible for the fans. Kofi Kingston is one of the most well-liked veterans on the WWE roster with nearly 15 years of experience at this point. Kofi has done it all in WWE as a former WWE Champion in 2019. Kofi has also won the Tag Team Titles with New Day over ten times and he has a WWE record of 14 title reigns as a Tag Team Champion.
WATCH: Bray Wyatt Takes A Surprising Turn On SmackDown
No more? We are in the middle of a weird time in WWE, as all kinds of things continue to change. You never know what kind of thing is going to happen next at the moment, with most of the changes taking place behind the scenes. At the same time though, there are changes taking place with various storylines. Now we seem to have seen another big change, as WWE may have dropped something cold.
