Jean Davlin was born November 26, 1942 and passed away with her family by her side the evening of January 6, 2023. Jean was born in San Diego, California to Kenneth and Helen McGregor. Her father’s construction career let her grow up all over the state, including Fort Bragg, Merced and Napa. Her best friends were many including her older sisters, Donna Wise and Virginia Salley, cousins Louise and Paul and others. After graduating from Napa High School and Pasadena College, she began working as an assistant in several engineering firms. It was there she met the love of her life, Ken Davlin. Ken swept her off her feet and brought her home to Eureka when they were married in 1976. Within a few years, they had two daughters, Jennifer (Eric) Frahm and Christina Davlin.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO