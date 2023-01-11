If you answered yes don't worry gas stoves are not being banned in the United States. So what's going on? Why all the talk about gas stoves and the talk of banning the devices? All the talk started when an official from the Consumer Product Safety Commission in an interview suggested that banning the stoves may be a good idea because of some of the health concerns caused by using gas. In Yakima and throughout the state officials estimate 39% of households use gas stoves.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO