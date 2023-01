The No. 5-ranked West Virginia University rifle team fell to No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks, 4736-4744, on Friday evening at the E.F. Horton Rifle Range in Fairbanks, Alaska. “We would have loved to have won today, but there were a lot of positives and good performances,” coach Jon Hammond said. “UAF shot an excellent match, and while we made it close, it wasn’t enough.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO