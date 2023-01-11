Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Erie Gymnastics & Team Lightning Boosters welcomes over 1,800 Gymnasts to Erie on Martin Luther King weekend. The four-day event will feature over 40 Teams competing in this USA Gymnastics Sanctioned Event. More information on this event can be found here.

ERIE, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO