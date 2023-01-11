Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourerie
Erie County UPMC Hamot not raising employee wages until 2026
Erie County UPMC Hamot not raising employee wages …. Erie County UPMC Hamot not raising employee wages until 2026. Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot won; $1 million …. Comprehensive coverage of local, regional, state and national news that affects the Tampa area are provided by the 6 o'clock News Channel 8 Today News team.
yourerie
City of Erie receives $76 million in ARP funding
Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate. Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate. Erie Philharmonic announces change in programming …. Erie Philharmonic announces change in programming in support of Ukraine. Erie men plead guilty to gang related attack. Erie men plead guilty to gang related...
yourerie
Loving Giving Local: Erie Philharmonic Chorus
Class is in Session: The sinking of the RMS Titanic. At the time, she was the largest man-made moving object in the world. In the matter of a few days, disaster would leave this modern marvel of engineering one of the most famous disasters of the 20th century. Indianapolis ranks...
yourerie
Erie VA hosts informative town hall for vets, caregivers
Erie VA hosts informative town hall for vets, caregivers. Erie VA hosts informative town hall for vets, caregivers. Penncrest School District School Board votes on devisive …. Penncrest School District School Board votes on devisive policy. Final member of infamous “Pizza Bomber” case dies. Final member of infamous...
yourerie
Erie woman raises concerns over potentially expired COVID tests
Erie woman raises concerns over potentially expired COVID tests. Erie woman raises concerns over potentially expired …. Erie woman raises concerns over potentially expired COVID tests. Unique trend leads to spike in flu cases. Unique trend leads to spike in flu cases. Class is in Session: The sinking of the...
yourerie
Erie Philharmonic announces change in programming in support of Ukraine
Erie Philharmonic announces change in programming in support of Ukraine. Erie Philharmonic announces change in programming …. Erie Philharmonic announces change in programming in support of Ukraine. Penn State Behrend debuts new prototyping lab. Penn State Behrend debuts new prototyping lab. Yusef Salaam running for New York City Council. Yusef...
yourerie
Erie Co. jury discusses fate of accused suspect in October 2020 murder
Erie Co. jury discusses fate of accused suspect in October 2020 murder. Erie Co. jury discusses fate of accused suspect in …. Erie Co. jury discusses fate of accused suspect in October 2020 murder. Penncrest School District School Board votes on devisive …. Penncrest School District School Board votes on...
yourerie
City of Erie prepares for Dr. Martin Luther King Day
City of Erie prepares for Dr. Martin Luther King …. City of Erie prepares for Dr. Martin Luther King Day. Penncrest School District School Board votes on devisive …. Penncrest School District School Board votes on devisive policy. Final member of infamous “Pizza Bomber” case dies. Final member...
yourerie
Skiers take to the slopes as conditions improve at Mt. Pleasant
Skiers and snowboarders rejoiced on Friday evening. After weeks of closures and “fake snow” skiers finally got some real snow out on the slopes. A perfect combination for business; it was cold, it was snowing, and it was a Friday. Over 300 people hit the slopes of Mount Pleasant of Edinboro to enjoy the wintertime activity.
yourerie
Be a Tourist: Events around town Jan. 13-15
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Erie Gymnastics & Team Lightning Boosters welcomes over 1,800 Gymnasts to Erie on Martin Luther King weekend. The four-day event will feature over 40 Teams competing in this USA Gymnastics Sanctioned Event. More information on this event can be found here.
yourerie
Winter returns to the region late tonight and Friday
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Strong low pressure setting off rain today into this evening. As the low pressure passes, cooler air behind it will gradually change to rain to snow after midnight. Snow will be steady at times by daybreak Friday, mainly Erie, Chautauqua and Ashtabula counties. Winter conditions...
yourerie
Two-car crash in Crawford County leaves one dead
Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot won; $1 million …. Comprehensive coverage of local, regional, state and national news that affects the Tampa area are provided by the 6 o'clock News Channel 8 Today News team. Skiers take to the slopes as conditions improve at …. Skiers take to the slopes...
yourerie
Wet weather Thursday, then snowy Friday
ERIE, PA – Low pressure will move near Erie bringing wet weather initially Thursday. Milder air will again surge north into our area, which will result in rain for much of the day. Some locally heavy rain is possible, too. As low pressure moves North, it will wrap around...
Comments / 0